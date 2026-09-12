Premium Style, Modest Budget—6 Style Tips That Tell Everyone You Have Expensive Taste
It's official: you don't have to spend five figures to look like you have. This season, mastering an expensive-looking outfit all comes to down some simple styling tips that can elevate a good ensemble to *great*. Scroll to see more.
As a fussy fashion editor who likes to shop both high and low, I know that there’s an art to mastering an outfit that looks far more expensive than it actually is. Designer pieces can always help to boost a look (and I will always recommend investing in quality pieces with the craftsmanship to last a lifetime), but the secret to looking luxe has much more to do with how you put an outfit together than the price tag attached. Some of the most compliments I've ever received have been on outfits that didn't cost the earth, but look like they did. Think considered proportions, sophisticated colour combinations, elevated basics and those little styling details that make everything look instantly more polished.
And the good news? There's no need to overhaul your wardrobe to get the look. With a few clever styling tweaks here and there, even your most affordable pieces can have that expensive-looking, compliment-inviting finish. From considered colour palettes to the accessories that can transform an otherwise simple outfit, these are the style tips to know if you want your wardrobe to look effortlessly luxe (according to a discerning editor).
6 Underrated Style Tips for An Expensive-Looking Outfit in 2026
1. Mastering Luxe Layering
Style Notes: It has to be said, it's often the outfits that boast a curated stack that get my full attention. Tees, jumpers, jackets. Tanks, cardigans, trenches. Turtlenecks, dresses, coats. Autumn is made for layering, and it's not just to keep out the cold—the right layers give the impression that you took your time piecing your look together. In the same way that a carefully planned jewellery stack shows you know your jewels, the hint of a white tee peeking out from a v-neck, or the flash of shirt cuffs from underneath a blazer are exactly the kind of cues that fashion editors notice as a well-balanced and expensive ensemble.
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Shop Layering Pieces:
COMMANDO
Butter Short Sleeve Crewneck Tee
"Butter" by name, and butter by nature, if you're in need of quality basics with supremely soft wear, start with Commando's second skin fit.
Navygrey
The New Classic Crew
My winter wardrobe revolves around Navygrey knits, and the classic crew is the kind of staple you can wear for years without it dating.
Sézane
Clyde Coat
A certified, gold-star, bestselling trench. If it's good enough for Sienna Miller..
2. Opt For a Tonal Colour Palette
Style Notes: While the runways swing back and forth between minimalist monochrome and ultra-maximalist print and colour clashing, a healthy medium is a tonal colour palette that incorporates grounding neutrals with pops of directional brights. Hot reds are having a moment this autumn, but you could easily switch your focal colour across the spectrum each season, and pair with the camel, black, deep browns and greys that will always work with everything across the board.
& Daughter
Sligo Crewneck
Layer to perfection with a baggy white tee underneath.
Arket
BLOOM Barrel Jeans
I can't think of a single colour that these wouldn't work with.
Manu Atelier
Mini Tote Du Jour Red Suede
Take tips from Monikh [pictured above] and match your bag to your brights.
3. Don't Be Afraid to Mix Textures
Style Notes: Technically, you can't go wrong with a cotton shirt, but doesn't it feel so much more luxurious in whisper light silk? And yes, wool knits are a reliable go-to, but introduce a mohair knit to your wardrobe and you'll be surprised just how much it changes up the look. There's something about updating a jeans and tee combination with polished leather, fluffy knits and glossy satin that feels really elevated, and even better if you can incorporate multiple all in one look.
Shop Textures:
New Look
Black Satin Long Sleeve Shirt
No one will believe that this cost under £30.
Toteme
Boxy Alpaca Knit Black
Bravo, Toteme—this is exactly what I want to wrap up in for the colder months.
Karen Millen
Leather Straight Leg Button Detail Trouser
Autumn means one thing only: leather weather.
4. Practical Accessories Are a Wise Investment
Style Notes: Bag and shoe trends may come and go, but practicality will never go out of style. Sure, that micro bag is conversation-starter, but if it doesn't even fit a phone inside, it's probably not worth the money. Equally, fashion is enjoying it's "freaky footwear" era, but some trends are better left to the runway (and if you've ever tried to wear a barely-there sandal in the rain, you'll understand what I mean.) A good, reliable tote bag and a pair of fashionable and functional shoes will never steer you wrong, and from season to season, the right accessories will be the hardest working pieces in an elevated wardrobe.
Shop Practical Accessories:
DeMellier
The Brooklyn | Hazel Suede
There's a reason that everyone loves DeMellier.
Arket
Slouchy Suede Tote
This suede feels so premium for high street.
Liffner
Belted Tote Black
My dream work bag situ.
5. Wearing Vs. Styling
Style Notes: The difference between "wearing" and "styling" really comes down to adding your own personal twist to your 'fit'. Start with a simple foundation and add the little things that you didn't know you needed. The finishing touch piece of jewellery. The extravagant sunglasses. The cashmere knit that you took off earlier can be fashioned into a scarf (or tied around your waist). One of the biggest trends to come out of the year thus far has been the silk scarf for the very reason that it can be worn in a myriad of ways, so don't be afraid to unbutton your shirts, tuck in tops, adds belts, and try the hat. Sometimes adding the extra flourish can take things up a notch.
Shop the Look:
ASOS DESIGN
Double Layered Real Leather Bomber Jacket in Washed Brown
The double layering makes this feel extra special.
& Other Stories
Brushed Mohair-Blend Cardigan - Light Grey
You'll wear this with just about everything come autumn.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Small Andiamo in Green Tweed
Such a good shade of green.
6. Build a Classic Foundation
Style Notes: Hear me out, maximalists—a wardrobe of versatile basics might not sound like the most adventurous thing in the world, but just like a considered palette of neutrals, they provide the perfect foundation to build a look around. Seasonal staples like the classic trench, blue jeans, ballet shoes and crew neck tee look great together [see Marianne's take above]. but they can also be mixed and matched with buzzier, trend-led pieces to bring them up-to-date. Think a camel trench and playful mini dress, blue jeans and a red shirt, or a t-shirt and taffeta trousers. The result? Always polished, and undeniably, always expensive.
Shop Wardrobe Basics:
Róhe
Classic Trench
Buy now and wear for a lifetime.
With Nothing Underneath
Crawford Jeans: Straight Leg
My favourite jeans on the market right now.
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Pump / Black Leather
Dressier than a flat, more comfortable than a stiletto.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.