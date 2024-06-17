The One Item I'm Telling Everyone to Buy From H&M Right Now
I don't know about you, but I've never associated H&M with handbags. I've long relied on the affordable retailer for summer dresses, office-ready blazers, and cozy loungewear, but it's never really crossed my mind to shop H&M for purses—until now.
Part of my job as a fashion editor is to stay abreast of new arrivals at our readers' favorite brands, which certainly includes H&M. During my most recent scroll on the retailer's website, I noticed an interesting theme: the handbag selection was surprisingly top-notch. H&M's accessory section is killing it with its pitch-perfect blend of trendy, wallet-friendly pieces. Scroll down to shop the best H&M handbags for summer 2024.
Shop the Best Bags at H&M
If you have enough black handbags, consider a dark-green one for your next purchase.
