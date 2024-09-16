Wow, These Emmys After-Party Outfits Rival the Red Carpet

For avid television watchers like myself, the Emmys are always a treat. Tonight, some of my favorite shows took home multiple awards, including The Bear, The Crown, Shōgun, and Hacks. But it's not all about the shiny trophies. The 2024 Emmys red carpet looks were exceptionally stylish. Did you see Selena Gomez's custom Ralph Lauren dress? How about Ayo Edebiri's custom Bottega Veneta frock? There were so many standout looks, I could hardly keep track.

But if you thought the night was over, think again! The Emmys after-parties kept the fun going at various locations around Los Angeles. Disney hosted an after-party at The Music Center downtown, HBO took over San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, and Apple TV posted up at Mother Wolf in Hollywood. Scroll down to see all the chic outfits celebrities changed into for the 2024 Emmys after-parties.

Anna Sawai attends the 2024 Emmys after-parties

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Anna Sawai

WHAT: Attending Walt Disney Company's Emmys after-party

Greta Lee wears a blue cutout dress at the 2024 Emmys after-parties

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Greta Lee

WHAT: Attending Apple TV's Emmys after-party

Emmys after-party outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup

WHAT: Attending Apple TV's Emmys after-party

Sabrina Elba wears a green dress to the Emmys after-party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba

WHAT: Attending Apple TV's Emmys after-party

Kristen Wiig attends the Emmys after-parties wearing a see-through black dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kristen Wiig

WHAT: Attending Apple TV's Emmys after-party

2024 Emmys after-party outfits - Natasha Rothwell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Natasha Rothwell

WHAT: Attending Walt Disney Company's Emmys after-party

Ayo Edebiri wore a black dress at the 2024 Emmys after-parties

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Ayo Edebiri

WHAT: Attending Walt Disney Company's Emmys after-party

Krys Marshall wears a pink dress to the 2024 Emmys after-parties

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Krys Marshall

WHAT: Attending Apple TV's Emmys after-party

Allison Janney wearing a long-sleeve gold dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Allison Janney

WHAT: Attending Apple TV's Emmys after-party

Quinta Brunson wears a green gown to the 2024 Emmys after-parties

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Quinta Brunson

WHAT: Attending Walt Disney Company's Emmys after-party

Rita Ora attends the 2024 Emmys after-parties

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

WHAT: Attending Walt Disney Company's Emmys after-party

Emmys after-parties outfits fashion looks - Karen Pittman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Karen Pittman

WHAT: Attending Apple TV's Emmys after-party

Awkwafina wears a green dress to the 2024 Emmys after-parties

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Awkwafina

WHAT: Attending Walt Disney Company's Emmys after-party

Grace Van Patten attends the Emmys after-party wearing black trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Grace Van Patten

WHAT: Attending Walt Disney Company's Emmys after-party

