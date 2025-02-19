11 Outfit Ideas for Anyone Looking to Exude Wealth

By
published
Features

Sasha Mei wearing a camel coat, denim shirt, and jeans with a black tote bag.

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

It takes a certain finesse to put together a wealthy-looking outfit, and every last detail matters. Fortunately, there are plenty of chic people on the internet who have mastered this art, and their entire job revolves around sharing photos and tips on how to follow their lead. As a result, it's never been easier to dress rich.

To make the task even simpler, I went ahead and hand-selected a few of my favorite wealthy-looking outfits from my Instagram feed, which I built brick by brick into a treasure trove of sartorial inspiration. Below, you'll find 11 outfit ideas that are perfect for the dresser who wants to exude wealth, whether they're stopping at the local organic market or heading out for a five-star meal. Don't thank me now—thank me later when someone stops you on the street and asks you what to do for a TikTok about rich people. Then I'll know my job is done.

Anouk Yve wearing a white T-shirt, brown sweater, white jeans, a tan bag, and tan loafers.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

What you'll need: Brown sweater + White boyfriend tee + Loose white jeans + Brown loafers + Brown tote bag

A rich-looking outfit doesn't always have to be a fancy one. Casual, effortless ensembles are sometimes the most luxurious, as proven by this look on Anouk Yve. The color palette is really the secret sauce here—a mix of dark chocolate, tobacco, and white.

The Renske Organic Cashmere Sweater
LISA YANG
The Renske Organic Cashmere Sweater

+ Net Sustain Low Slung Baggy Organic Boyfriend Jeans
AGOLDE
Low Slung Baggy Organic Boyfriend Jeans

Pathy Suede Loafers
BALLY
Pathy Suede Loafers

Belted Suede Tote Tan
Toteme
Belted Suede Tote Tan

Rikke Krefting wearing a brown, fur-trim coat with black pants, black boots, and a brown suede The Row Margaux bag.

(Image credit: @rikkekrefting)

What you'll need: Fur-trim coat + Suede tote bag + Black ankle boots

Sometimes, all it takes to look really wealthy is a great coat. Going with a fur-trim option like Rikke Krefting's is a surefire win. Pairing it with a suede tote bag will always round out the look.

by malina, Anouk Yve Coat
by malina
Anouk Yve Coat

India 15.75 Bag in Nubuck
The Row
India 15.75 Bag in Nubuck

Marfa Classic Flat Bootie
Khaite
Marfa Classic Flat Bootie

@nlmarilyn wearing a black outfit, including a pillbox hat, sculpted blazer, pencil skirt, and pumps.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

What you'll need: Black pillbox hat + Black sculpted blazer + Black column skirt

In need of a muse? Going with Jackie Kennedy always works. Take her look into 2025 by pairing a black pillbox hat with a matching sculpted blazer and column skirt.

Double-Breasted Contour Blazer
WARDROBE.NYC
Double-Breasted Contour Blazer

Tentley Embellished Wool-Felt Hat
GIGI BURRIS
Tentley Embellished Wool-Felt Hat

Bartelle Grain De Poudre Wool and Mohair-Blend Maxi Skirt
THE ROW
Bartelle Grain De Poudre Wool and Mohair-Blend Maxi Skirt

Eliza Huber during NYFW wearing a brown car coat and cashmere sweater, cream skirt, brown tights, and black pumps.

(Image credit: Stephanie Geddes)

What you'll need: Brown car coat + Cream skirt + Brown tights + Black pumps

One thing that rich outfits always feature is a clear color palette and theme. This one's centered on cream, brown, and black, from the skirt to the bag to the tights.

Beck Linen Trench
Reformation
Beck Linen Trench

Wool-Silk Skirt
Rohe
Wool-Silk Skirt

Women's Ciao Ciao in Black
Bottega Veneta
Women's Ciao Ciao in Black

Elly McGaw wearing a tan button-down shirt dress with brown satin heels.

(Image credit: @ellymcgaw)

What you'll need: Tan shirtdress + Brown satin pumps

Simple is almost always better if you want to exude wealth with your outfit. A classic shirtdress and great pair of pumps will do it every time.

Wrap Shirtdress
Vince
Wrap Shirtdress

Satin Pumps
Prada
Satin Pumps

Sasha Mei wearing a camel coat, denim shirt, and jeans with a black tote bag.

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

What you'll need: Camel coat + Denim shirt + Jeans + Black clasp bag

A Canadian tuxedo might not seem like the richest-looking outfit, but when it's done and styled just right, it can be one of the most expensive ensembles, well, ever.

Ari Denim Shirt
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Ari Denim Shirt

Baretta High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Baretta High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

Mallory Double-Breasted Long Coat
Khaite
Mallory Double-Breasted Long Coat

@shayinjune wearing a white button-down shirt, black cropped pants, flip flops, and a black clutch.

(Image credit: @shayinjune)

What you'll need: White button-down shirt + Cropped black trousers + Leather flip-flops

A freshly pressed and crisp button-down shirt is the epitome of elegance and class. Pair it with some cropped bottoms for a retro, 1960s-era weekend ensemble.

Charmain Stretch Poplin Shirt
Ralph Lauren Collection
Charmain Stretch Poplin Shirt

Kick Cropped Stretch-Cotton Flared Pants
HIGH SPORT
Kick Cropped Stretch-Cotton Flared Pants

Renee Leather Flip Flops
AEYDE
Renee Leather Flip Flops

Elsa Hosk wearing a whole camel outfit, including a baseball cap, turtleneck, long belted coat, socks, and shoes.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

What you'll need: Camel coat + Camel belt + Camel flats + Camel oversize bag

Opting for a monochromatic outfit is always a great idea, especially if the color you choose to focus in on is camel. I swear it's the chicest shade there is.

The Throw Coat
Helsa
The Throw Coat

Loro Piana, Rebecca Leather Ballet Flats
Loro Piana
Rebecca Leather Ballet Flats

Men's Saint Laurent Cap in Gabardine in Beige
YSL
Saint Laurent Cap in Gabardine in Beige

Hanna MW wearing a calf hair trench coat with a black Hermes Birkin bag, jeans, and black boots.

(Image credit: @hannamw)

What you'll need: Textured long coat + Jeans + Tall ankle boots

Calf- or pony-hair coats have the ability to turn a simple jeans-and-boots outfit into something seriously special in a single second with absolutely zero effort. It's no wonder they all sell out so quickly.

Pony Hair Coat
Toteme
Pony Hair Coat

Margaret Jeans in Union Wash Denim
CELINE
Margaret Jeans in Union Wash Denim

Calasso 90 Leather Ankle Boots
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Calasso 90 Leather Ankle Boots

Sylvie Mus wearing a brown cloche hat, cream coat, tights, and black pumps.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

What you'll need: Cloche + Cream coat + Black kitten heels

When in doubt, throw a cloche on, the latest hat style to take over the fashion crowd and make every outfit appear more elegant.

Fobello Hat
Loro Piana
Fobello Hat

Catena Oversized Wool and Silk-Blend Cady Coat
THE ROW
Catena Oversized Wool and Silk-Blend Cady Coat

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

@thevisuelofgrace wearing a black Marina Moscone cape with black trousers and black heels.

(Image credit: @thevisuelofgrace)

What you'll need: Black cape + Black trousers

Like a cloche, a cape can transform even a boring outfit and make it appear luxurious and put together.

Edra Leather Cape
Nour Hammour
Edra Leather Cape

Women's Pants in Silk Crepe in Black
YSL
Women's Pants in Silk Crepe in Black

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

