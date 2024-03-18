4 Fresh Colour Trends That Will Elevate Your Spring 2024 Wardrobe
Sponsor Content Created With NET-A-PORTER
If it seems like all anyone can talk about lately is spring—or, more specifically, their spring wardrobes—you're not the only one who's noticed. And for someone who has pretty minimalist taste, I always find navigating the realm of spring colours a huge undertaking. It's not for lack of inspiration, as the S/S '24 shows were anything but mundane. Designers took inspiration from nature's palette, infusing their collections with shades reminiscent of fresh blooms and clear skies. From the serene tranquility of sky blue seen at Bottega Veneta to the invigorating energy of citrus orange showcased by Valentino, there was a lot of colour to go around.
Now, as the time to refresh my spring wardrobe approaches, I decided I needed all the help I could get, so I headed to the one place I can always rely on for outfit inspo—NET-A-PORTER. The retailer's new-season curation has won me over, brimming with curated, candy-coloured pieces including the beloved Staud blue Twill Vest and Lanvin's pink Ruffled Charmeuse Mini Dress. The selection has left me newly confident about adopting some colour this spring, and it's safe to say my wish list is overflowing.
I'm not ashamed to admit that I spent a good three hours perusing the virtual aisles, and as you'll see below, some of my other favourites in this season's standout shades are the buttery yellow Jacquemus yellow Poplin Shirt and La Monde Beryl's Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats in burgundy. Each piece is beckoning me to embrace the spirit of spring in style, and I'm already building plenty of colourful looks in my head. Keep scrolling for all the pieces that have me hooked.
Shop My Favourite Spring Colours from NET-A-PORTER:
1. Pink
I've been obsessing over this dress since I first laid eyes on it.
If Barbie was into beautifully crafted leather totes, she'd carry this.
2. Blue
I can think of so many ways to style this blue button-down from The Frankie Shop.
You could wear the trousers with so many different tops.
3. Burgundy
I couldn't skip over the trending shoe style of the season.
I've said it before and I'll say it again: Alaïa makes the best designer basics.
These burgundy sunglasses will style well with an all-black outfit.
4. Butter Yellow
The perfect transitional piece before spring warms up.
Grab this with a white tank, light-wash jeans and ballet flats, and you're good to go.