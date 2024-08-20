Winona Ryder Is Already Wearing Fall's Most Enduring Boot Trend
She's back! We haven't seen Winona Ryder at a public event in two full years (her last red carpet was the Stranger Things season four premiere in May 2022). To say we've missed her would be an understatement. Now, she's returned to the spotlight to promote Beetlejuice Beetlejuice alongside Jenna Ortega, Catherine O'Hara, Tim Burton, Michael Keaton, and Monica Bellucci. How's that for a stacked lineup?
Photographed in New York City this week, Ryder wore a coat by indie British designer Elena Dawson along with a pair of black lug-sole, zip-up boots—weather be damned. It's in the 70s in NY right now, but that didn't stop Ryder from pulling out her best fall outfit. Her shoes, in particular, strike the perfect balance between cool and practical. While you wait for the movie's September 6 release date, scroll down to see Winona Ryder's newest outfit and shop her boot trend for yourself.
On Winona Ryder: Elena Dawson coat
Shop Black Lug-Sole Zip-Up Boots
In case you're searching for a designer version, you can't go wrong with Christian Louboutin.
