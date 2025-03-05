9 Elegant Anti-Trend Sandals Outfits I've Bookmarked for Spring
When temperatures approach 75°F, I can't resist wearing elevated sandal outfits. These effortlessly chic looks are easy to assemble and exude a polished and sophisticated vibe.
Although warmer temperatures aren't here just yet (at least on the East Coast), I'm getting ready for the return of sunshine and warmth by immersing myself in inspiration on Instagram. I've been eagerly bookmarking a selection of sandal outfits to re-create when the time comes, and I'm sharing some of my favorite looks with you below.
You can expect everything from casual flip-flops paired with jeans and a tee to elegant open-toe heeled mules paired with flowy dresses. So, keep scrolling to get inspired and shop some of these stunning styles for the spring adventures ahead.
If you have just five minutes to get dressed and want to achieve a luxurious look, opt for a white tee and jeans. To elevate the outfit, accessorize with contrasting black items such as a belt, bag, and sandals. You'll earn bonus points if you choose elevated flip-flops made from leather, suede, or velvet. This outfit is simple yet consistently stylish, making anyone look like a fashion person.
Shop the look:
When you want to achieve an elegant look without much effort, a matching crochet set paired with sandals is a great choice. The lightweight texture of crochet adds a boho-chic vibe, while the open-toe sandals keep your feet cool and comfortable as temperatures rise.
Shop the look:
This year, barn jackets have become a wardrobe staple, making them a timeless fashion choice. For a modern look, pair your favorite style with a white T-shirt dress and heeled or flat caged sandals. Finish off the outfit with a bouquet and a designer tote bag.
Shop the look:
I love the idea of pairing ripped jeans with a colorful button-down shirt and sandals. The casual denim combined with the vibrant colors of the shirt, contrasted with black shoes, creates a delightful ensemble that's perfect for any outing.
Shop the look:
Almost every fashionista wears a version of this outfit in the spring, typically consisting of a button-down shirt, a T-shirt, and capris. But by swapping out sneakers or simple flats for embellished sandals featuring unique hardware or delicate crystals, you can transform the look into something intriguing and far from boring.
Shop the look:
Simple kitten heels with an ankle strap can instantly elevate a skirt and sweater outfit. How? The subtle heels give a delicate boost of height, enhancing the overall silhouette, while the ankle straps create a flattering, feminine detail that draws attention to the legs. This combination balances comfort with elegance, making it perfect for both casual and slightly more polished occasions.
Shop the look:
Bermuda shorts may spark debate, but in my view, few garments capture the essence of a cool-girl aesthetic quite like them. When styled with a classic, understated tee and minimalist sandals, they create an effortlessly chic look. Add a soft clutch to the mix, and you have an ensemble that combines comfort with sophistication.
Shop the look:
One surefire way to stay cool on warm spring days is to wear a lightweight minidress and sandals. Instead of choosing just any dress, though, go for a silk one because it exudes a luxurious appeal. Then, pair it with no-frills flip-flops to balance the elegant look.
Shop the look:
We talked a lot about flip-flops and open-toe mule heels, but another anti-trend sandal style to consider for spring is strappy flats. These come in various forms and fabrics, and the best part is that all the current options are incredibly chic, so you can't go wrong. If you want your footwear to stand out, pair them with a simple little black dress (LBD) and a leather handbag.
Shop the trend:
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
These 8 Things Make Every Day Feel Like a Luxury Vacation
No travel required.
By Eliza Huber
-
The 2000s-Era Designer Bag That I Spot on Every Block in Lower Manhattan
And all over L.A. and Europe.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Jil Sander's Final Meier-Era Collection Was Sharp, Raw, and Sentimental
Fringe and pretty elements meet leather and studded accessories.
By Sierra Mayhew
-
These New $25 H&M Shoes Are as Chic as the $700 Designer Pair I Want
I bet they'll sell out before April 1.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I Just Scrolled Through Shopbop's Entire Shoe Section—These 31 Pairs Are Standouts
Accessories make the outfit, after all.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
From Tights Layering to Bikini Styling: 11 Ideas I'm Stealing From the Runways for Spring
Copy and paste.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Did a Nordstrom Deep Dive—Here's Every Under-$300 Find I'm Endorsing for Spring
Whether you're after new jeans or accessories.
By Emma Spedding
-
11 Outfit Ideas for Anyone Looking to Exude Wealth
Rich energy.
By Eliza Huber