Yes, Blue Jeans are Timeless, But the Most Stylish People I Know Are Now Wearing Denim in This Surprising Colour Instead
We're not bidding goodbye to classic blue and black jeans, but we are following the best-dressed people on social and making space for a new contender to enter our capsule wardrobe. Scroll on to see the grey jeans outfits I'm interested in copying.
Blue and black jeans may still reign supreme, but lately, I've noticed the most stylish people on my IG feed reaching for a different—and somewhat unexpected—shade: grey. . Why? Grey jeans offer a softer, lighter look than black and feel fresher and more modern than classic blue. Plus, they function as a neutral, making them incredibly easy to style.
Offering the same versatility and timeless appeal as our classic favourites, grey jeans bring a fresh twist to everyday dressing. They've come a long way since their early 2000s “indie” days and are no longer limited to just skinny styles. Today, grey jeans are available in all our favourite silhouettes—from wide-leg to barrel-leg to the classic straight-leg—making them a modern staple worth revisiting.
Their cool tone makes grey jeans a perfect addition to any capsule wardrobe—whether you're styling an all-grey look like you would with black, pairing them with neutrals, or adding a pop of colour, grey is endlessly versatile and incredibly wearable. It's no surprise, then, this hue is set to become the next jean trend we’ll be seeing everywhere this year. A personal favourite combo of mine? Grey jeans paired with burgundy or butter yellow—perfect for something a little unexpected.
To prove my point, I’ve rounded up five of my favourite influencers' grey jeans outfits. Scroll on to see the looks and shop the pieces you may need to recreate them yourself. I know I will.
6 Grey Jeans-Outfits to Copy This Winter:
1. Grey Jeans + Long Black Coat + Grey Jumper
Style Notes: I often opt for an all-black outfit for a quick, easy look, so instead, I’ll be recreating this with my grey jeans. An oversized grey jumper is such a timeless classic style that the majority of people already own, and a long black coat will just elevate the overall finish of your look.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Handmade Oversized Wool Coat
This is such a good price for a coat that will last for years to come.
LISA YANG
Heidi Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
I love this whole look.
Uniqlo
Wide Straight Jeans
Such a purse friendly price for great quality jeans.
The Row
Nobilis Fast Boot in Leather
Boots are such a great investment piece, they'll last for years and won't go out of trend either.
2. Grey Jeans + Suede Blazer + Basic T-Shirt
Style Notes: This year, we’ve seen the suede trend skyrocket and cement itself into our everyday wardrobes. Pairing a deep chocolate suede blazer with a basic tee and super dark grey jeans like above is such a simple combo, but looks so chic and put-together. Depending on your plans, add either ballet flats, heels or boots.
Shop the Look:
Veda
Veda Leon Oversized Blazer
The deep chocolate hue is so on trend and perfect for the colder months.
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
COS is where I get all of my basic white tee's from.
Style Notes: Opting for a wide-leg grey jean allows you to easily dress them up or down. Take them from day-to-night by adding a statement jacket and switch out your shoes – classic ballet flats for the day, and add a strappy sandal for an evening. Squishy bags are our predicted next big bag trend and work for any occasion.
Shop the Look:
KITRI
Bonnie Black Vinyl Jacket
The boxy shape and detachable shearing collar and cuffs makes this jacket so versatile.
TOTEME
High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
I love the twisted hem finish.
The Midi Miami
The Miami is one of my favourite styles from DeMellier.
H&M
Ballet Pumps
Such a good price.
4. Grey Jeans + Vest Top + Burgundy Accessories
Style Notes: Barrel-leg jeans are a style that can work on any body type thanks to its fitted waist and tapered ankle but wider leg, so wearing them with a fitted top really accentuates its shape. Inject colour into your look by opting for brighter accessories – I love how Marianne has opted for burgundy strappy sandals and matching necklace, and I’d also add a clutch before heading out the door.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Ribbed Strappy Top
A white vest is the perfect layering piece.
ARKET
Cloud Loose Wide Jeans
Some of my favourite jeans are from Arket.
Dear Frances
Tee Sandal, Bordeaux
Such a timeless, classic shoe.
ALIGHIERI
The Poet's Lens Recycled Silver and Leather Necklace
Alighieri is one of my all-time favourite jewellery brands.
5. Grey Jeans + Structured Blazer + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: This is a chic, easy way to make grey jeans office appropriate. Adding a structured blazer makes the overall finish more formal and elevated, and a simple yet stylish ballet flat is always a go-to style to keep the momentum with that elevated feel.
Shop the Look:
& Other Stories
Single-Breasted Wool Blazer
A pinstripe blazer is such a timeless, capsule wardrobe piece.
MOTHER
The Half Pipe Flood High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
A wide-leg jean is so easily dressed up or down.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Ballerinas
So chic.
Toteme - INT
T-Lock Croco-Embossed Top Handle Black
Toteme's handbags are some of my ultimate favourites.