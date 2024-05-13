7 Shockingly Elegant Low-Rise-Jeans Outfits I'm Absolutely Going to Try

Low-rise jeans are a lot of things, but I wouldn't really call them elegant on their own. Since low-rise jeans and elegance are two of the season's biggest trends, it's no surprise that people are finding ways to combine the polar opposites. I set out to find successful outfit examples, and successful I was.

The key to putting together an elegant low-rise-jeans outfit isn't really groundbreaking. You simply have to pair the jeans with polished, elevated pieces that counteract their casualness. Plus, you'll find that you don't have to show your midriff if that isn't your thing. As a matter of fact, most of the outfits in this roundup don't.

Selfishly, I decided to write this story because I, too, struggle with styling low-rise jeans and was in need of some inspiration. Below, you'll find the outfits that stood out to me—all of which I plan on trying very soon—and the pieces you need to re-create them yourself. Scroll to get on the elegant low-rise-jeans outfit train along with me.

Vest + Low-Rise Jeans + Sneakers + Structured Bag

Woman wearing black vest with low-rise jeans and sneakers.

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Tip: Pairing a vest top with low-rise jeans is an elegant no-brainer.

Reformation Casey Vest
Reformation
Casey Vest

Agolde Low Slung Baggy Jeans
Agolde
Low Slung Baggy Jeans in Libertine

Asics Gel-Kayano 14 Sneakers
Asics
Gel-Kayano 14 Sneakers

Tweed Jacket + Low-Rise Jeans + Pointed-Toe Flats

Woman wearing tweed jacket and low-rise jeans.

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Style Tip: Pointed-toe flats are the chicest, easiest way to dress up low-rise jeans.

J.Crew Odette sweater lady jacket in striped bouclé
J.Crew
Odette Sweater Lady Jacket in Striped Bouclé

H&M baggy low jeans
H&M
Baggy Low Jeans

Sam Edelman, Bri Mary Jane Pointed Toe Flat
Sam Edelman
Bri Mary Jane Pointed Toe Flats

Lace Top + Low-Rise Jeans + Red Shoes

Woman wearing lace top, low-rise jeans, and red shoes in Lisbon.

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Style Tip: Create some contrast by pairing low-rise jeans with a fancy material such as lace or satin.

AllSaints, Catalina Peplum Pintuck Lace Detail Topi
AllSaints
Catalina Peplum Pintuck Lace Detail Top

ABrand 95 Super Baggy Gigi Jeans
ABrand
95 Super Baggy Gigi Jeans

Reformation Melissa Mary Jane Flats
Reformation
Melissa Mary Jane Flats

Cropped Jacket + White T-Shirt + Black Low-Rise Jeans + Pumps

Woman wearing black low-rise jeans and jacket.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Tip: Opt for black low-rise jeans for a night out or whenever you want to look a bit dressier.

Aritzia Little Cropped Jacket
Aritzia
Wilfred Little Cropped Jacket

Agolde Low Slung Baggy Jeans
AGOLDE
Low Slung Baggy

mango, Sling Back Leather Shoes - Women
Mango
Sling Back Leather Shoes

Tweed Jacket + White Shirt + Low-Rise Jeans + Ladylike Bag + Slingbacks

Girl wearing black jacket and low-rise jeans

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Tip: Carry a structured top-handle bag for instant elegance.

Reformation Trista Jacket
Reformation
Trista Jacket

Levi's Low Loose Rigid Jeans
Levi's
Low Loose Rigid Jeans

Tory Burch Eleanor Satchel
Tory Burch
Eleanor Satchel

Peplum Blazer + Low-Rise Jeans + Ballet Flats

Blazer with low-rise jeans outfit

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Tip: Pair a peplum top with low-rise jeans for a flattering contrast.

Madewell Shrunken Blazer
Madewell
Shrunken Blazer

Abrand Straight Leg Katie Jeans

Loeffler Randall Landon Soft Ballet Flats
Loeffler Randall
Landon Soft Ballet Flats

Polo Shirt + Low-Rise Jeans + Ballet Flats

Polo shirt, low-rise jeans, and ballet flats outfit

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Tip: When wearing something loose with low-rise jeans, showing the waistband of the jeans will keep the outfit from looking sloppy.

COS Long-Sleeved Polo Shirt
COS
Long-Sleeved Polo Shirt

Low-Rise Loose-Fit Wideleg Jeans - Women
Mango
Low-Rise Loose-Fit Wideleg Jeans

