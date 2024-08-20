Winona Ryder Is Already Wearing Fall's Most Enduring Boot Trend

She's back! We haven't seen Winona Ryder at a public event in two full years (her last red carpet was the Stranger Things season four premiere in May 2022). To say we've missed her would be an understatement. Now, she's returned to the spotlight to promote Beetlejuice Beetlejuice alongside Jenna Ortega, Catherine O'Hara, Tim Burton, Michael Keaton, and Monica Bellucci. How's that for a stacked lineup?

Photographed in New York City this week, Ryder wore a coat by indie British designer Elena Dawson along with a pair of black lug-sole, zip-up boots—weather be damned. It's in the 70s in NY right now, but that didn't stop Ryder from pulling out her best fall outfit. Her shoes, in particular, strike the perfect balance between cool and practical. While you wait for the movie's September 6 release date, scroll down to see Winona Ryder's newest outfit and shop her boot trend for yourself.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Winona Ryder: Elena Dawson coat

Shop Black Lug-Sole Zip-Up Boots

Ophelia Zip-Up Boots
AllSaints
Ophelia Zip-Up Boots

These AllSaints boots are selling quickly on Nordstrom's website.

Caribou X Chelsea Heels
Sorel
Caribou x Chelsea Heels

Sorel is famed for its durable, practical, weather-resistant boots.

Milah Zip Boots
Camper
Milah Zip Boots

Sleek and simple.

Lug-Sole Ribbed Knit-Trimmed Leather Ankle Boots in Black
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
En Hiver Lug 40 Ribbed Knit-Trimmed Leather Ankle Boots

In case you're searching for a designer version, you can't go wrong with Christian Louboutin.

Sinclair Platform Booties
Dr. Martens
Sinclair Platform Booties

Long live Dr. Martens.

Black Waterproof Platform Booties
La Canadienne
Nash Waterproof Platform Booties

The type of shoes that will last decades.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

