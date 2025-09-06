6 Expensive-Looking Jacket Trends H&M Is Doing Better Than Anyone Else This Autumn

H&M's new collection has arrived, including six key jacket trends for autumn/winter 2025. From barn coats to denim jackets, explore the best styles below.

Woman wears blue shirt and canvas jacket; woman wears black leather jacket, long top, knit skirt, black boots and black handbag; woman wears denim jacket, white tank top and denim shorts
(Image credit: H&M)
Jump to category:
Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Features

Over the past few weeks, my every thought has been focused on curating my autumn wardrobe. By this point, I’ve scrolled through hundreds of new-in items, curated various capsule wardrobe edits and identified some of the new-in styles that will sell out first. Whilst I’ve enjoyed fresh knitwear, the return of denim and have lined up a few sleek accessories in my wish list, it’s jackets that are holding my attention right now.

For me, the first indicator of autumn’s arrival is when I start to add a jacket to my everyday wardrobe, and already a range of sleek styles have launched. After hours of scrolling, I’ve found a few contenders for the luxury buy of the season, but when it comes to more affordable options, my research shows that H&M has every trend and classic autumn jacket style covered this season.

Last year was defined by the return of the canvas jacket, notably barn and country styles, and 2025 is proving that the style is just as relevant today. Featuring contrast collars and bold pockets, this relaxed style is one that will instantly meld with the rest of your wardrobe. For those interested in a textural update, H&M’s faux suede and faux leather offerings are possibly the best they’ve ever been, with everything from blazers to bomber jackets included. For the classicists among us, the trench coat has naturally returned as one of the most reliable autumn outerwear options, in classic beige shades and soft neutrals. Personally, I’m drawn to the playful cape iteration.

After months of light cottons and easy linens, denim is set to return in a big way with the cooling weather, and if you’re yet to add a reliable denim jacket to your rotation, H&M has a mix of contemporary and classic styles to suit all preferences. Finally, a polished finishing touch comes in the form of textured jackets. Short, boucle and weave styles are primed to bring an elevated touch to relaxed jeans, polished tailoring and sleek skirts. If an expensive-looking jacket is missing from your wardrobe, you'll want to scroll on.

Keep scrolling to explore the 6 autumn jacket trends that H&M is backing for autumn 2025.

1. Canvas Jackets

2. Napped Jackets

3. Leather Jackets

4. Trench Coat

5. Denim Jacket

6. Textured Jackets

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

Latest
  • Sweatshirt street style
    Stylish Women in Madrid Wear This Nostalgic American Basic in the Chicest Way

  • Zoe Saldana wearing a red plaid coat, plaid button down, velvet green skirt, and black leather knee-high boots
    Hang On—Is This Clashing Styling Trick Fall's Next Big Trend?

    The new way to wear fall's biggest print trend.

You might also like
View More ▸