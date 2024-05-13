7 Shockingly Elegant Low-Rise-Jeans Outfits I'm Absolutely Going to Try
Low-rise jeans are a lot of things, but I wouldn't really call them elegant on their own. Since low-rise jeans and elegance are two of the season's biggest trends, it's no surprise that people are finding ways to combine the polar opposites. I set out to find successful outfit examples, and successful I was.
The key to putting together an elegant low-rise-jeans outfit isn't really groundbreaking. You simply have to pair the jeans with polished, elevated pieces that counteract their casualness. Plus, you'll find that you don't have to show your midriff if that isn't your thing. As a matter of fact, most of the outfits in this roundup don't.
Selfishly, I decided to write this story because I, too, struggle with styling low-rise jeans and was in need of some inspiration. Below, you'll find the outfits that stood out to me—all of which I plan on trying very soon—and the pieces you need to re-create them yourself. Scroll to get on the elegant low-rise-jeans outfit train along with me.
Vest + Low-Rise Jeans + Sneakers + Structured Bag
Style Tip: Pairing a vest top with low-rise jeans is an elegant no-brainer.
Tweed Jacket + Low-Rise Jeans + Pointed-Toe Flats
Style Tip: Pointed-toe flats are the chicest, easiest way to dress up low-rise jeans.
Lace Top + Low-Rise Jeans + Red Shoes
Style Tip: Create some contrast by pairing low-rise jeans with a fancy material such as lace or satin.
Cropped Jacket + White T-Shirt + Black Low-Rise Jeans + Pumps
Style Tip: Opt for black low-rise jeans for a night out or whenever you want to look a bit dressier.
Tweed Jacket + White Shirt + Low-Rise Jeans + Ladylike Bag + Slingbacks
Style Tip: Carry a structured top-handle bag for instant elegance.
Peplum Blazer + Low-Rise Jeans + Ballet Flats
Style Tip: Pair a peplum top with low-rise jeans for a flattering contrast.
Polo Shirt + Low-Rise Jeans + Ballet Flats
Style Tip: When wearing something loose with low-rise jeans, showing the waistband of the jeans will keep the outfit from looking sloppy.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
