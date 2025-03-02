The 97th Academy Awards marks a first for Kylie Jenner. We expect her to turn heads at the Vanity Fair after-party on Oscar night, but this season, she's attending the real deal. Will she attend the red carpet? Will she be seated next to Timothée Chalamet? There's so much we still don't know, but I'd like to predict that this Miu Miu dress is going to be the talk of the town tonight. Cutouts, embellishments, and a bold bustier—Jenner is known for taking controversial fashion trends and running with them, and that is exactly what she did with her look for this evening.

While some may have expected her to debut in a classic Old Hollywood silhouette, she instead leaned into a riskier, edgier moment that demands attention. Love it or hate it, one thing is certain: Kylie knows how to make an entrance, and this Oscars debut is already shaping up to be one for the books.

On Kylie Jenner: Miu Miu dress; Amina Muaddi shoes; Lorraine Schwartz jewelry