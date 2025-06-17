I Just Ordered Some New Trainers—5 Stylish Ways I’ll Wear Them With Skirts This Summer

By now, you'll know that nearly every Who What Wear UK editor—including me—loves trainers. Scroll to see how I'm wearing my new pair with all my favourite skirts this summer.

(Image credit: @barbarasantiago.r, @emmanuellek_, @hannahlewisstylist)
As someone who’s always favoured flats over heels, I couldn’t be happier that trainers have, over the past few years, firmly earned their place as a capsule wardrobe classic. Once reserved solely for the gym, they’ve become a style staple in their own right—thanks to their comfort, versatility and the endless array of colourways and silhouettes available.

On days when practicality is the priority (which, let’s be honest, is most of the time), I instinctively reach for my go-to pair. And I’ll admit—my collection has been steadily growing as I continue to discover new styles and shades I love. Just this week I invested in a new pair in fact. And while I know they’ll work hard for me come autumn and all throughout winter, with a heatwave currently sweeping through London, I’ve found myself facing a styling dilemma.

Trainers with jeans? Easy. With dresses? Effortlessly cool. But when it comes to pairing them with skirts, I tend to hesitate. There’s something about the proportions that can feel a little off—or at least, harder to get right.

So, I did what I always do: turned to my favourite fashion people for inspiration. Ahead, I’ve rounded up five summer-ready outfit ideas that prove trainers and skirts are not only compatible, they might just be the ultimate warm-weather duo. Enjoy!

5 Summer-Ready Skirt and Trainer Outfits:

1. Bright Trainers + Maxi Skirt + Breton Top

Skirts and Trainers Outfits

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: Opting for a bright trainer allows you to easily style it with a more neutral outfit to inject some colour. A white maxi skirt is a capsule wardrobe staple that can be worn with an array of looks.

Shop the Look:

Cheesecloth Tiered Maxi Skirt
ME+EM
Cheesecloth Tiered Maxi Skirt

A tiered maxi skirt is such a summer staple.

Iris Lightweight T-Shirt – Off White/black – Arket Gb
ARKET
Iris Lightweight T-Shirt

Arket is my go-to for every day basics.

Crochet Tote Bag
Prada
Crochet Tote Bag

A chic summer investment piece.

Nama Runner Mixed-Material Trainers
CHLOE
Nama Runner Mixed-Material Trainers

I love the contrasting tones and stitching.

2. Contrasting Trainers + Broderie Skirt + Neutral Knit

Skirts and Trainers Outfits

(Image credit: @tia_dewitt)

Style Notes: A two-tone trainer, such as an Adidas pai,r will allow you to either add colour to your outfit, or pull out tones to match the rest of your look. The juxtaposition of a knit styled with a girly broderie skirt is a sleek option for a chillier day.

Shop the Look:

White Broderie Anglaise Maxi Skirt
Nobodys Child
White Broderie Anglaise Maxi Skirt

Nobody's Child is the first brand I go to for new summer pieces.

Grey Merino Wool Jumper
Albaray
Grey Merino Wool Jumper

A grey crewneck jumper is a staple piece, no matter the season.

Handball Spezial Shoes
adidas
Handball Spezial Shoes

A colourway I'm thinking will work seriously hard in my wardrobe.

Jodie in Black
Bottega Veneta
Jodie in Black

This is at the top of my wish list.

3. Neutral Trainers + Printed Skirt + Sweatshirt

Skirts and Trainers Outfits

(Image credit: @barbarasantiago.r)

Style Notes: If trainers intimidate you slightly, ease yourself in with a neutral toned pair. They can be styled with an array of different outfits, plain and printed. A sweatshirt keeps your outfit casual and it’s a chic combo for a busy day.

Shop the Look:

Oversized Sweatshirt
H&M
Oversized Sweatshirt

I have this sweatshirt and can confirm it's so comfy.

Check Tulle Wrap Skirt
ZARA
Check Tulle Wrap Skirt

A checked midi skirt is so versatile.

Minimal Leather Trainers
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers

These COS trainers were a sellout for good reason.

Triomphe Metal 01 Sunglasses in Metal
CELINE
Triomphe Metal 01 Sunglasses in Metal

Celine do the chicest sunglasses.

4. Pastel Trainers + Tennis Skirt + Polo Top

Skirts and Trainers Outfits

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: Thanks to Prada and Miu Miu, the athleisure trend isn’t going anywhere any time soon. Style a mini tennis skirt with a casual polo top and pastel hued trainers for an effortless summer look.

Shop the Look:

Ribbed Open-Knit Wool Polo Shirt
CHLOÉ
Ribbed Open-Knit Wool Polo Shirt

Pastel hues are perfect for a summer wardrobe.

Culottes With Pleated Detail
ZARA
Culottes With Pleated Detail

A great high street option.

1906r Sneakers
New Balance
1906r Sneakers

I love the contrasting pastel colours on these New Balance trainers.

The Siena Saddle | Black Small Grain | Demellier
The Siena Saddle | Black Small Grain | Demellier

DeMellier is my go-to handbag brand for timeless styles.

5. Classic Trainers + Mini Skirt + Basic Vest

Skirts and Trainers Outfits

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Style Notes: An Adidas Gazelle is one of their core, bestselling styles with good reason. Their colourways and style make them a style you’d reach for to style with an array of looks. They are the perfect style to reach for when you’ve opted for a more lowkey outfit.

Shop the Look:

Gabardine Trench Coat With Cotton in Neutral
Reiss
Gabardine Trench Coat With Cotton in Neutral

A trench coat is an investment piece.

Ribbed Top
ZARA
Ribbed Top

A basic you'll wear with so many different outfits.

Bonded Piqué and Technical Jersey Miniskirt
Miu Miu
Bonded Piqué and Technical Jersey Miniskirt

No-one does athleisure quite like Miu Miu.

Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

These are the next pair to be added to my collection.

