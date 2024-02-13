333 Is the TikTok Viral Capsule Wardrobe Method I'll Be Using Every Time I Travel

By Yusra Siddiqui
published

grey sweater, snakeskin bag, high waisted jeans, and black ballet flats

Honest truth: I've never been enticed by a capsule wardrobe video before. They looked aesthetically pleasing to me, but I wasn't running to incorporate the combinations into my wardrobe. That was until I came across the 333 method on TikTok. (I try not to, but sometimes you can't help but be influenced by that app.) I appreciated the concept because it's not solely focused on curating your entire wardrobe at once but creates multiple outfits by using any three tops, three bottoms, and three shoes you own. There's no doubt that this will come in handy when I'm trying to be a light-packer on my travels. It not only made me think more about how I could maximize what can fit in a carry-on but also how I can take my every day further by repeating pieces even more than I already do.

If you're also feeling a bit lost with how to style your clothes, this method may just be the solution to get you out of that fashion funk. To prove its capability, I used 12 pieces (I also included accessories) to create nine outfits in total. With a little bit more focus, I'm sure I could've come up with more. If you're interested in seeing the outcome of the 333 method, keep scrolling.

capsule wardrobe collage

Shop the Edit:

Suited Midi Column Skirt
Open Edit
Suited Midi Column Skirt

Levi's blue jeans
Levi's®
Ribcage High Waist Jeans

High Waist Trousers
Open Edit
High Waist Trousers

Denim Button-Up Shirt
& Other Stories
Denim Button-Up Shirt

Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

Cashmere Shrunken V-Neck Sweater
J.Crew
Cashmere shrunken V-neck sweater

Samba OG leather-trimmed nubuck sneakers
Adidas Originals
Samba Sneakers

Zoe ballet flats in leather
J.Crew
Zoe Ballet Flats

Hedda Knee High Boot
Vagabond Shoemakers
Hedda Knee High Boot

double denim outfit with black boots and belt

white t-shirt, high waisted black trousers, denim shirt, and ballet flats

white tshirt, black trousers, snakeskin bag, and ballet flats

grey sweater, black trousers, black sneakers, and black bag

white t-shirt, high waisted jeans, grey sweater, and black boots

white t-shirt, black trousers, and black sneakers

denim shirt, high waisted jeans, black sneakers, and snakeskin bag

grey sweater, black trousers, black boots, black belt

white t-shirt, high waisted trousers, grey sweater, and black sneakers

