6 Expensive-Looking Jacket Trends H&M Is Doing Better Than Anyone Else This Autumn

Over the past few weeks, my every thought has been focused on curating my autumn wardrobe. By this point, I’ve scrolled through hundreds of new-in items, curated various capsule wardrobe edits and identified some of the new-in styles that will sell out first. Whilst I’ve enjoyed fresh knitwear, the return of denim and have lined up a few sleek accessories in my wish list, it’s jackets that are holding my attention right now.
For me, the first indicator of autumn’s arrival is when I start to add a jacket to my everyday wardrobe, and already a range of sleek styles have launched. After hours of scrolling, I’ve found a few contenders for the luxury buy of the season, but when it comes to more affordable options, my research shows that H&M has every trend and classic autumn jacket style covered this season.
Last year was defined by the return of the canvas jacket, notably barn and country styles, and 2025 is proving that the style is just as relevant today. Featuring contrast collars and bold pockets, this relaxed style is one that will instantly meld with the rest of your wardrobe. For those interested in a textural update, H&M’s faux suede and faux leather offerings are possibly the best they’ve ever been, with everything from blazers to bomber jackets included. For the classicists among us, the trench coat has naturally returned as one of the most reliable autumn outerwear options, in classic beige shades and soft neutrals. Personally, I’m drawn to the playful cape iteration.
After months of light cottons and easy linens, denim is set to return in a big way with the cooling weather, and if you’re yet to add a reliable denim jacket to your rotation, H&M has a mix of contemporary and classic styles to suit all preferences. Finally, a polished finishing touch comes in the form of textured jackets. Short, boucle and weave styles are primed to bring an elevated touch to relaxed jeans, polished tailoring and sleek skirts. If an expensive-looking jacket is missing from your wardrobe, you'll want to scroll on.
Keep scrolling to explore the 6 autumn jacket trends that H&M is backing for autumn 2025.
1. Canvas Jackets
I love the bold patch pockets on this style.
H&M
Coated-Collar Twill Jacket
Barn jackets are officially back for autumn.
The shade of this jacket looks so premium.
H&M
Corduroy-Collar Jacket
Layer over jeans, tailoring or pretty dresses.
There's something very sophisticated about this more structured style.
2. Napped Jackets
This works perfectly with my autumn colour palette.
I predict this jacket will sell out fast.
This looks like a treasured vintage find.
Stylish people are already reaching for suede-look blazers.
3. Leather Jackets
H&M
Raw-Edge Coated Jacket
This leather-look jacket has all my attention.
A few of my colleagues have already unpacked their aviator jackets.
The collarless design sets this style apart.
4. Trench Coat
How sweet is this cape version?
The shade and style will pair seamlessly with everything in your wardrobe.
A cropped style is primed for the transitional period.
Few pieces are as classic as the trench coat.
5. Denim Jacket
H&M
Corduroy-Collar Denim Jacket
H&M
Tie-Belt Denim Jacket
The dark indigo shade adds a contemporary edge to this jacket.
H&M
Collarless Denim Jacket
The gold details! The collarless design! The boxy cut! I love everything about this jacket.
6. Textured Jackets
Just add a plain white Tee and tailored trousers.
H&M
Jacquard-Weave Jacket
The matching fabric buttons keep the streamlined look of this jacket.
Even jeans feel incredibly sophisticated when paired with this sleek jacket.
H&M
Textured-Weave Jacket
This also comes in cream, burgundy and beige.