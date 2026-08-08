As someone who works in fashion, it should come as no surprise that I have a pretty long list of designer items that I hope to one day invest in. And as we slowly move out of summer and into the transitional season, I’ve started to think about the It bags that will define the next few months. But as someone who prides themselves on their minimal and polished style that will stand the test of time, I have to be honest and say that I’m not really looking for ostentatious logos or easily identifiable shapes. In fact, I want the very opposite: an It bag that, of course, comes loved and coveted by the chicest dressers, but that also remains under-the-radar, pared-back and most importantly, timeless.
Well, after spotting one of minimalist fashion house The Row’s lesser-known bags on Kendall Jenner this week, I think I’ve found just that. Enter The Row’s Astra bag.
Spotted in LA wearing the brown hand-embroidered leather iteration with a classic black T-shirt and straight-leg jeans, Kendall proved just how much this bag lends itself to everyday styling, meaning you’re sure to get your money’s worth of wear out of it. With a soft elongated body and long flat handles, this understated bag has long been known by the chicest dressers as the "IYKYK" style to invest in. So much so that when I first discovered it, it was completely out of stock. However, now that a few of the colours have restocked online (with hopefully more to follow), now is the perfect time to snap up yours before it inevitably goes again. Its sleek yet effortless appeal makes it easy to dress up or down for any occasion, and in true The Row fashion, you’ll never have to worry about it going out of style.
And don’t just take it from Kendall; the bag is loved by both elegant dressers and editors alike, firmly proving its place as one of the it bags that will dominate autumn 2026 (and well beyond this, of course).
Keep scrolling to shop Kendall Jenner’s exact bag, and then take a browse at some other The Row it bags I currently have my eye on.
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Shop The Row's Astra Bag
The Row
Astra Bowling Bag
The is Kendall's exact bag.
The Row
Astra Bag
This smooth buttery leather is also calling to me.
The Row
Astra Bowling Bag
I'm patiently waiting for the black to come back in stock.
The Row
Astra Bag
I'm also a fan of this slightly more compact iteration.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.