My Spring Vacation Is One Week Away—Here's Every Nordstrom Item I'm Packing
Sponsor Content Created With Nordstrom
My warm-weather getaway is just one week away, and I'm learning to embrace the pre-travel scramble. (This is supposed to be the fun part, right?) Every day, I find myself adding one more item to my checklist of things I need to buy, but between my jam-packed schedule and sheer procrastination, few things have been checked off. Whenever I'm in a moment of doubt, my editor instinct naturally takes me to Nordstrom, which always has everything I'm looking for. The retailer's edit of vacation essentials couldn't be more useful. After one scroll, I found new bathing suits, chic day-to-night cover-ups, sunny-day accessories, and must-have beauty products. Keep scrolling to see the 20 items that landed in my shopping cart.
Raina Mendonça is an associate fashion editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Previously, Raina was an editorial assistant at goop.com. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her crafting new playlists, exploring Los Angeles, or making a cup of English breakfast tea.
-
I'm Saving This '90s Supermodel's Airport Looks for All My Travel Days in 2024
Each one is comfortable and super chic.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Simply Put, These Are the 30 Best Things at Nordstrom Right Now
I don't say this lightly.
By Allyson Payer
-
Every Nordstrom Item Our Editorial Director Packed for Fashion Week in Milan
Sponsor Content Created With Nordstrom
By Raina Mendonça
-
I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer, and These Are 8 Investment Pieces I'm Still Wearing 3 Years Later
Cost per wear has never made more sense.
By Drew Elovitz
-
31 Cheap-But-Chic Nordstrom Buys That Will Overhaul Your Wardrobe
Say hello to a stylish spring.
By Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
-
31 Chic Finds for When Toteme and The Row Are the Vibe But Not in the Budget
Expensive-looking outfits are on the horizon.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Every Chic Item Fashion People Would Buy From Nordstrom, H&M, and Zara
Trust me.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm Starting My Swimwear Shopping Early—These 30 Chic Pieces Are in My Cart RN
Great swimwear ahead.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua