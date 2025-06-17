I Just Ordered Some New Trainers—5 Stylish Ways I’ll Wear Them With Skirts This Summer
By now, you'll know that nearly every Who What Wear UK editor—including me—loves trainers. Scroll to see how I'm wearing my new pair with all my favourite skirts this summer.
As someone who’s always favoured flats over heels, I couldn’t be happier that trainers have, over the past few years, firmly earned their place as a capsule wardrobe classic. Once reserved solely for the gym, they’ve become a style staple in their own right—thanks to their comfort, versatility and the endless array of colourways and silhouettes available.
On days when practicality is the priority (which, let’s be honest, is most of the time), I instinctively reach for my go-to pair. And I’ll admit—my collection has been steadily growing as I continue to discover new styles and shades I love. Just this week I invested in a new pair in fact. And while I know they’ll work hard for me come autumn and all throughout winter, with a heatwave currently sweeping through London, I’ve found myself facing a styling dilemma.
Trainers with jeans? Easy. With dresses? Effortlessly cool. But when it comes to pairing them with skirts, I tend to hesitate. There’s something about the proportions that can feel a little off—or at least, harder to get right.
So, I did what I always do: turned to my favourite fashion people for inspiration. Ahead, I’ve rounded up five summer-ready outfit ideas that prove trainers and skirts are not only compatible, they might just be the ultimate warm-weather duo. Enjoy!
5 Summer-Ready Skirt and Trainer Outfits:
1. Bright Trainers + Maxi Skirt + Breton Top
Style Notes: Opting for a bright trainer allows you to easily style it with a more neutral outfit to inject some colour. A white maxi skirt is a capsule wardrobe staple that can be worn with an array of looks.
2. Contrasting Trainers + Broderie Skirt + Neutral Knit
Style Notes: A two-tone trainer, such as an Adidas pai,r will allow you to either add colour to your outfit, or pull out tones to match the rest of your look. The juxtaposition of a knit styled with a girly broderie skirt is a sleek option for a chillier day.
3. Neutral Trainers + Printed Skirt + Sweatshirt
Style Notes: If trainers intimidate you slightly, ease yourself in with a neutral toned pair. They can be styled with an array of different outfits, plain and printed. A sweatshirt keeps your outfit casual and it’s a chic combo for a busy day.
4. Pastel Trainers + Tennis Skirt + Polo Top
Style Notes: Thanks to Prada and Miu Miu, the athleisure trend isn’t going anywhere any time soon. Style a mini tennis skirt with a casual polo top and pastel hued trainers for an effortless summer look.
5. Classic Trainers + Mini Skirt + Basic Vest
Style Notes: An Adidas Gazelle is one of their core, bestselling styles with good reason. Their colourways and style make them a style you’d reach for to style with an array of looks. They are the perfect style to reach for when you’ve opted for a more lowkey outfit.