Yes, Blue Jeans are Timeless, But the Most Stylish People I Know Are Now Wearing Denim in This Surprising Colour Instead

We're not bidding goodbye to classic blue and black jeans, but we are following the best-dressed people on social and making space for a new contender to enter our capsule wardrobe. Scroll on to see the grey jeans outfits I'm interested in copying.

Stylish women wearing grey jeans
(Image credit: @holliemercedes, @smythsisters, @_loissterling)
By
published
in Features

Blue and black jeans may still reign supreme, but lately, I've noticed the most stylish people on my IG feed reaching for a different—and somewhat unexpected—shade: grey. . Why? Grey jeans offer a softer, lighter look than black and feel fresher and more modern than classic blue. Plus, they function as a neutral, making them incredibly easy to style.

Offering the same versatility and timeless appeal as our classic favourites, grey jeans bring a fresh twist to everyday dressing. They've come a long way since their early 2000s “indie” days and are no longer limited to just skinny styles. Today, grey jeans are available in all our favourite silhouettes—from wide-leg to barrel-leg to the classic straight-leg—making them a modern staple worth revisiting.

Their cool tone makes grey jeans a perfect addition to any capsule wardrobe—whether you're styling an all-grey look like you would with black, pairing them with neutrals, or adding a pop of colour, grey is endlessly versatile and incredibly wearable. It's no surprise, then, this hue is set to become the next jean trend we’ll be seeing everywhere this year. A personal favourite combo of mine? Grey jeans paired with burgundy or butter yellow—perfect for something a little unexpected.

To prove my point, I’ve rounded up five of my favourite influencers' grey jeans outfits. Scroll on to see the looks and shop the pieces you may need to recreate them yourself. I know I will.

6 Grey Jeans-Outfits to Copy This Winter:

1. Grey Jeans + Long Black Coat + Grey Jumper

Stylish women wearing grey jeans

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

Style Notes: I often opt for an all-black outfit for a quick, easy look, so instead, I’ll be recreating this with my grey jeans. An oversized grey jumper is such a timeless classic style that the majority of people already own, and a long black coat will just elevate the overall finish of your look.

Shop the Look:

2. Grey Jeans + Suede Blazer + Basic T-Shirt

Stylish women wearing grey jeans

(Image credit: @_loissterling)

Style Notes: This year, we’ve seen the suede trend skyrocket and cement itself into our everyday wardrobes. Pairing a deep chocolate suede blazer with a basic tee and super dark grey jeans like above is such a simple combo, but looks so chic and put-together. Depending on your plans, add either ballet flats, heels or boots.

Shop the Look:

3. Grey Jeans + Statement Jacket + Squishy Bag

Stylish women wearing grey jeans

(Image credit: @holliemercedes)

Style Notes: Opting for a wide-leg grey jean allows you to easily dress them up or down. Take them from day-to-night by adding a statement jacket and switch out your shoes – classic ballet flats for the day, and add a strappy sandal for an evening. Squishy bags are our predicted next big bag trend and work for any occasion.

Shop the Look:

4. Grey Jeans + Vest Top + Burgundy Accessories

Stylish women wearing grey jeans

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: Barrel-leg jeans are a style that can work on any body type thanks to its fitted waist and tapered ankle but wider leg, so wearing them with a fitted top really accentuates its shape. Inject colour into your look by opting for brighter accessories – I love how Marianne has opted for burgundy strappy sandals and matching necklace, and I’d also add a clutch before heading out the door.

Shop the Look:

5. Grey Jeans + Structured Blazer + Ballet Flats

Stylish women wearing grey jeans

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: This is a chic, easy way to make grey jeans office appropriate. Adding a structured blazer makes the overall finish more formal and elevated, and a simple yet stylish ballet flat is always a go-to style to keep the momentum with that elevated feel.

Shop the Look:

Explore More:
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸