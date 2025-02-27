Jil Sander has long been synonymous with modernity, refinement, and precision. Since taking the helm in 2017, Lucie and Luke Meier have reshaped the brand’s minimalist legacy with their signature blend of rigor and romance. This season, they bid farewell to the brand with their final collection. Their departure marks the end of a defining era—one in which they infused Jil Sander’s sharp tailoring with poetic softness, balancing structure with fluidity. For their final collection, the duo delivered a powerful, emotionally charged show that felt like both a reflection on their tenure and a declaration of their aesthetic ideals.

The fall/winter 2025 collection was presented in Milan and made for a beautiful juxtaposition between two sides of Jil Sander. Darkness and light, toughness and delicacy—this tension was at the heart of the collection. Masculine codes were sharpened, with severe jackets and coats subtly disrupted by unexpected details: lace inserts, studded belts, and glossy finishes. Meanwhile, traditionally feminine elements—sheer ribbon-trimmed gowns, shimmering sequin stripes, and plush shearling—were grounded in a palette of stark black, steel grey, and deep red. This interplay between contrasts made for one of their most striking collections yet, a fitting farewell to their time at the house. Ahead, everything to know about the Jil Sander fall/winter 2025 runway show.

A Swan Song

Lucie and Luke Meier, the Swiss-Canadian husband-and-wife duo, took the helm at Jil Sander in 2017, redefining the brand with their modern take on minimalism and meticulous craftsmanship. Over the past eight years, their tenure has been nothing short of transformative, delivering collection after collection of quiet luxury and precision. This final collection serves as a stunning swan song, closing a defining chapter in the brand’s history with elegance and impact.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jil Sander)

Edgy Meets Pretty

Jil Sander may be synonymous with minimalism and sharp tailoring, but this season, the brand pushed the boundaries of where its pieces can take you. The collection embraced an edgy-meets-pretty aesthetic, seamlessly blending contrasts—think leather jackets over silk blouses and sheer socks, billowy dresses with structured outerwear, and chunky leather boots paired with dramatic knitwear. Sequins met lace, creating a harmonious balance that merged the two sides of the Jil Sander woman into one striking vision.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Texture in Focus

The first thing that caught everyone's eye at the show? Texture—woven seamlessly into every look. Fringe came to life, swinging with every step, while fur collars and sharp shoulder pads added depth and drama. The result? A collection that felt just as dynamic to wear as it was to watch.

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

Heavy Metal Accessories

Silver hardware belts and studded loafers with leather bow details brought an element of '90s grunge to the runway. Delicate fringe dresses paired with edgy footwear proved that grunge can have a feminine side too. As for the jewelry? Strong, silver, and effortlessly cool, complemented by statement belts adorned with bold rings.

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

(Image credit: Imaxtree)