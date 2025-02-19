11 Outfit Ideas for Anyone Looking to Exude Wealth
It takes a certain finesse to put together a wealthy-looking outfit, and every last detail matters. Fortunately, there are plenty of chic people on the internet who have mastered this art, and their entire job revolves around sharing photos and tips on how to follow their lead. As a result, it's never been easier to dress rich.
To make the task even simpler, I went ahead and hand-selected a few of my favorite wealthy-looking outfits from my Instagram feed, which I built brick by brick into a treasure trove of sartorial inspiration. Below, you'll find 11 outfit ideas that are perfect for the dresser who wants to exude wealth, whether they're stopping at the local organic market or heading out for a five-star meal. Don't thank me now—thank me later when someone stops you on the street and asks you what to do for a TikTok about rich people. Then I'll know my job is done.
What you'll need: Brown sweater + White boyfriend tee + Loose white jeans + Brown loafers + Brown tote bag
A rich-looking outfit doesn't always have to be a fancy one. Casual, effortless ensembles are sometimes the most luxurious, as proven by this look on Anouk Yve. The color palette is really the secret sauce here—a mix of dark chocolate, tobacco, and white.
What you'll need: Fur-trim coat + Suede tote bag + Black ankle boots
Sometimes, all it takes to look really wealthy is a great coat. Going with a fur-trim option like Rikke Krefting's is a surefire win. Pairing it with a suede tote bag will always round out the look.
What you'll need: Black pillbox hat + Black sculpted blazer + Black column skirt
In need of a muse? Going with Jackie Kennedy always works. Take her look into 2025 by pairing a black pillbox hat with a matching sculpted blazer and column skirt.
What you'll need: Brown car coat + Cream skirt + Brown tights + Black pumps
One thing that rich outfits always feature is a clear color palette and theme. This one's centered on cream, brown, and black, from the skirt to the bag to the tights.
What you'll need: Tan shirtdress + Brown satin pumps
Simple is almost always better if you want to exude wealth with your outfit. A classic shirtdress and great pair of pumps will do it every time.
What you'll need: Camel coat + Denim shirt + Jeans + Black clasp bag
A Canadian tuxedo might not seem like the richest-looking outfit, but when it's done and styled just right, it can be one of the most expensive ensembles, well, ever.
What you'll need: White button-down shirt + Cropped black trousers + Leather flip-flops
A freshly pressed and crisp button-down shirt is the epitome of elegance and class. Pair it with some cropped bottoms for a retro, 1960s-era weekend ensemble.
What you'll need: Camel coat + Camel belt + Camel flats + Camel oversize bag
Opting for a monochromatic outfit is always a great idea, especially if the color you choose to focus in on is camel. I swear it's the chicest shade there is.
What you'll need: Textured long coat + Jeans + Tall ankle boots
Calf- or pony-hair coats have the ability to turn a simple jeans-and-boots outfit into something seriously special in a single second with absolutely zero effort. It's no wonder they all sell out so quickly.
What you'll need: Cloche + Cream coat + Black kitten heels
When in doubt, throw a cloche on, the latest hat style to take over the fashion crowd and make every outfit appear more elegant.
What you'll need: Black cape + Black trousers
Like a cloche, a cape can transform even a boring outfit and make it appear luxurious and put together.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
