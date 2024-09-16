Wow, These Emmys After-Party Outfits Rival the Red Carpet

For avid television watchers like myself, the Emmys are always a treat. Tonight, some of my favorite shows took home multiple awards, including The Bear, The Crown, Shōgun, and Hacks. But it's not all about the shiny trophies. The 2024 Emmys red carpet looks were exceptionally stylish. Did you see Selena Gomez's custom Ralph Lauren dress? How about Ayo Edebiri's custom Bottega Veneta frock? There were so many standout looks, I could hardly keep track.

But if you thought the night was over, think again! The Emmys after-parties kept the fun going at various locations around Los Angeles. Disney hosted an after-party at The Music Center downtown, HBO took over San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, and Apple TV posted up at Mother Wolf in Hollywood. Scroll down to see all the chic outfits celebrities changed into for the 2024 Emmys after-parties.

WHO: Anna Sawai

WHAT: Attending Walt Disney Company's Emmys after-party

WHO: Greta Lee

WHAT: Attending Apple TV's Emmys after-party

WHO: Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup

WHAT: Attending Apple TV's Emmys after-party

WHO: Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba

WHAT: Attending Apple TV's Emmys after-party

WHO: Kristen Wiig

WHAT: Attending Apple TV's Emmys after-party

WHO: Natasha Rothwell

WHAT: Attending Walt Disney Company's Emmys after-party

WHO: Ayo Edebiri

WHAT: Attending Walt Disney Company's Emmys after-party

WHO: Krys Marshall

WHAT: Attending Apple TV's Emmys after-party

WHO: Allison Janney

WHAT: Attending Apple TV's Emmys after-party

WHO: Quinta Brunson

WHAT: Attending Walt Disney Company's Emmys after-party

WHO: Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

WHAT: Attending Walt Disney Company's Emmys after-party

WHO: Karen Pittman

WHAT: Attending Apple TV's Emmys after-party

WHO: Awkwafina

WHAT: Attending Walt Disney Company's Emmys after-party

WHO: Grace Van Patten

WHAT: Attending Walt Disney Company's Emmys after-party