Stylish Women Everywhere Are Wearing This Elegant Dress Style RN—5 Outfits That Prove It's as Timeless as It Is Trendy

Keeping up with the ever-changing trends in fashion can be quite exhausting. Sometimes it’s a case of if you blink, you may miss it they come and go that quickly. It’s a fickle game that can wear thin fast, especially if you try and shop more sustainably (as we all should be doing).

One thing I’ve learnt through the years of working in fashion is that sometimes, stepping away and ignoring the trends is best. Now, I only invest in them if it’s something that can easily work in my current wardrobe and that I can see has longevity. If I buy it just because it’s a trend, chances are when the trend inevitably dies down, I'll be stuck with the piece at the back of my wardrobe, never to be worn again. And no one wants that.

For me, capsule wardrobe pieces are the way forward. You know, those core items you own that can be styled with an array of different outfits and stand the test of time. That doesn’t mean I don’t ever buy into trends, but I only do if I can see them fitting in my existing wardrobe and working with different outfits to get the maximum spend per wear out of them.

One trending item I'm seeing everywhere right now is polka dot dresses. After being showcased on the spring/summer 2025 runways of Miu Miu and Marc Jacobs, polka dots have become one of the biggest prints of the year, but there's also no denying that they are also incredibly timeless. There’s nothing I love more in summer than a dress, and polka dots and dresses go hand in hand. From floaty styles to mini dresses, there’s an array to choose from to suit every silhouette.

I’ve rounded up 5 ways to wear polka dot dresses this summer to give you some inspo and inspire you to add the print into your wardrobe for any occasion.

5 Polka Dot Dress Outfits:

1. Polka Dot Dress + Brogues

Style Notes: While a polka dot dress might seem quite dressy, it can be worn casually too. Pairing it with something like a brogue or a trainer instantly makes it feel cooler and more relaxed, and is an easy throw-on option to run your daily errands and grab yourself a coffee.

Shop the Look:

ASOS DESIGN Asos Design Satin Lace Trim Maxi Dress £42 SHOP NOW The contrasting lace detail gives it such a feminine edge. GABRIELA HEARST Seren Leather Loafers £900 SHOP NOW A classic brogue is so worth the investment. & Other Stories Glossed-Leather Crossbody Bag £145 SHOP NOW A sleek bag that's a go-to for so many occasions. Baroque Pearl Drop Tunnel Mini Hoop Earrings £165 SHOP NOW A pearl earring finishes off any outfit.

2. Polka Dot Maxi Dress + Flip Flops

Style Notes: One for those holiday evenings where you’re off out for dinner and want to look a bit more put together, but don’t want to go all-out. Simply add a pair of flip flops with your polka dot maxi dress for an easy-going outfit.

Shop the Look:

Réalisation Par The Claudia £275 SHOP NOW One of those dresses than can be worn from day to night. The Row Kelly Sunglasses £480 SHOP NOW Oval sunglasses are so chic. COS Gathered Pouch Bag - Leather £95 SHOP NOW Perfect when you only need the essentials. hush Metal Detail Flat Sandals £90 SHOP NOW I adore these sandals, they wen't straight in my basket.

3. Polka Dot Strappy Dress + Sandals

Style Notes: If the occasion is a bit more of a formal affair, a strappy polka dot dress is the perfect piece. Its timeless print fits into any setting and the dainty straps add a feminine finish. Pair with a simple sandal to keep all eyes on the dress.

Shop the Look:

DOEN Lorraine Dress -- Georgine Dot £438 SHOP NOW Chocolate brown is so stylish and is lining my wardrobe at the moment. Bottega Veneta Women's Bang Bang in Sea Salt £2130 SHOP NOW This is such an investment worthy piece. Toteme Classic Sunglasses Black £260 SHOP NOW There's no such thing as owning too many sunglasses. H&M Braided Sandals £20 SHOP NOW These H&M sandals look so much more expensive than they are.

4. Polka Dot Mini Dress + Heeled Sandals

Style Notes: It’s peak summer, one of those gorgeously hot evenings and you’re headed out to sit on a roof terrace for dinner and drinks. Styling a polka dot mini dress with heeled sandals is an easy way to look so put together and stylish without much effort actually involved.

Shop the Look:

Nobodys Child Brown Polka Dot Felicity Bubble Hem Mini Dress £69 SHOP NOW Nobody's Child is my go-to brand for summer dresses. BOTTEGA VENETA Leather Sandals £710 SHOP NOW I would wear these the entire summer. Miu Miu Wander Matelassé Nappa Leather Hobo Bag £2050 SHOP NOW It's no wonder this is one of Miu Miu's bestselling bags. Mejuri 14k Yellow Gold / Natural Diamond £268 SHOP NOW A dainty earring is the finishing touch to an outfit.

5. Polka Dot Strapless Dress + Heeled Sandals

Style Notes: For me, this is one of those outfits that would be packed in my holiday suitcase year after year. It can be dressed up with heeled sandals, or dressed down for a day on the beach to throw on over a bikini: its versatility allows it to become a core summer staple piece.

Shop the Look: