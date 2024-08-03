I Re-Created 7 Elegant Instagram Outfits With Affordable High Street Buys
Looking elegant and spending a lot of money aren't mutually exclusive, as much as social media might make you think it is. Everywhere I look, everyone seems to be wearing full outfits from luxury designers but, as much as I'd like to be able to afford these pieces, my budget simply doesn't stretch that far. This—coupled with the fact I've been honing my skills as a fashion sleuth for the past 13 years—means I've become a bit of a dab hand at assembling elegant outfits affordably. Now, I'm putting those skills to the test.
My colleagues challenged me to re-create some of the chicest outfits on Instagram with pieces currently on the market. The catch? No item could be more than £100. Unlike every maths test I took at school, I completely nailed this assignment, if I do say so myself. But I know its only your opinion that matters here.
Below are seven sophisticated outfits which I've shopped out using pieces I've found from your favourite high street brands. Elegant and affordable, I hope the inspire you and reinforce the fact that good taste doesn't have to come with a high cost. Happy shopping.
7 Elegant and Affordable Outfits I Know You'll Love
1. Blue Stripe Shirt + White Jeans + Simple Sandals
Style Notes: Blue striped shirts always look classy and elegant, especially when paired with white separates. For a low-key finish, add in a pair of white jeans and simple sandals.
Shop the Look:
Pearl earrings, even if they're faux, will make any outfit feel luxe.
These flew in the black colour way—I expect the same to happen with this white pair.
2. Black Dress + Ballet Pumps + Woven Bag
Style Notes: There's nothing that says sophistication quite like a simple black dress, especially when it's styled with ballerina flats and a chic handbag.
Shop the Look:
Designers love creating crescent-shaped bags, so this one feels high end by proxy.
3. Linen Shirt + Bermuda Shorts + Mesh Flats
Style Notes: Bermuda shorts are on trend this season, and it just so happens that they look the elegant part, too. Keep things elevated with a button-up shirt and fuss-free flat shoes.
Shop the Look:
Finally a racer vest that covers bra straps (I own it so I know this for a fact).
4. Blazer + Belt + Slip Skirt
Style Notes: When it comes to classy pairings, nothing beats a slip skirt and blazer combo. Add a belt to pull the look together, and simple sandals that don't detract from the ensemble.
Shop the Look:
I own this skirt in cream and get so much wear out of it. Now, the black just makes sense.
5. Waistcoat + Jeans + Pointed-Toe Shoes
Style Notes: One of my favourite ways to style jeans right now is with a waistcoat; a piece that has the ability to make any outfit feel more refined. Handily, there are plenty on the market.
Shop the Look:
The gold buttons on this waistcoat make it look all the more premium.
6. Two-Tone Dress + Sunhat + Sandals
Style Notes: Black and white dresses are the epitome of chic. During the summer months, pair them with raffia and black leather accessories for a sleek touch.
Shop the Look:
7. Jumper + Silky Trousers + Tote Bag
Style Notes: Luxury is a pair of silky trousers—add a soft knitted jumper to create a high-end texture clash. A dash of leopard print will give your outfit a playful touch, but one that still feels classic in its origin.
Shop the Look:
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.