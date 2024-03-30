I Test-Drove This Buzzy Accessories Brand and, Yep, I'm Fully Converted

As a fashion editor, there's nothing I love more than stumbling across a brand I'd never heard of before. While my days are spent (at times, mindlessly) scrolling through countless product pages for the chicest finds, it's rare I'll find something that instantly jolts me awake. Case in point: Charles & Keith the Singaporean internet-famous footwear and accessories brand that's a fan favorite of Gen Z darlings Olivia Rodrigo, Reneé Rapp, and Phoebe Bridgers, among others. While I'd briefly heard about the brand in passing thanks to their chic footwear, I hadn't taken their luxe bags for a spin. After a few recommendations from my editor friends who swore by their own Charles & Keith bags, I was sold and decided to try out some of the brand's best-selling silhouettes and trend-forward new arrivals firsthand. Spoiler alert: I wasn't disappointed.

I'd consider myself to be a handbag snob— someone who, somewhat embarrassingly, owns more satchels. clutches, cross bodies, and top-handle purses than I care to admit. I have bags from across the spectrum, from ultra-affordable to high luxury, so when I say a handbag passes my test, I mean it. In my eyes, Charles & Keith bags are probably some of the best out there right now, with their relatively low-cost, high-joy meter soaring through the roof. Most styles range anywhere from $50 to $200, with the majority of the bags I've been eyeing sitting in the low-$100 range. And, frankly, you can find almost any style for any type of sartorial taste—from colorful, unique statement bags to understated, minimalist purses quiet luxury fans would fall in love with.

I spent the last week testing and trying out all of Charles & Keith's top-selling bags, along with some new releases that the brand is heralding as a step in the right direction. Below, read all of my Charles & Keith bag reviews, as well as shop some of my favorite styles in the brand's purse and shoe department. Trust me, you'll want to keep scrolling.

For a night out on New York's Upper East Side going to previews and parties, I picked out the Cesia bag, a sleek, minimalist shoulder purse that feels akin to something I'd find at a luxury store for ten times the price. This one feels easy, luxe, and no-fuss— everything I want in an evening bag when I'm heading out the door.

Charles & Keith Cesia Metallic Accent Shoulder Bag $76 SHOP NOW

Spring days in New York City mean I'm usually running around, taking advantage of the weather and walking in lieu of taking the subway or taxis. Naturally, crossbody bags are my go-to when I'm lugging around all of my essentials— so this adorable drawstring bag won my heart over.

Charles & Keith Leather Ruched Drawstring Bag $149 SHOP NOW

Naturally, I saved the largest bag of the bunch for a day when I needed to go into the office. While this U-shaped bag may not fit my laptop, it fits everything else I'll need for a work day: chargers, a water bottle, wallets, at least 3 lip gloss products... essentially, everything I need to be productive. The weighty metal chain also makes it feel extra luxe which, at the price-point, is a steal.

Charles & Keith Kora Metallic-Accent Moon Bag $83 SHOP NOW

I couldn't do a proper review without trying one of the brand's most iconic bags, the Petra bag. With two different straps — one for a crossbody and one for a shoulder strap — it's by far one of the most versatile (and most loved of mine) on this list. This silhouette comes in plenty of options but, as you can probably tell by now, I'm quite partial to neutral colors that go with everything. No joke, I got stopped while walking in Madison Square Park where someone asked me where my entire outfit is from, including this adorable bag. If that isn't enough to convince you, I don't know what is.

Charles & Keith Petra Curved Shoulder Bag $66 SHOP NOW

