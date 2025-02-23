5 Chic Ways Stylish Londoners Are Wearing Trainers With Their Favourite Jeans This Year
As a lifelong Londoner, I know firsthand that there's one outfit formula my fellow residents all rely on year-round: jeans and trainers. Over the past few years, Londoners have proved that while this pairing is blissfully simple, it's also incredibly stylish. Plus, with so many different jean styles hitting the market seemingly every week, never mind the endless rotation of trainer trends, from the resurgence of retro silhouettes to cult new drops that sell out in seconds, the combination options seem truly endless.
At least, that's what I keep reminding myself, as so far this year I seem to have gotten stuck in a bit of a rut, reaching for the same New Balance 550s and black straight-leg Levi jeans almost every day. I know that there are plenty more outfit opportunities that will still allow me to keep the comfort and ease of the jean and trainer pairing, but where to begin? What trainers and denim silhouettes are worth investing in, and how can I mix them up with my other wardrobe staples to keep them feeling fresh in the months to come?
To answer these questions, I'm turning to those who know best—my favourite London tastemakers who always tick the boxes of creating outfits that have a classic, minimalist vibe yet still feel fun and contemporary. Most of these looks also rely on a number of wardrobe classics, many of which you probably own—and any you don't, you won't regret taking the opportunity to add to your collection.
From colourful trainers with straight-leg denim, to suede Sambas with low-rise jeans, scroll on to discover my pick of five easy looks to try this season.
5 Jeans and Trainer Outfits Stylish Londoners Are Wearing Now
1. Graphic T-Shirt + Baggy Jeans + Leather Bomber + Running Shoes
Style Notes: This is the kind of look that manages to perfectly marry vintage vibes with a thoroughly modern aesthetic—and it just feels very London, especially thanks to the baggy, oversized jeans. All the other elements could so easily be rotated into other looks, too.
Shop the Look:
You can always rely on Ganni to create a cool, graphic tee that feels more fashion than naff.
When it comes to retro trainers, New Balance remains the top pick for stylish insiders.
2. Long Coat + Straight Leg Jeans + Colourful Trainers
Style Notes: Londoners know that sometimes, the only way to stop the grey clouds getting you down is to inject a little colour into your look—and trainers are one of the best (and most on trend) ways to do it.
Shop the Look:
This neckline will ensure you get the white t-shirt peeking through.
I'm obsessed with this coat—it's top of my wish list.
3. Leather Trench + White T-Shirt + Light Wash Jeans + Black Trainers
Style Notes: Emma's look is a masterclass in mixing textures. The mix of leather and suede makes the whole outfit look so luxe, and instantly elevates the simple white tee and blue jeans base.
Shop the Look:
M&S is one of my go-tos for wardrobe staples like a classic white t-shirt.
As someone who's been wearing their leather trench coat for four years running, I can't recommend this outerwear style more highly.
Suede trainers are a great option if you're looking for something more elevated.
A gorgeous alternative to The Row's cult styles, at a slightly more affordable price.
4. Turtleneck Jumper + Wool Blazer + Straight Leg Jeans + Sambas
Style Notes: This look is ideal for transitional season dressing, when your thick wool coat is no longer completely essential, but layers definitely are. A chunky turtleneck is a true London staple, and styling it with a wool blazer really leans into the classic aesthetic, while the trainers give it a modern twist.
Shop the look:
5. Cropped Jacket + White Tee + Barrel-Leg Jeans + White Trainers
Style Notes: One of the biggest denim trends of 2025 is barrel-leg jeans and Mimi styles them perfectly by balancing out the wider shape with a cropped jacket and sleek, simple trainers.
Shop the Look:
TikTok is obsessed with the look of having a white t-shirt peek out from a crew neck jumper—and it's easy to see why.
These come in regular and short length, so they're perfect for petites!
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.