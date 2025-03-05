9 Elegant Anti-Trend Sandals Outfits I've Bookmarked for Spring

A collage of women in elevated sandal outfits
(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck; @vikilefevre; @annabelrosendahl; @nlmarilyn;@dawn.tan)
By
published
in Features

When temperatures approach 75°F, I can't resist wearing elevated sandal outfits. These effortlessly chic looks are easy to assemble and exude a polished and sophisticated vibe.

Although warmer temperatures aren't here just yet (at least on the East Coast), I'm getting ready for the return of sunshine and warmth by immersing myself in inspiration on Instagram. I've been eagerly bookmarking a selection of sandal outfits to re-create when the time comes, and I'm sharing some of my favorite looks with you below.

You can expect everything from casual flip-flops paired with jeans and a tee to elegant open-toe heeled mules paired with flowy dresses. So, keep scrolling to get inspired and shop some of these stunning styles for the spring adventures ahead.

Shay wears a white tee, white jeans, black sandals, and a black bag.

(Image credit: @shayinjune)

If you have just five minutes to get dressed and want to achieve a luxurious look, opt for a white tee and jeans. To elevate the outfit, accessorize with contrasting black items such as a belt, bag, and sandals. You'll earn bonus points if you choose elevated flip-flops made from leather, suede, or velvet. This outfit is simple yet consistently stylish, making anyone look like a fashion person.

Shop the look:

Dune Cotton-Blend Grosgrain Flip Flops
THE ROW
Dune Cotton-Blend Grosgrain Flip Flops

Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
JIL SANDER
Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

Khaite, Danielle Jean in White
Khaite
Danielle Jeans

Abi wears a striped two-piece, sandals, and a brown bag.

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

When you want to achieve an elegant look without much effort, a matching crochet set paired with sandals is a great choice. The lightweight texture of crochet adds a boho-chic vibe, while the open-toe sandals keep your feet cool and comfortable as temperatures rise.

Shop the look:

Avery Slide Sandal
L'AGENCE
Avery Slide Sandals

Tallow Cropped Striped Crocheted Cotton-Blend Tank
ZIMMERMANN
Tallow Cropped Striped Crocheted Cotton-Blend Tank

Zimmermannwear, Tallow Crochet Midi Skirt
Zimmermann
Tallow Crochet Midi Skirt

Tamara wears a canvas jacket white dress, and black sandals

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

This year, barn jackets have become a wardrobe staple, making them a timeless fashion choice. For a modern look, pair your favorite style with a white T-shirt dress and heeled or flat caged sandals. Finish off the outfit with a bouquet and a designer tote bag.

Shop the look:

Petal Anagram Leather Slides
LOEWE
Petal Anagram Leather Slides

Paneled Cotton-Canvas Jacket
BURBERRY
Paneled Cotton-Canvas Jacket

Crepe A-Line Mini Dress
Theory
Crepe A-Line Mini Dress

Annabel wears a red shirt, ripped jeans, and black sandals.

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

I love the idea of pairing ripped jeans with a colorful button-down shirt and sandals. The casual denim combined with the vibrant colors of the shirt, contrasted with black shoes, creates a delightful ensemble that's perfect for any outing.

Shop the look:

10mm Soft Knot Leather Sandals - the Row - Women - Off White - 36 It
The Row
10mm Soft Knot Leather Sandals

Zoe 탑
FLORE FLORE
Zoe Shirt

Miro Distressed Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Miro Distressed Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans

Marilyn wears a white button down, tee, capris, and sandals

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Almost every fashionista wears a version of this outfit in the spring, typically consisting of a button-down shirt, a T-shirt, and capris. But by swapping out sneakers or simple flats for embellished sandals featuring unique hardware or delicate crystals, you can transform the look into something intriguing and far from boring.

Shop the look:

Embellished Leather Sandals
TOM FORD
Embellished Leather Sandals

Women's Shirt in Cotton Poplin in Blanc
Saint Laurent
Women's Shirt in Cotton Poplin

X Revolve Capri Pants
SNDYS X Revolve
Capri Pants

Dawn wears a beige sweater, black skirt, and black sandals.

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Simple kitten heels with an ankle strap can instantly elevate a skirt and sweater outfit. How? The subtle heels give a delicate boost of height, enhancing the overall silhouette, while the ankle straps create a flattering, feminine detail that draws attention to the legs. This combination balances comfort with elegance, making it perfect for both casual and slightly more polished occasions.

Shop the look:

Bare Leather Sandals
The Row
Bare Leather Sandals

jenni kayne, Cashmere Jet Turtleneck
jenni kayne
Cashmere Jet Turtleneck

Hodette Stretch-Knit Midi Skirt
THE ROW
Hodette Stretch-Knit Midi Skirt

A woman wears a gray top, bermuda shorts, and black sandals.

(Image credit: @sobalera)

Bermuda shorts may spark debate, but in my view, few garments capture the essence of a cool-girl aesthetic quite like them. When styled with a classic, understated tee and minimalist sandals, they create an effortlessly chic look. Add a soft clutch to the mix, and you have an ensemble that combines comfort with sophistication.

Shop the look:

Heeled Leather Sandals
Prada
Heeled Leather Sandals

Jannat Silk T-Shirt
THE ROW
Jannat Silk T-Shirt

Eliot Cotton-Poplin Shorts
THE ROW
Eliot Cotton-Poplin Shorts

A woman wears a silk dress and black flip flops.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

One surefire way to stay cool on warm spring days is to wear a lightweight minidress and sandals. Instead of choosing just any dress, though, go for a silk one because it exudes a luxurious appeal. Then, pair it with no-frills flip-flops to balance the elegant look.

Shop the look:

Square-Toe Flip-Flops
TOTEME
Square-Toe Flip-Flops

Satin Mini Dress
TOTEME
Satin Mini Dress

A woman wears a black dress, long champ bag, and beige sandals.

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

We talked a lot about flip-flops and open-toe mule heels, but another anti-trend sandal style to consider for spring is strappy flats. These come in various forms and fabrics, and the best part is that all the current options are incredibly chic, so you can't go wrong. If you want your footwear to stand out, pair them with a simple little black dress (LBD) and a leather handbag.

Shop the trend:

Paradise Cutout Suede Sandals
TOM FORD
Paradise Cutout Suede Sandals

Acacia Dress
SIMKHAI
Acacia Dress

Star Triple Zip Handbag
FERRAGAMO
Star Triple Zip Handbag

Explore More:
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸