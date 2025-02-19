11 Outfit Ideas for Anyone Looking to Exude Wealth

It takes a certain finesse to put together a wealthy-looking outfit, and every last detail matters. Fortunately, there are plenty of chic people on the internet who have mastered this art, and their entire job revolves around sharing photos and tips on how to follow their lead. As a result, it's never been easier to dress rich.

To make the task even simpler, I went ahead and hand-selected a few of my favorite wealthy-looking outfits from my Instagram feed, which I built brick by brick into a treasure trove of sartorial inspiration. Below, you'll find 11 outfit ideas that are perfect for the dresser who wants to exude wealth, whether they're stopping at the local organic market or heading out for a five-star meal. Don't thank me now—thank me later when someone stops you on the street and asks you what to do for a TikTok about rich people. Then I'll know my job is done.

What you'll need: Brown sweater + White boyfriend tee + Loose white jeans + Brown loafers + Brown tote bag

A rich-looking outfit doesn't always have to be a fancy one. Casual, effortless ensembles are sometimes the most luxurious, as proven by this look on Anouk Yve. The color palette is really the secret sauce here—a mix of dark chocolate, tobacco, and white.

LISA YANG The Renske Organic Cashmere Sweater $805 SHOP NOW

AGOLDE Low Slung Baggy Organic Boyfriend Jeans $230 SHOP NOW

BALLY Pathy Suede Loafers $920 SHOP NOW

Toteme Belted Suede Tote Tan $1150 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: Fur-trim coat + Suede tote bag + Black ankle boots

Sometimes, all it takes to look really wealthy is a great coat. Going with a fur-trim option like Rikke Krefting's is a surefire win. Pairing it with a suede tote bag will always round out the look.

by malina Anouk Yve Coat $650 SHOP NOW

The Row India 15.75 Bag in Nubuck $4950 SHOP NOW

Khaite Marfa Classic Flat Bootie $1350 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: Black pillbox hat + Black sculpted blazer + Black column skirt

In need of a muse? Going with Jackie Kennedy always works. Take her look into 2025 by pairing a black pillbox hat with a matching sculpted blazer and column skirt.

GIGI BURRIS Tentley Embellished Wool-Felt Hat $380 SHOP NOW

THE ROW Bartelle Grain De Poudre Wool and Mohair-Blend Maxi Skirt $1590 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: Brown car coat + Cream skirt + Brown tights + Black pumps

One thing that rich outfits always feature is a clear color palette and theme. This one's centered on cream, brown, and black, from the skirt to the bag to the tights.

Reformation Beck Linen Trench $348 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Women's Ciao Ciao in Black $5900 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: Tan shirtdress + Brown satin pumps

Simple is almost always better if you want to exude wealth with your outfit. A classic shirtdress and great pair of pumps will do it every time.

Vince Wrap Shirtdress $498 SHOP NOW

Prada Satin Pumps $1170 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: Camel coat + Denim shirt + Jeans + Black clasp bag

A Canadian tuxedo might not seem like the richest-looking outfit, but when it's done and styled just right, it can be one of the most expensive ensembles, well, ever.

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Ari Denim Shirt $240 SHOP NOW

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Baretta High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans $270 SHOP NOW

Khaite Mallory Double-Breasted Long Coat $2980 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: White button-down shirt + Cropped black trousers + Leather flip-flops

A freshly pressed and crisp button-down shirt is the epitome of elegance and class. Pair it with some cropped bottoms for a retro, 1960s-era weekend ensemble.

Ralph Lauren Collection Charmain Stretch Poplin Shirt $690 SHOP NOW

HIGH SPORT Kick Cropped Stretch-Cotton Flared Pants $860 SHOP NOW

AEYDE Renee Leather Flip Flops $295 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: Camel coat + Camel belt + Camel flats + Camel oversize bag

Opting for a monochromatic outfit is always a great idea, especially if the color you choose to focus in on is camel. I swear it's the chicest shade there is.

Helsa The Throw Coat $598 SHOP NOW

Loro Piana Rebecca Leather Ballet Flats $925 SHOP NOW

YSL Saint Laurent Cap in Gabardine in Beige $550 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: Textured long coat + Jeans + Tall ankle boots

Calf- or pony-hair coats have the ability to turn a simple jeans-and-boots outfit into something seriously special in a single second with absolutely zero effort. It's no wonder they all sell out so quickly.

Toteme Pony Hair Coat $4200 SHOP NOW

CELINE Margaret Jeans in Union Wash Denim $1350 SHOP NOW

MANOLO BLAHNIK Calasso 90 Leather Ankle Boots $1235 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: Cloche + Cream coat + Black kitten heels

When in doubt, throw a cloche on, the latest hat style to take over the fashion crowd and make every outfit appear more elegant.

Loro Piana Fobello Hat $875 SHOP NOW

THE ROW Catena Oversized Wool and Silk-Blend Cady Coat $5250 SHOP NOW

MANOLO BLAHNIK Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules $875 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: Black cape + Black trousers

Like a cloche, a cape can transform even a boring outfit and make it appear luxurious and put together.

Nour Hammour Edra Leather Cape $980 SHOP NOW

YSL Women's Pants in Silk Crepe in Black $2500 SHOP NOW