7 Shockingly Elegant Low-Rise-Jeans Outfits I'm Absolutely Going to Try

Low-rise jeans are a lot of things, but I wouldn't really call them elegant on their own. Since low-rise jeans and elegance are two of the season's biggest trends, it's no surprise that people are finding ways to combine the polar opposites. I set out to find successful outfit examples, and successful I was.

The key to putting together an elegant low-rise-jeans outfit isn't really groundbreaking. You simply have to pair the jeans with polished, elevated pieces that counteract their casualness. Plus, you'll find that you don't have to show your midriff if that isn't your thing. As a matter of fact, most of the outfits in this roundup don't.

Selfishly, I decided to write this story because I, too, struggle with styling low-rise jeans and was in need of some inspiration. Below, you'll find the outfits that stood out to me—all of which I plan on trying very soon—and the pieces you need to re-create them yourself. Scroll to get on the elegant low-rise-jeans outfit train along with me.

Vest + Low-Rise Jeans + Sneakers + Structured Bag

Style Tip: Pairing a vest top with low-rise jeans is an elegant no-brainer.

Reformation Casey Vest $168 SHOP NOW

Agolde Low Slung Baggy Jeans in Libertine $228 SHOP NOW

Asics Gel-Kayano 14 Sneakers $150 SHOP NOW

Tweed Jacket + Low-Rise Jeans + Pointed-Toe Flats

Style Tip: Pointed-toe flats are the chicest, easiest way to dress up low-rise jeans.

J.Crew Odette Sweater Lady Jacket in Striped Bouclé $188 $140 SHOP NOW

H&M Baggy Low Jeans $37 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Bri Mary Jane Pointed Toe Flats $130 SHOP NOW

Lace Top + Low-Rise Jeans + Red Shoes

Style Tip: Create some contrast by pairing low-rise jeans with a fancy material such as lace or satin.

AllSaints Catalina Peplum Pintuck Lace Detail Top $169 SHOP NOW

ABrand 95 Super Baggy Gigi Jeans $128 SHOP NOW

Reformation Melissa Mary Jane Flats $268 SHOP NOW

Cropped Jacket + White T-Shirt + Black Low-Rise Jeans + Pumps

Style Tip: Opt for black low-rise jeans for a night out or whenever you want to look a bit dressier.

Aritzia Wilfred Little Cropped Jacket $198 $139 SHOP NOW

AGOLDE Low Slung Baggy $238 SHOP NOW

Mango Sling Back Leather Shoes $200 SHOP NOW

Tweed Jacket + White Shirt + Low-Rise Jeans + Ladylike Bag + Slingbacks

Style Tip: Carry a structured top-handle bag for instant elegance.

Reformation Trista Jacket $298 SHOP NOW

Levi's Low Loose Rigid Jeans $108 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Eleanor Satchel $798 SHOP NOW

Peplum Blazer + Low-Rise Jeans + Ballet Flats

Style Tip: Pair a peplum top with low-rise jeans for a flattering contrast.

Madewell Shrunken Blazer $178 $80 SHOP NOW

Loeffler Randall Landon Soft Ballet Flats $250 SHOP NOW

Polo Shirt + Low-Rise Jeans + Ballet Flats

Style Tip: When wearing something loose with low-rise jeans, showing the waistband of the jeans will keep the outfit from looking sloppy.

COS Long-Sleeved Polo Shirt $69 SHOP NOW