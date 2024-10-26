People Who Never Follow Trends Rely On These 5 Fall Outfits
If you love learning about the latest and greatest fashion trends, we have plenty of content for you at Who What Wear. Might I interest you in a story about the biggest color trends from the spring 2025 runways? How about a celebrity-approved red carpet look? There are plenty more articles where those came from! However, this one's for the more simplistic dressers out there—the kind of fashion-loving people who prefer to skip trends and rely on classic outfit combinations instead.
If this sounds like you, you've come to the right place. After scouring dozens of my favorite fashion influencer accounts on Instagram, I noticed five specific outfits that kept popping up on the minimalistic dressers. Sylvie Mus and Anouk Yve, for instance, both recently wore very similar outfits consisting of a V-neck sweater and a knee-length pencil skirt. Continue reading to shop this fail-safe outfit formula as well as four others.
1. Sweater + Pencil Skirt
Wearing a sleek, unadorned sweater and a knee-length pencil skirt will never be a bad idea. It's the kind of outfit that is guaranteed to stand the test of time, no matter what's currently trending in fashion.
2. Monochrome Outfit
When in doubt, people with classic style pick one color and stick to it. I love wearing the same shade from head to toe because it takes the guesswork out of getting dressed. When you're only working with one color, there's need to worry about what matches!
3. Matching Set
Matching sets are a foolproof choice for people who don't follow trends. There are so many options on the market right now, but I'm gravitating toward jacket-and-skirt combos.
4. Black Pantsuit
This one needs no explanation. Is there anything more classic than a pantsuit? For less formal occasions, I like mixing and matching pieces. For instance, I'll wear a black blazer with a pair of baggy jeans or black trousers with a simple white T-shirt.
5. Cropped Jacket + Miniskirt
I adore this timeless outfit combo. H&M has a super-cute cropped jacket and matching skirt that I'll be using to re-create the below outfit.
