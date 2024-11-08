The Graceful Trouser Trend Stylish Londoners Are Wearing Instead of Jeans This Winter

Over the past week I've been deliberately looking for ways to elevate my winter wardrobe. The season may have only just begun, but already I can feel myself falling into the trap of wearing the same jeans and jumpers on rotation. But no more!

Instilled with a sudden inclination to level up my daily looks, I took to social media to see what new winter trends and fresh outfits inspired me. After a mammoth scrolling session, I went on to survey my saved folder to see if anything jumped out at me. Lo and behold, between the hundreds (genuinely, hundreds) of street style, influencer and celebrity snaps I hoarded, one very clear common denominator emerged—cream satin trousers.

It would appear fashion people have also been looking for an alternative to their failsafe denim, as so many looks I found centred around silky trousers. While black and brown pairs were also prevalent, I was surprised at the sheer amount of cream and white satin trousers, though, thinking about it now, I really shouldn't have been.

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Elegance is still a core trend in fashion right now, with brands continuing to serve up refined pieces such as bouclé jackets, large suede bags, and chic slingbacks. Satin trousers fit seamlessly into these sophisticated ranks—the fluid fabric catches the light in a way that always makes them look expensive (no matter how much you spend on a pair) and gives the trouser itself a graceful silhouette, while the creamy colour way ensures they feel classic. Another key factor that runs through the elegant aesthetic is versatility and, I dare say, I think you'll struggle to find something a cream satin trouser won't go with.

While I probably wouldn't advise wearing a cream satin trouser on a muddy dog walk, that doesn't mean you have to keep your pairs for best. While Victoria Beckham wore hers with a glossy matching jacket for an evening event in London this week, I've also seen stylish capital dwellers wearing theirs with ballet flats and chunky knitwear for more casual outings.

While I'll never turn my back on my jeans, it feels good to be excited about getting dressed again this winter. If you're anything like me and have a gap in your wardrobe for a piece such as this, scroll on to see and shop the chicest pairs of cream satin trousers on the market (and to keep tabs on how fashion people are wearing theirs this winter).

SHOP CREAM SATIN TROUSERS

Style Notes: The combination of cream and grey looks so polished.

ZARA Satin Darted Trousers £60 SHOP NOW The front seams give this pair of satin trousers more structure.

River Island Cream Bonded Satin Wide Leg Trouser £55 SHOP NOW So chic, as is the matching blazer.

JOSEPH Silk Satin Tova Trousers £445 SHOP NOW If you prefer a warmer palette, this pair from Joseph will tempt you.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Use black accessories to give an all-cream look added dimension.

THE ROW Encore Satin Straight-Leg Pants £1380 SHOP NOW Choose a wide-leg pair to tick off yet another trend.

Reformation Olina Silk Pant £198 SHOP NOW Reformation's iteration is made from real silk.

Next Satin Textured Metallic Wide Leg Trousers £44 SHOP NOW These come in sizes 8-26, and in petite, regular and tall lengths.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: I don't know about you, but a cream satin suit is now high up on my wish list after seeing Victoria Beckham in this two piece.

Massimo Dutti Wide Leg Satin Trousers £100 SHOP NOW Simple and sleek.

H&M Mama Before & After Satin Trousers £38 SHOP NOW Expecting? You can also get in on the cream satin trouser trend with this maternity pair.

Arket Silk Trousers £97 SHOP NOW These have been a bestseller for years. Maybe it's time to see what all the fuss is about.

Style Notes: For a chic daytime look, choose ballet flats and a roomy cardigan.

MANGO 100% Silk Wide-Leg Trousers £170 SHOP NOW The elongated hems make this pair look ultra expensive.

MAX MARA LEISURE Accanto Crinkled Satin Trousers £210 SHOP NOW These look so comfortable thanks to their elasticated waistline.

Topshop Satin Drawcord Trouser in Oyster £44 SHOP NOW You can snap this pair up in both tall and regular lengths.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Make your cream satin trousers work for the office with a white blouse or shirt and black pointed flats.

Ghost Celine Satin Wide Leg Trouser £95 SHOP NOW The darts on the waistband ensure these trousers hang beautifully on.

NANUSHKA Brenda Crinkled Satin Trousers £495 SHOP NOW Look closely and you'll see this style has a delicate, very pretty crinkle.