The One Item I'm Telling Everyone to Buy From H&M Right Now

I don't know about you, but I've never associated H&M with handbags. I've long relied on the affordable retailer for summer dresses, office-ready blazers, and cozy loungewear, but it's never really crossed my mind to shop H&M for purses—until now.

Part of my job as a fashion editor is to stay abreast of new arrivals at our readers' favorite brands, which certainly includes H&M. During my most recent scroll on the retailer's website, I noticed an interesting theme: the handbag selection was surprisingly top-notch. H&M's accessory section is killing it with its pitch-perfect blend of trendy, wallet-friendly pieces. Scroll down to shop the best H&M handbags for summer 2024.

Shop the Best Bags at H&M

H&M Crossbody Bag $35 SHOP NOW This is giving me The Row vibes.

H&M Macramé Shoulder Bag $35 SHOP NOW Meet your new favorite summer purse.

H&M Coated Shoulder Bag $20 SHOP NOW This looks way more expensive than $20.

H&M Belt-Detail Shoulder Bag $20 SHOP NOW Another excellent option by H&M.

H&M Shoulder Bag $25 SHOP NOW You can style this bag a million ways.

H&M Coated Shoulder Bag $20 SHOP NOW White will always feel fresh for summer.

H&M Small Crossbody Bag $18 SHOP NOW If you have enough black handbags, consider a dark-green one for your next purchase.

H&M Crossbody Saddle Bag $30 SHOP NOW I'll be wearing this bag all year long.