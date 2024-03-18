4 Fresh Colour Trends That Will Elevate Your Spring 2024 Wardrobe

Sponsor Content Created With NET-A-PORTER

By Humaa Hussain
published

If it seems like all anyone can talk about lately is spring—or, more specifically, their spring wardrobes—you're not the only one who's noticed. And for someone who has pretty minimalist taste, I always find navigating the realm of spring colours a huge undertaking. It's not for lack of inspiration, as the S/S '24 shows were anything but mundane. Designers took inspiration from nature's palette, infusing their collections with shades reminiscent of fresh blooms and clear skies. From the serene tranquility of sky blue seen at Bottega Veneta to the invigorating energy of citrus orange showcased by Valentino, there was a lot of colour to go around.

WWWUK

(Image credit: NET-A-PORTER)

Now, as the time to refresh my spring wardrobe approaches, I decided I needed all the help I could get, so I headed to the one place I can always rely on for outfit inspo—NET-A-PORTER. The retailer's new-season curation has won me over, brimming with curated, candy-coloured pieces including the beloved Staud blue Twill Vest and Lanvin's pink Ruffled Charmeuse Mini Dress. The selection has left me newly confident about adopting some colour this spring, and it's safe to say my wish list is overflowing.

WWWUK

(Image credit: NET-A-PORTER)

I'm not ashamed to admit that I spent a good three hours perusing the virtual aisles, and as you'll see below, some of my other favourites in this season's standout shades are the buttery yellow Jacquemus yellow Poplin Shirt and La Monde Beryl's Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats in burgundy. Each piece is beckoning me to embrace the spirit of spring in style, and I'm already building plenty of colourful looks in my head. Keep scrolling for all the pieces that have me hooked.

Shop My Favourite Spring Colours from NET-A-PORTER:

1. Pink

Asymmetric Draped Duchesse-Satin Maxi Dress
JW ANDERSON
Asymmetric Draped Duchesse-Satin Maxi Dress

I've been obsessing over this dress since I first laid eyes on it.

Double-Breasted Wool Blazer
VICTORIA BECKHAM
Double-Breasted Wool Blazer

I'm always on the hunt for a good structured blazer.

Ruffled Charmeuse Mini Dress
LANVIN
Ruffled Charmeuse Mini Dress

This dress just screams "elegance".

Cabat Intrecciato Leather Tote
BOTTEGA VENETA
Cabat Intrecciato Leather Tote in Pink

If Barbie was into beautifully crafted leather totes, she'd carry this.

Gable 70 Buckled Suede Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Gable 70 Buckled Suede Mules in Baby Pink

All the biggest spring trends in one shoe.

2. Blue

Lui Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Lui Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt in Blue

I can think of so many ways to style this blue button-down from The Frankie Shop.

Satin Maxi Dress
RÓHE
Satin Maxi Dress

Is it even spring without a light blue dress?

Brett Twill Vest
STAUD
Brett Twill Vest

Call off the search: I've found the perfect spring co-ord.

Luisa Pleated Woven Wide-Leg Pants
STAUD
Luisa Pleated Woven Wide-Leg Pants in Light Blue

You could wear the trousers with so many different tops.

Denim Mary Jane Flats
GIANVITO ROSSI
Denim Mary Jane Flats

I'm a sucker for Mary Janes, and in denim? How could I not?

3. Burgundy

Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats in Burgundy

I couldn't skip over the trending shoe style of the season.

Archetypes Stretch-Jersey Bodysuit
Alaïa
Archetypes Stretch-Jersey Bodysuit in Burgundy

I've said it before and I'll say it again: Alaïa makes the best designer basics.

Paseo Leather Shoulder Bag
LOEWE
Paseo Leather Shoulder Bag in Burgundy

It's giving spring in Paris.

Antone Pleated Wool Wide-Leg Pants
THE ROW
Antone Pleated Wool Wide-Leg Pants

Look at those pleats!

Diorhighlight S21 Rectangular-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
DIOR EYEWEAR
DiorHighlight S21 Rectangular-Frame Acetate Sunglasses in Burgundy

These burgundy sunglasses will style well with an all-black outfit.

4. Butter Yellow

Anya Ruffled Satin-Trimmed Wool Cardigan
MOLLY GODDARD
Anya Ruffled Satin-Trimmed Wool Cardigan

The perfect transitional piece before spring warms up.

Pablo Asymmetric Cotton-Poplin Shirt
JACQUEMUS
Pablo Asymmetric Cotton-Poplin Shirt in Yellow

Subtly directional.

Le Petite Calino Mini Calf Hair Tote
JACQUEMUS
Le Petite Calino Mini Calf Hair Tote

Grab this with a white tank, light-wash jeans and ballet flats, and you're good to go.

Lupita Glass Pvc and Leather Mules
AMINA MUADDI
Lupita Glass PVC and Leather Mules in Yellow

These are my kind of statement shoes.

Granalle One-Shoulder Gathered Stretch-Crepe Midi Dress
SAFIYAA
Granalle One-Shoulder Gathered Stretch-Crepe Midi Dress

I think this could be the perfect wedding guest dress for spring.

Humaa Hussain
Associate Shopping Editor
Latest