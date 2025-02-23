5 Chic Ways Stylish Londoners Are Wearing Trainers With Their Favourite Jeans This Year

As a lifelong Londoner, I know firsthand that there's one outfit formula my fellow residents all rely on year-round: jeans and trainers. Over the past few years, Londoners have proved that while this pairing is blissfully simple, it's also incredibly stylish. Plus, with so many different jean styles hitting the market seemingly every week, never mind the endless rotation of trainer trends, from the resurgence of retro silhouettes to cult new drops that sell out in seconds, the combination options seem truly endless.

At least, that's what I keep reminding myself, as so far this year I seem to have gotten stuck in a bit of a rut, reaching for the same New Balance 550s and black straight-leg Levi jeans almost every day. I know that there are plenty more outfit opportunities that will still allow me to keep the comfort and ease of the jean and trainer pairing, but where to begin? What trainers and denim silhouettes are worth investing in, and how can I mix them up with my other wardrobe staples to keep them feeling fresh in the months to come?

To answer these questions, I'm turning to those who know best—my favourite London tastemakers who always tick the boxes of creating outfits that have a classic, minimalist vibe yet still feel fun and contemporary. Most of these looks also rely on a number of wardrobe classics, many of which you probably own—and any you don't, you won't regret taking the opportunity to add to your collection.

From colourful trainers with straight-leg denim, to suede Sambas with low-rise jeans, scroll on to discover my pick of five easy looks to try this season.

5 Jeans and Trainer Outfits Stylish Londoners Are Wearing Now

1. Graphic T-Shirt + Baggy Jeans + Leather Bomber + Running Shoes

Style Notes: This is the kind of look that manages to perfectly marry vintage vibes with a thoroughly modern aesthetic—and it just feels very London, especially thanks to the baggy, oversized jeans. All the other elements could so easily be rotated into other looks, too.

Shop the Look:

GANNI White Basic Jersey Duckie Relaxed T-Shirt £115 SHOP NOW You can always rely on Ganni to create a cool, graphic tee that feels more fashion than naff.

COS Volume Wide-Leg Jeans £95 SHOP NOW COS is one of our editors' go-tos for great quality high street denim.

ZARA Leather Effect Bomber Jacket £50 SHOP NOW Zara is always on trend when it comes to leather jackets.

NEW BALANCE 1906 Rubber-Trimmed Metallic Leather and Mesh Sneakers £140 SHOP NOW When it comes to retro trainers, New Balance remains the top pick for stylish insiders.

Le Specs Outta Love Oval Sunglasses £55 SHOP NOW Maybe these will tempt the sun to come out?

2. Long Coat + Straight Leg Jeans + Colourful Trainers

Style Notes: Londoners know that sometimes, the only way to stop the grey clouds getting you down is to inject a little colour into your look—and trainers are one of the best (and most on trend) ways to do it.

Shop the Look:

COS Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW An absolute wardrobe essential.

Reformation Dulce Cashmere V-Neck Sweater £198 SHOP NOW This neckline will ensure you get the white t-shirt peeking through.

MANGO Miami Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans £36 SHOP NOW I love the vintage look of these jeans.

LESET Jane Belted Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Trench Coat £1200 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with this coat—it's top of my wish list.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 £150 SHOP NOW I've been spotting so many cool Londoners in these exact trainers.

3. Leather Trench + White T-Shirt + Light Wash Jeans + Black Trainers

Style Notes: Emma's look is a masterclass in mixing textures. The mix of leather and suede makes the whole outfit look so luxe, and instantly elevates the simple white tee and blue jeans base.

Shop the Look:

M&S Collection Pure Cotton Everyday Fit T-Shirt £9 SHOP NOW M&S is one of my go-tos for wardrobe staples like a classic white t-shirt.

Arket Belted Leather Coat £729 SHOP NOW As someone who's been wearing their leather trench coat for four years running, I can't recommend this outerwear style more highly.

AGOLDE Kelly High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans £320 SHOP NOW This light wash will be great for spring and summer.

AUTRY Reelwind Low Suede and Shell Sneakers £170 SHOP NOW Suede trainers are a great option if you're looking for something more elevated.

Reformation Oversized Patrizia Bag £598 SHOP NOW A gorgeous alternative to The Row's cult styles, at a slightly more affordable price.

4. Turtleneck Jumper + Wool Blazer + Straight Leg Jeans + Sambas

Style Notes: This look is ideal for transitional season dressing, when your thick wool coat is no longer completely essential, but layers definitely are. A chunky turtleneck is a true London staple, and styling it with a wool blazer really leans into the classic aesthetic, while the trainers give it a modern twist.

Shop the look:

Toteme Cashmere Turtleneck Navy £530 SHOP NOW I love the contrast trim on this chunky jumper.

KHAITE Corben Low-Rise Jeans £480 SHOP NOW Khaite jeans are an influencer favourite.

ISABEL MARANT Jabadi Asymmetric Wool-Blend Felt Coat £555 SHOP NOW How cool is the shape of this jacket?

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £95 SHOP NOW Trust me, Sambas aren't going anywhere.

MANGO Oval Shoulder Bag £36 SHOP NOW This merlot hue look set to continue to be a top trend this year.

5. Cropped Jacket + White Tee + Barrel-Leg Jeans + White Trainers

Style Notes: One of the biggest denim trends of 2025 is barrel-leg jeans and Mimi styles them perfectly by balancing out the wider shape with a cropped jacket and sleek, simple trainers.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Rowan Crew Tee £58 SHOP NOW TikTok is obsessed with the look of having a white t-shirt peek out from a crew neck jumper—and it's easy to see why.

We The Free We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans £98 SHOP NOW These come in regular and short length, so they're perfect for petites!

H&M Wool-Blend Jacket £105 SHOP NOW This would make for a great transitional jacket.