Dakota Fanning Wore a Wedding-Worthy Pearl-Embellished Gown to the Emmys
During the week, you can reliably find me on my bed watching TV when I'm finished with work. I spend more time than I care to admit watching shows, so I always get excited when the Emmys roll around. This year, I'm rooting for Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Slow Horses, Only Murders in the Building, and True Detective: Night Country. I'll admit that I haven't watched every single nominated show, but give me some time and I'll get through all of them!
The Emmys red carpet is always fun to witness, and this year was certainly no exception. Stylish nominees include Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Ayo Edebiri, Claire Foy, and others. One attendee, however, stood out to me: Dakota Fanning. She wore an Armani Privé dress so stunning and ethereal that someone needs to get married in it ASAP. The house described the dress as a "strapless bustier gown in gold silk satin with a tulle overlay embroidered with pearls and crystals." Yes, it's as good as it sounds. Scroll down to see Fanning's 2024 Emmys red carpet look from every angle.
On the Runway
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.