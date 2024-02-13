333 Is the TikTok Viral Capsule Wardrobe Method I'll Be Using Every Time I Travel
Honest truth: I've never been enticed by a capsule wardrobe video before. They looked aesthetically pleasing to me, but I wasn't running to incorporate the combinations into my wardrobe. That was until I came across the 333 method on TikTok. (I try not to, but sometimes you can't help but be influenced by that app.) I appreciated the concept because it's not solely focused on curating your entire wardrobe at once but creates multiple outfits by using any three tops, three bottoms, and three shoes you own. There's no doubt that this will come in handy when I'm trying to be a light-packer on my travels. It not only made me think more about how I could maximize what can fit in a carry-on but also how I can take my every day further by repeating pieces even more than I already do.
If you're also feeling a bit lost with how to style your clothes, this method may just be the solution to get you out of that fashion funk. To prove its capability, I used 12 pieces (I also included accessories) to create nine outfits in total. With a little bit more focus, I'm sure I could've come up with more. If you're interested in seeing the outcome of the 333 method, keep scrolling.
