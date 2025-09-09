Every Cool Watch Celebrities Wore to the U.S. Open in 2025

If you’ve been following the U.S. Open the past few years, you know this is an event that is about way more than tennis. It doubles as a runway for the most covetable watches in the world, especially amongst the impeccably dressed celebrity guests. Between the courtside selfies, luxury 'fits, and surprise cameos, celebrities used their wristwear to quietly (or not so quietly) flex some of the coolest timepieces around the world. I found myself zooming in on nearly every photo, trying to spot which classics and new releases made it into the stands, and there was quite a lot to see.
From bold Louis Vuitton statements to vintage Cartier gems, the lineup was a mix of timeless icons and unexpected twists. Something is fascinating about how a watch can instantly shift the mood of an outfit, and these stars proved that the right one can make a courtside look feel effortless and elevated at the same time. I asked watch expert, Allon Zohar of Iconic Timepieces, for his take on why these watches hold such an impact, and he didn’t disappoint. Consider this your cheat sheet to the styles that stole the show—every single one worthy of a spot on your vision board.
Ciara opted for one of Rolex’s most adored signatures in the watch world, the Day Date 40. “The Rolex Day Date is such a classic, but still a beautiful watch. I like how it comes with different dial colors, like a light blue or a dark blue that really change the feel of each one,” Zohar shares. The piece is styled in the perfect happy medium between powerful and polished—exactly the look Ciara is known for.
Lindsay Lohan leaned into timeless elegance with the crowd favorite Panthère de Cartier on her wrist. “The Panthères are everywhere right now, especially the vintage ones. They’re a big trend and always popular in our showroom,” Zohar says. The versatile design has endless variations, making it both collectible and easy to personalize—an iconic choice that perfectly matched Lohan’s comeback moment.
A Ralph Lauren sweater and a timeless watch might just be the perfect combination. Simone Ashley kept things sleek and understated with her IWC Ingenieur Automatic 36. “This is an easy and great everyday watch. It’s sharp and luxurious without being over the top,” Zohar notes. The Ingenieur has always been about modern precision, and Ashley’s choice emphasized effortless versatility—an everyday timepiece that still reads high fashion when snapped courtside.
Jeremy Allen White’s courtside style came with a bold twist thanks to his Louis Vuitton Tambour Automatic. “The Louis Vuitton definitely has a bold, unique look that stands out, but it’s still easy to wear day to day. It has a fun, different vibe to it,” explains Allon Zohar. The platinum case and gem-set details gave his laid-back outfit an unexpected hit of personality—exactly the kind of risk that pays off at the U.S. Open.
Simone Biles made a strong case for the Royal Oak Mini, a downsized take on Audemars Piguet’s legendary design. “The smaller sizes of the Royal Oak are really sharp. They have that classy, luxurious look, but the smaller size makes them feel a little more fun and easy to wear,” says Zohar. For someone as dynamic as Biles, the playful yet refined proportions of this watch couldn’t be a better fit.
