While I am undeniably excited about the impending change of season (and the wardrobe shift that comes with it), I have to admit, my bank balance is not looking quite as healthy as it once was. So, this year, I’ve decided to shop a little smarter when it comes to updating my wardrobe for the new season and while I’ll definitely be dipping my toe into the new spring trends, this year I'm planning to keep things a little more streamlined by investing in a hardworking spring capsule wardrobe that I can wear and re-work throughout the coming months (and years).

But, while a capsule wardrobe undoubtedly comes with its own considerations, if you’re petite like me, there are a few extra things you may want to think about. Not only do you want pieces that can easily be styled together, as well as with the wardrobe staples you already own, but you also want to ensure they are designed with petite proportions in mind. That doesn’t mean you need to stick solely to petite sections however (although I’d always recommend it as a great place to start), but rather that it’s useful to build a capsule wardrobe that’s filled with pieces that won’t overwhelm petite proportions.

If you’re not sure where to start, don’t worry, as I’ve pulled together a handy guide on the pieces I’ll be including in my own petite spring capsule wardrobe. Alongside staple outerwear, like a Parisian-inspired trench coat, you’ll also find effortless dresses and my favourite accessories to finish all your spring looks. Plus, I’ve also included some of my favourite petite styling hacks so you can not only ensure your wardrobe is filled with the best petite-friendly buys but that you’re also styling them to their utmost potential too.

See My Petite-Friendly Spring Capsule Wardrobe Below:

1. A Trench Coat

Style Notes: As soon as the weather warms up, it’s time to ditch your favourite wool coat and instead opt for something lighter. I’m a huge fan of a trench coat at this time of year as not only does it look incredibly chic but it’s also ideal for petite frames. Wear open and allow it to skim your shape for a statuesque feel, or, if pairing with oversized pieces, wear belted to add definition to your look.

Reformation Petites Matteo Trench £368 SHOP NOW Reformation's trench coat comes in petite lengths.

Ganni Belted bonded cotton-twill trench coat £675 SHOP NOW The belted detail makes this trench coat extra special.

Sezane Clyde Trench Coat £275 SHOP NOW Sezane's trench coat is an influencer favourite.

Massimo Dutti Classic Water-repellant Trench Coat £229 SHOP NOW I love this for a darker colour option.

2. A Button-Down Shirt

Style Notes: A wardrobe staple, no matter your height, I firmly believe every great wardrobe needs a classic button down shirt. For those of us standing at petite heights, a great shirt works so much harder, however, as the buttons create an optical illusion to lengthen and elongate. To further emphasise this, leave a few buttons open at the top to create a v-neck which will draw the eye downwards.

H&M Textured Stripe Shirt £40 £21 SHOP NOW The perfect spring shade.

WNU The Boyfriend in Ocean Blue Stripe £110 SHOP NOW The vertical stripes makes this work doubly hard.

M&S Collection Pure Linen Relaxed Shirt £35 SHOP NOW You'll never regret a great white shirt.

Toteme Embroidered silk-twill shirt £540 SHOP NOW A slinky pyjama style offers a more relaxed look.

3. A Slip Skirt

Style Notes: For me spring is synonymous with slip skirts in all textures, fabrics and prints. The key to finding one that works best for you is to play around with the length. A floor grazing maxi skirt elongates and gives a more glamorous fee,l while 90’s-inspired knee-length styles, like Emili wears here, offer a more fun, playful look.

DÔEN Elowena Skirt £368 SHOP NOW Florals for spring? Perfection.

Zara Satin Midi Skirt £30 SHOP NOW This is a great affordable option.

ZARA Zw Collection Check Midi Skirt £50 SHOP NOW A great way to channel Emili's look.

Reformation Layla Linen Skirt £158 SHOP NOW This linen style will see you through from spring to summer.

4. High-Waisted Jeans

Style Notes: I’m sure you already know the power of a great pair of high waisted jeans for making legs appear longer. For spring, continue to rely on this styling hack, however, say goodbye to dark indigo hues (at least for now) and instead embrace lighter shades of pale blue, ecru and white to tap into the mood of the season.

Agolde '90s Pinch Waist high-rise straight-leg organic jeans £310 SHOP NOW A classic straight cut style.

Whistles Light Wash Petite Authentic Barrel Leg Jean £95 SHOP NOW Barrel-leg jeans are this year's trending cut.

Mango Wide Leg Cropped Jeans with Seam Details £46 SHOP NOW Cropped lengths won't swamp petite heights.

Róhe Baggy Fit Denim £260 SHOP NOW These might look daunting for a petite person, but you can either turn up the cuffs (a big trend this year) or even get them tailored. They're worth it!

5. A Maxi Dress

Style notes: A key piece in my petite spring capsule wardrobe, I promise you’ll get so much wear out of a hardworking maxi dress. For versatility, I’d suggest incorporating a few different styles into your outfit rotations, from light linen maxis to ribbed knits. This will not only allow you to tailor the floor grazing style to your needs but also means you can stay prepared no matter the weather, too.

Faithfull Citara striped ribbed cotton-blend maxi dress £320 SHOP NOW Perfect for everyday wear and for spring events.

Mango Satin Dress with Back Opening £140 SHOP NOW This satin dress looks far more expensive than its price tag.

Nobody's Child Beige A-Line Knitted Dress £79 SHOP NOW This ribbed style is great for chillier spring days.

Faithfull Lydie linen maxi dress £300 SHOP NOW This buttermilk yellow hue screams spring.

6. A Statement Belt

Style notes: A statement belt is a great way to draw attention to your waist to give the illusion of extra inches, and so, I couldn’t be happier that they’re currently back in style. While chic leather options make a great addition to all your favourite jeans, don’t limit your belt options. This spring I’ll also be wearing rope belts with dresses and thin waist belts with blazers for even more styling options.

Khaite studded leather belt £435 SHOP NOW A belt worth investing in.

Zara Leather Animal Print Belt £26 SHOP NOW This metal detail style offers a luxe take.

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato leather waist belt £530 SHOP NOW Bottega Veneta's rope style is a chic choice.

& Other Stories Mid-Waist Leather Belt £37 SHOP NOW I love this more unusual colour way.

7. Kitten Heels

Style Notes: While there are so many great petite shoe options right now, if you only invest in one style for spring make it a kitten heel. Not only will they give a touch of height but they’re the perfect shoe to add polish to both everyday and evening looks.

Jimmy Choo Amel 50 Biscuit Patent Leather Sling Back Pumps £750 SHOP NOW These will work hard in your wardrobe year round.

Toteme Crinkled-leather sandals £450 AT NET-A-PORTER An upgrade on your favourite spring sandals.

NEOS Ibor leather slingback sandals £495 SHOP NOW Inject colour into your outfits with a statement shade.