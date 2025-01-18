Show This to Our Significant Others, Please: 12 Designer Gifts We Want for Valentine's Day

The Who What Wear edit team has an incredible flair for style. And believe me, this isn’t just a testament to my involvement. I genuinely admire my colleagues' impeccable taste. They have an uncanny ability to spot the most chic and fashionable pieces, often leaving me in awe.

With Valentine’s Day, a major shopping holiday, approaching, I thought it would be fun to ask my team about their wish list items. Unsurprisingly, their responses were impressive—each selection showcased individuality and sophistication. Thus, I thought it would be a disservice not to share their findings with all of you.

Whether you're hoping for someone to surprise you with a luxe gift or planning to treat yourself, keep scrolling to explore this curated collection of coveted designer bags, elegant outerwear, dazzling diamonds, and more. Most importantly, remember that Valentine’s Day celebrates love in all its forms—whether you’re in a relationship or embracing self-love.

Natalie Gray Herder, Editor, Branded Content

Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Supple Small in Suede in Barely Pink $2750 SHOP NOW "I can't stop thinking about this suede shoulder bag, and Valentine's is the perfect day to receive it *cough, cough*. I love to lean into the cliches with all things pink, red, and heart-shaped. This blush color is perfect for the holiday and the predicted color trends for spring 2025."

Lauren Eggertsen, Editorial Director

tory burch Multi-Buckle Pumps $478 SHOP NOW "These new Tory Burch heels are my current obsession. I love a black heel that still has some edge and this pair is everything I love and more. And compared to some of the fine jewelry I am eyeing, the price tag isn't too bad."

Allyson Payer, Senior Editor

Prada Plexiglas Headband $595 SHOP NOW "My favorite Valentine's Day gifts are ones that I probably wouldn't jump to buy for myself, and a $600 headband is one of them. But it's not just any headband—it's a Prada headband. As far as hair accessories go, it's not a bad investment, as tortoiseshell headbands are as timeless as it gets (Google "Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy headband" to see what I mean). This is one of those items you'd get compliments on every time you wear it."

Nikki Chwatt, Associate Fashion Editor

Róhe Suede Wrap Coat $1415 SHOP NOW "Lately, I've been putting a lot of effort into curating my capsule wardrobe, focusing on timeless classics and versatile staples. One of my favorite brands in this journey has been Róhe. Based in Amsterdam, this brand offers a stunning collection of unique yet elegant silk blouses and dresses; however, it's their outerwear that truly sets them apart. I recently stumbled upon its breathtaking suede coat that left me speechless; its exquisite craftsmanship and rich texture captivated me instantly. The moment I laid eyes on it, I knew it had to be a part of my Valentine's Day wish list—it's simply too beautiful to resist."

Eliza Huber, Senior Fashion Editor

Balenciaga Rodeo Medium Croc-Embossed Top-Handle Bag $4690 SHOP NOW "If I could receive anything this Valentine's Day, it'd have to be a Balenciaga Rodeo bag, specifically the medium-size in black croc with gold hardware. I went shopping along Madison Avenue in Chicago over the holidays and kept running into this bag at Neiman Marcus and Saks and every time I saw it, I fell harder for it. I mostly have smaller bags, so I think this more substantial option would be a great addition to my handbag collection, and get so much use throughout the year. I also get the feeling that it'll patina really beautifully over time."

Bobby Schuessler, Shopping Director

Tiffany & Co. Small Link Bracelet $5650 SHOP NOW "The Tiffany Hardwear collection is absolutely stunning, and I can't stop thinking about this bracelet—inspired by the 1962 archives. It would be an absolute dream to wear this beauty with my other sentimental bracelets."

Anna LaPlaca, Senior Fashion Editor

Dorsey James Bezel, 3mm Lab White Sapphire Gold Rivière Necklace $685 SHOP NOW "I've been eyeing this perfect tennis necklace for ages now, and I haven't been all that quiet about it. Tennis necklaces are as timeless as it gets for fine jewelry, but Dorsey's James Bezel is the modern, cool-girl take on the piece that feels as forward as it does forever."

TOTEME Black Fringe Scarf $840 SHOP NOW "Is this not the chicest thing you've seen all week? Toteme is perennially on my wish list, but this elegant wrap just shot straight up to the top of the list. I can already envision it styled over a turtleneck and midi skirt for some everyday drama or draped over the shoulders as an evening wrap, and since it's not necessarily the kind of piece I'd buy for myself, I don't think it gets any better in terms of beautiful and non-jewelry gifts."

Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour, Editor At Large

Bvlgari Serpenti Tubogas Ring $9500 SHOP NOW "Whenever my husband asks what kind of gift I want for a birthday, holiday, or anniversary, my response is always "something that will last forever." And what fits the bill more than jewelry? Right now, I'm eyeing this stunning Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas ring. I love how it combines two of their iconic collections into one next-level heirloom."

Jamie Schneider, Beauty Editor

SUPER YAYA Ssense Exclusive White Rita Camisole $443 SHOP NOW I’m in my bridal era, so everything on my wish list for the next 10 months is somehow tied to the big day. Currently, this camisole and trousers combo from Super Yaya is living rent-free in my brain. I’m obsessed with the ruffled trim throughout and the hidden halter strap. I’m manifesting the all-white ensemble in my closet, although I could be convinced to go with the patterned version for Something Blue.

SUPER YAYA Ssense Exclusive White Rita Trousers $1188 SHOP NOW

Emma Walsh, Beauty Editor, Branded Content

cartier Love Bracelet $5100 SHOP NOW This Valentine’s Day, I have my eye on a white gold Cartier love bracelet. I know, I know—it's a super popular investment jewelry piece, but it’s truly such a timeless addition to my everyday bracelet stack and is a constant reminder of self love. I think the white gold will perfectly complement my silver Cape Cod bracelet and yellow gold Love bangle.

Shop more luxury Valentine's Day gifts that we're eyeing

Gucci Women's Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flat $990 SHOP NOW Alexa Chung and other chic fashion people keep wearing these coveted flats.

Cartier Baignoire Watch $7250 SHOP NOW Whenever we see someone wearing a Cartier Baignoire watch, we know they have style.

KHAITE Corben Low-Rise Jeans $540 SHOP NOW Khaite just launched its newest denim silhouette, the Corben, and it's just as good as the Danielle and Abigail.

LOULOU DE SAISON Leather and Calf Hair Tote $990 SHOP NOW I'm drooling.

Le Monde Béryl Luna Shearling Mary Jane Flats $545 SHOP NOW If you can't tell, we're obsessed with elegant slippers you can wear out of the house.

LIGHTBOX 5.5-Carat Lab Grown Diamond Tennis Bracelet $3300 SHOP NOW Diamonds are a girl's best friend. So, you can't go wrong with a diamond tennis bracelet.

CHARVET Suede Slippers $450 SHOP NOW Charvet slippers are an editor-favorite, and this pink iteration perfectly complements the powder pink trend of spring 2025.

The Row Agnes Leather Tote Bag $3590 SHOP NOW This may be controversial, but I think the Agnes is cooler than the Margaux.

Lafayette 148 Leather Jacket $1998 SHOP NOW She's perfect.

KHAITE Cedar Glossed-Leather Pumps $920 SHOP NOW Obsessed is an understatement.

Alaïa Le Cœur Torn Earrings $1290 SHOP NOW Sorry puffy heart earrings, these new flat ones from Alaïa are replacing you.

Ducie Rochelle Shearling Coat $749 SHOP NOW I'd style this with a maxi sweater dress and boots or bootcut jeans and loafers.

ALAÏA Ballet Flat $1160 SHOP NOW Mesh flats, who?