4 Fresh Colour Trends That Will Elevate Your Spring 2024 Wardrobe

If it seems like all anyone can talk about lately is spring—or, more specifically, their spring wardrobes—you're not the only one who's noticed. And for someone who has pretty minimalist taste, I always find navigating the realm of spring colours a huge undertaking. It's not for lack of inspiration, as the S/S '24 shows were anything but mundane. Designers took inspiration from nature's palette, infusing their collections with shades reminiscent of fresh blooms and clear skies. From the serene tranquility of sky blue seen at Bottega Veneta to the invigorating energy of citrus orange showcased by Valentino, there was a lot of colour to go around.

Now, as the time to refresh my spring wardrobe approaches, I decided I needed all the help I could get, so I headed to the one place I can always rely on for outfit inspo—NET-A-PORTER. The retailer's new-season curation has won me over, brimming with curated, candy-coloured pieces including the beloved Staud blue Twill Vest and Lanvin's pink Ruffled Charmeuse Mini Dress. The selection has left me newly confident about adopting some colour this spring, and it's safe to say my wish list is overflowing.

I'm not ashamed to admit that I spent a good three hours perusing the virtual aisles, and as you'll see below, some of my other favourites in this season's standout shades are the buttery yellow Jacquemus yellow Poplin Shirt and La Monde Beryl's Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats in burgundy. Each piece is beckoning me to embrace the spirit of spring in style, and I'm already building plenty of colourful looks in my head. Keep scrolling for all the pieces that have me hooked.

Shop My Favourite Spring Colours from NET-A-PORTER:

1. Pink

JW ANDERSON Asymmetric Draped Duchesse-Satin Maxi Dress £790 SHOP NOW I've been obsessing over this dress since I first laid eyes on it.

VICTORIA BECKHAM Double-Breasted Wool Blazer £1100 SHOP NOW I'm always on the hunt for a good structured blazer.

LANVIN Ruffled Charmeuse Mini Dress £1950 SHOP NOW This dress just screams "elegance".

BOTTEGA VENETA Cabat Intrecciato Leather Tote in Pink £6450 SHOP NOW If Barbie was into beautifully crafted leather totes, she'd carry this.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Gable 70 Buckled Suede Mules in Baby Pink £675 SHOP NOW All the biggest spring trends in one shoe.

2. Blue

THE FRANKIE SHOP Lui Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt in Blue £165 SHOP NOW I can think of so many ways to style this blue button-down from The Frankie Shop.

RÓHE Satin Maxi Dress £350 SHOP NOW Is it even spring without a light blue dress?

STAUD Brett Twill Vest £215 SHOP NOW Call off the search: I've found the perfect spring co-ord.

STAUD Luisa Pleated Woven Wide-Leg Pants in Light Blue £330 SHOP NOW You could wear the trousers with so many different tops.

GIANVITO ROSSI Denim Mary Jane Flats £690 SHOP NOW I'm a sucker for Mary Janes, and in denim? How could I not?

3. Burgundy

LE MONDE BERYL Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats in Burgundy £355 SHOP NOW I couldn't skip over the trending shoe style of the season.

Alaïa Archetypes Stretch-Jersey Bodysuit in Burgundy £790 SHOP NOW I've said it before and I'll say it again: Alaïa makes the best designer basics.

LOEWE Paseo Leather Shoulder Bag in Burgundy £2100 SHOP NOW It's giving spring in Paris.

THE ROW Antone Pleated Wool Wide-Leg Pants £1290 SHOP NOW Look at those pleats!

DIOR EYEWEAR DiorHighlight S21 Rectangular-Frame Acetate Sunglasses in Burgundy £340 SHOP NOW These burgundy sunglasses will style well with an all-black outfit.

4. Butter Yellow

MOLLY GODDARD Anya Ruffled Satin-Trimmed Wool Cardigan £550 SHOP NOW The perfect transitional piece before spring warms up.

JACQUEMUS Pablo Asymmetric Cotton-Poplin Shirt in Yellow £715 SHOP NOW Subtly directional.

JACQUEMUS Le Petite Calino Mini Calf Hair Tote £935 SHOP NOW Grab this with a white tank, light-wash jeans and ballet flats, and you're good to go.

AMINA MUADDI Lupita Glass PVC and Leather Mules in Yellow £500 SHOP NOW These are my kind of statement shoes.