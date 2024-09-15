Dakota Fanning Wore a Wedding-Worthy Pearl-Embellished Gown to the Emmys

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During the week, you can reliably find me on my bed watching TV when I'm finished with work. I spend more time than I care to admit watching shows, so I always get excited when the Emmys roll around. This year, I'm rooting for Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Slow Horses, Only Murders in the Building, and True Detective: Night Country. I'll admit that I haven't watched every single nominated show, but give me some time and I'll get through all of them!

The Emmys red carpet is always fun to witness, and this year was certainly no exception. Stylish nominees include Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Ayo Edebiri, Claire Foy, and others. One attendee, however, stood out to me: Dakota Fanning. She wore an Armani Privé dress so stunning and ethereal that someone needs to get married in it ASAP. The house described the dress as a "strapless bustier gown in gold silk satin with a tulle overlay embroidered with pearls and crystals." Yes, it's as good as it sounds. Scroll down to see Fanning's 2024 Emmys red carpet look from every angle.

