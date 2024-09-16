Wow, These Emmys After-Party Outfits Rival the Red Carpet
For avid television watchers like myself, the Emmys are always a treat. Tonight, some of my favorite shows took home multiple awards, including The Bear, The Crown, Shōgun, and Hacks. But it's not all about the shiny trophies. The 2024 Emmys red carpet looks were exceptionally stylish. Did you see Selena Gomez's custom Ralph Lauren dress? How about Ayo Edebiri's custom Bottega Veneta frock? There were so many standout looks, I could hardly keep track.
But if you thought the night was over, think again! The Emmys after-parties kept the fun going at various locations around Los Angeles. Disney hosted an after-party at The Music Center downtown, HBO took over San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, and Apple TV posted up at Mother Wolf in Hollywood. Scroll down to see all the chic outfits celebrities changed into for the 2024 Emmys after-parties.
WHO: Anna Sawai
WHAT: Attending Walt Disney Company's Emmys after-party
WHO: Greta Lee
WHAT: Attending Apple TV's Emmys after-party
WHO: Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup
WHAT: Attending Apple TV's Emmys after-party
WHO: Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba
WHAT: Attending Apple TV's Emmys after-party
WHO: Kristen Wiig
WHAT: Attending Apple TV's Emmys after-party
WHO: Natasha Rothwell
WHAT: Attending Walt Disney Company's Emmys after-party
WHO: Ayo Edebiri
WHAT: Attending Walt Disney Company's Emmys after-party
WHO: Krys Marshall
WHAT: Attending Apple TV's Emmys after-party
WHO: Allison Janney
WHAT: Attending Apple TV's Emmys after-party
WHO: Quinta Brunson
WHAT: Attending Walt Disney Company's Emmys after-party
WHO: Rita Ora and Taika Waititi
WHAT: Attending Walt Disney Company's Emmys after-party
WHO: Karen Pittman
WHAT: Attending Apple TV's Emmys after-party
WHO: Awkwafina
WHAT: Attending Walt Disney Company's Emmys after-party
WHO: Grace Van Patten
WHAT: Attending Walt Disney Company's Emmys after-party
