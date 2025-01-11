The 5 Most Important Trends to Wear in 2025, According to WWW Editors

If 2024 was all about elegance, 2025 is about taking that up a notch with a new wave of romantic fashion and the rise of powder pink. It will also be the year when maximalism overtakes minimalism and personal style and individuality influence how we are getting dressed. At least, that is what Who What Wear editors predicted when I asked them to weigh in on where fashion is headed and the top trends to invest in for 2025.

To get a preview of the best buys of the season, Who What Wear's fashion editors took a closer look at these trends, including where they appeared on the spring/summer 2025 runways and why they are likely to resonate with fashion insiders. Plus, editors shared their shopping recommendations so you can start incorporating them into your wardrobe now. Ahead, see the top five fashion trends to wear in spring 2025.

Soft Romance

Michael Kors S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Light, romantic pieces haven't been cool in a while, but that is shifting for spring 2025. Delicate floral prints, which were spotted in the spring/summer 2025 collections of Loewe and Victoria Beckham, are returning. Lingerie dressing appeared in the form of lace-trimmed slip skirts and dresses at Miu Miu. Heavier guipure took on the form of lace circle skirts at Michael Kors, and a sense of lightness permeated the collections overall. I see this shift toward romantic fashion as a reaction to the minimalism that has been dominant for many years and predict it will have a big impact on how the fashion set dresses in 2025.

Modern Maximalism

Valentino S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

"Opulence! Romance! Drama! On a macro level, style is moving from an era of staunch minimalism to a new chapter of modern maximalism, and the roots of this aesthetic shift are all over the spring 2025 runways. Designers such as Saint Laurent, Chanel, Loewe, Dries Van Noten, and Valentino all tapped into this lavish mood through iridescent finishes, tapestry prints, intricate fabrics, and an emphasis marrying prints and colors for a 'more is more' effect. The key way to get the look? Through a strong-shouldered jacket finished in an intricate jacquard, like this Liberowe style that I can't seem to get my mind off of. It may feel like a sharp departure from the prevailing trends of the moment, but given the rise of swan style, our collective interest in the style of socialites like Lee Radziwill, and the fact that maximalism has been largely absent from fashion for many seasons, I'd say its comeback is right on time." — Anna LaPlaca, senior editor

Powder Pink

Khaite S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

"The trend I'll be adding to my wardrobe first this year is, undoubtedly, powder pink. Designers like Khaite are making it look cooler and more sophisticated than ever, and with award season (I see you, Ariana Grande) and fashion month, I predict it'll be everywhere on the red carpet and on the streets. I've already purchased a soft-pink T-shirt and will most likely be in the market for a blazer and a skirt in the hue next. As far as dream investment pieces go, Bottega Veneta just released its iconic Andiamo bag in powder pink, and I've thought about it daily since laying eyes on it." — Allyson Payer, senior editor

Soft Power

Saint Laurent S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

"The trend I'm most excited about this spring is what Who What Wear editors Kristen Nichols and Eliza Huber have dubbed 'soft power.' This business-chic aesthetic focuses on soft and fluid tailored separates rather than stuffy and structured ones. The emphasis is on fabrics that move effortlessly with the body and remain comfortable for all-day wear. Even though it isn't even close to the spring season, I have already seen celebrities and fashion trendsetters embrace it.

"For instance, Ayo Edebiri wore a custom Loewe suit featuring baggy trousers, a fitted blazer, a silk button-down shirt, and a long gold feather tie to the 2025 Golden Globes. Hailey Bieber also showcased the trend in an oversize gray blazer jacket from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello paired with matching pleated pants, a burgundy tie, and a striped shirt for a night out in L.A. With these trendsetters leading the way, we can expect to see more of the soft power trend on and off the runways. If you're interested in trying out this look, consider investing in subtly slouchy trench coats, baggy wide-leg trousers, button-down and polo blouses, and midi pencil skirts. When you're ready to embrace the trend entirely, accessorize with a chic tie." — Nikki Chwatt, associate editor

Personality Pieces

Marni S/S 25 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

"The trend I'm most excited to shop for at the start of this year is personality pieces. We've all reached a level of exhaustion with the homogeneity of social media–driven micro-trends and cosplaying minimalism, so making this shift toward individuality feels perfectly timed. The focus has shifted from simply showcasing great clothes to embracing personalized styling through exquisite finishing touches and statement accessories. This year, I envision celebrities and fashion people leaning into quirky styling choices and unique POVs. Look out for statement accessories like nostalgic hats, bag charms, mismatched belts, personalized jewelry, and standout garments that feel like they were made for you. It's time we all let our shopping sprees tell the story of who we are." — Sierra Mayhew, editor

