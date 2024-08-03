I Re-Created 7 Elegant Instagram Outfits With Affordable High Street Buys

Looking elegant and spending a lot of money aren't mutually exclusive, as much as social media might make you think it is. Everywhere I look, everyone seems to be wearing full outfits from luxury designers but, as much as I'd like to be able to afford these pieces, my budget simply doesn't stretch that far. This—coupled with the fact I've been honing my skills as a fashion sleuth for the past 13 years—means I've become a bit of a dab hand at assembling elegant outfits affordably. Now, I'm putting those skills to the test.

My colleagues challenged me to re-create some of the chicest outfits on Instagram with pieces currently on the market. The catch? No item could be more than £100. Unlike every maths test I took at school, I completely nailed this assignment, if I do say so myself. But I know its only your opinion that matters here.

Below are seven sophisticated outfits which I've shopped out using pieces I've found from your favourite high street brands. Elegant and affordable, I hope the inspire you and reinforce the fact that good taste doesn't have to come with a high cost. Happy shopping.

7 Elegant and Affordable Outfits I Know You'll Love

1. Blue Stripe Shirt + White Jeans + Simple Sandals

Style Notes: Blue striped shirts always look classy and elegant, especially when paired with white separates. For a low-key finish, add in a pair of white jeans and simple sandals.

Shop the Look:

H&M Oxford Shirt £19 SHOP NOW I've never added anything quicker to my basket.

Orelia Orelia Pearl Drop Huggie Hoop Earrings £25 SHOP NOW Pearl earrings, even if they're faux, will make any outfit feel luxe.

Massimo Dutti Wide-Leg Jeans £60 SHOP NOW I hear great things about Massimo Dutti's denim.

MANGO Kitten Heel Sandals £36 SHOP NOW These flew in the black colour way—I expect the same to happen with this white pair.

2. Black Dress + Ballet Pumps + Woven Bag

Style Notes: There's nothing that says sophistication quite like a simple black dress, especially when it's styled with ballerina flats and a chic handbag.

Shop the Look:

M&S Collection Pure Cotton Strappy Midi Cami Slip Dress £28 SHOP NOW Simple but so chic.

FUNTE Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings £10 SHOP NOW I own these earrings and I get so many compliments on them.

Charles & Keith Carey Crescent Hobo Bag £69 SHOP NOW Designers love creating crescent-shaped bags, so this one feels high end by proxy.

H&M Ballet Pumps £19 SHOP NOW If you haven't bought a pair of ballet flats yet, there are no more excuses.

3. Linen Shirt + Bermuda Shorts + Mesh Flats

Style Notes: Bermuda shorts are on trend this season, and it just so happens that they look the elegant part, too. Keep things elevated with a button-up shirt and fuss-free flat shoes.

Shop the Look:

MANGO Linen Long-Sleeved Shirt £36 SHOP NOW You'll never regret buying a fresh white linen shirt.

Next White Ribbed Racer Tank Vest Sleeveless Top £14 SHOP NOW Finally a racer vest that covers bra straps (I own it so I know this for a fact).

H&M Bermuda Shorts £28 SHOP NOW The front crease gives these Bermuda shorts extra polish.

H&M Mesh Ballet Pumps £22 SHOP NOW A frugal way to tap into the mesh shoe trend.

4. Blazer + Belt + Slip Skirt

Style Notes: When it comes to classy pairings, nothing beats a slip skirt and blazer combo. Add a belt to pull the look together, and simple sandals that don't detract from the ensemble.

Shop the Look:

H&M Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer £45 SHOP NOW H&M does the best budget tailoring.

& Other Stories Satin Midi Skirt £67 SHOP NOW I own this skirt in cream and get so much wear out of it. Now, the black just makes sense.

COS Skinny Leather Belt £35 SHOP NOW The perfect waist cincher.

Next Black Signature Leather Toe Post Heeled Mules £46 SHOP NOW I just ordered these and they're so comfortable.

5. Waistcoat + Jeans + Pointed-Toe Shoes

Style Notes: One of my favourite ways to style jeans right now is with a waistcoat; a piece that has the ability to make any outfit feel more refined. Handily, there are plenty on the market.

Shop the Look:

Nobody's Child Black Tailored Crew Neck Waistcoat £79 SHOP NOW The gold buttons on this waistcoat make it look all the more premium.

River Island Black Faux Leather Belt £18 SHOP NOW A great accessory to invest in.

ZARA Wide-Leg Mid-Rise Jeans £36 SHOP NOW This shade of blue denim looks authentically vintage.

H&M Pointed Slingbacks £19 SHOP NOW At this price, it would be rude not to.

6. Two-Tone Dress + Sunhat + Sandals

Style Notes: Black and white dresses are the epitome of chic. During the summer months, pair them with raffia and black leather accessories for a sleek touch.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Woven Raffia Bucket Hat £35 SHOP NOW The chicest women wear straw hats on their holidays.

Meshki Katie Knit and Linen Midi Dress £75 SHOP NOW This is pure elegance.

COS Quilted Mini Bag £45 SHOP NOW I see COS's quilted nylon bags every single day on social media.

New Look Black Leather-Look Chunky Toe-Post Sandals £28 SHOP NOW These give a good impression of The Row.

7. Jumper + Silky Trousers + Tote Bag

Style Notes: Luxury is a pair of silky trousers—add a soft knitted jumper to create a high-end texture clash. A dash of leopard print will give your outfit a playful touch, but one that still feels classic in its origin.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Relaxed Knit Jumper £45 SHOP NOW My favourite high street knit.

H&M Rectangular Shopper £35 SHOP NOW No one will guess this cost you less than £35.

River Island Brown Satin Crinkle Trousers £32 SHOP NOW The brown satin is gorgeous.