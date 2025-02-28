I Just Saw the Prada A/W 25 Runway—These 5 Trends Are Going to Influence Everything

I could talk about the fact that Prada's net revenues continue to climb despite the downturn in the luxury industry as a whole, but no matter how many strategies I could decode or viral moments I could chart, the fact is that all roads lead to the same conclusion: Prada is, and always has been, a distinct brand with great products. And in the age of dilution across designer collections, identity and brand strength make for the strongest currency.

(Image credit: Prada)

To be a "Prada girl" is a unique and aspirational thing—she is cool and understated, always. She is knowing and she wears items together from collections that span the past few decades with ease and liberation. She is not shackled to trends of the here and now—she, in fact, unwittingly sets the trends and the tone for the season, and yet is never a slave to the pace of fashion's full-on cycle.

Today's autumn/winter 2025 show was a very solid lesson in the full spectrum of Prada-ness and I was delighted to witness it in person. It was austere in places, delightfully nerdy in others, unexpected (peeptoe loafer-moccasin knee-boot, anyone?), dishevelled 99.9% of the time and yet refined, dignified, and elegant in its own very special way. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons delivered yet again on their interrogative vision of femininity and it couldn't be further from the loud, brash looks that generally tend to fill my feed or the streets of fashion month.

To put it plainly: Prada never fails. Anyone in fashion will tell you the same thing—where this brand starts to go, others will follow. So, after seeing the collection in person and taking a minute to pore over photos, these are the topline trends and pieces that will undoubtedly take off next season… and spark a thousand imitations. Scroll for a few of my key predictions from Prada's AW25 trend-setting show.

1. Loafers and Loafer Boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: We’ve been living in the era of the loafer and now there’s a boot version that even comes with a peep toe. It's the hybrid we never knew we needed.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And should a knee-length style feel too challenging for you, have no fear: the traditional loafer styles (pictured above) will undoubtedly spark a shopping frenzy, as is traditional with excellent flats from Prada (and Miu Miu).

2. Furry Stoles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Chubby faux fur has been across a lot of runways (could this be a "mob wife" hangover in Milano?), but the collar trims and voluminous scarves from Prada provided all of the glam of the idea without being obvious thanks to their scrunched finish and deep brown tones.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Scuffed Up and Scruffy > Polished

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: You could argue that this look began with Miu Miu's 'frazzled Englishwoman' collection from AW23 but Miuccia Prada has been perfecting the art of undone for a long time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From the purposefully scuffed-up pumps to the dishevelled hair, creased clothes with the ghosts of pleats or buttons past… this was classically Prada in how laid-back so much of the collection was.

4. Brown and Grey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Before brown became a highly trending colour, it was a signature move from Prada. These murky hues are a mainstay for the brand but rather than the current trending look of wearing them head-to-toe in tonal outfits, I enjoyed how they were combined together to great effect throughout the collection. The occasional jolt of pastel pink or acid green helped cut through the dark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Statement Necklaces

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Could it be true? After forever in fashion Siberia, they’re back! Officially, according to Prada! Many looks were adorned with oversized, crystal collars that the hair was tucked underneath of.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Combined with rimless glasses and no makeup-makeup, this was an accessory trend far removed from its previous incarnation back in the 2010s.

Shop Prada:

A post shared by Who What Wear UK (@whowhatwear.uk) A photo posted by on