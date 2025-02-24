We're Behind the Scenes at the SAG Awards—All the Refreshingly Candid Pics You Haven't Seen
Reporting on red carpet fashion is kind of my thing. Sometimes I write articles from the comfort of my couch. Other times I'm at events IRL, feverishly trying to get celebrities' attention to ask what they're wearing. Occasionally I put on my influencer hat and report on the outfits on my TikTok. My point is that I know a good red carpet when I see one, and today's Screen Actors Guild Awards certainly fits the bill. We sent our photographer to capture the madness of the red carpet, and these epic photos are the result.
Nominees at this year's SAG Awards include Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Pamela Anderson, Timothée Chalamet, Adam Brody, Demi Moore, and others. The list of presenters is similarly stacked with A-listers. Selena Gomez, Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh, Millie Bobby Brown, and Jane Fonda are all set to hand out awards onstage. Scroll down for our exclusive photos.
Millie Bobby Brown makes a fashionable entrance.
Pamela Anderson takes a seat inside.
Cynthia Erivo shows off her iconic nails.
Danielle Deadwyler makes a statement in a sculptural look.
Joey King and Kaitlyn Dever share secrets.
Jane Fonda and Demi Moore catch up on the red carpet.
Demi Moore is excited to be here.
Pamela Anderson looks ethereal, even from behind.
Brooke Shields has a laugh.
Zoe Saldaña strikes a pose.
The details on Kerry Washington's dress deserve to be seen up close.
Elle Fanning may have single-handedly brought back peplums.
Sofia Carson looks like the epitome of glamour.
