French Women Know How to Make Jeans Look Chic—7 Autumn Outfits I'm Shamelessly Copying
Is anyone else excited at the prospect of wearing jeans again? It's the same sort of excitement I had back in May when the concept of wearing, well, anything other than jeans became an option again. However, after a few months of favouring linen and cotton over denim, I'm once again looking forward to the ease of wearing jeans for autumn. That said, coming up with new ways to style them can sometimes feel monotonous—there are only so many tops and jackets you can wear them with that feel "new", after all. So, ahead of next season, I decided to do some research and stockpile some chic jeans looks to inspire me this autumn. Being a self-confessed Francophile, I turned my attention to French women.
With a climate not too dissimilar to our own, I've already spotted French women—especially those in Paris—wearing jeans again, in place of the white dresses and skirts that have otherwise dominated this summer. In fact, after some recent forecast fluctuations, I'm finding that many are were wearing jeans in very autumnal ways early.
Scroll on to see seven French-girl autumn jeans outfits that are incredibly stylish and, for the most part, very easy to re-create with pieces you already own. However, should you find yourself in need of a top up, I've also shopped out each look with current pieces. Enjoy!
7 French-Girl Autumn Jeans Outfits I've Stockpiled for Inspo
1. Leather Jacket + Belt + Jeans
Style Notes: Few textures look as good together as leather and denim. Go beyond the typical biker and opt for a more refined leather jacket style, and belt it for even more styling prowess. While this jeans look works with any shoe, I appreciate how Anne Laure Mais has opted for a very cool white shoe to finish off this outfit. Unexpected and very, very chic.
Shop the Look:
2. Bouclé Jacket + Jeans + Slingbacks
Style Notes: It's not just blue jeans that French women are wearing this autumn—black pairs also feature heavily in the Parisian rotation. Make like Aïda Badji and keep thinks especially slick by sticking with a black palette—her bouclé jacket instantly smartens up her skinnies, as do her slingback shoes.
Shop the Look:
3. Trench Coat + Jumper + Jeans
Style Notes: Trench coats might feel Brit-coded but French women have just as much of a soft spot for them as we do! Of course, you can always opt for classic beige but I enjoy the array of different colours we now see on the market. This khaki green works so well with the blue denim and burgundy accessories.
Shop the Look:
4. Shirt + Roll Neck + Jeans
Style Notes: What do jeans always look best with? Other wardrobe basics. While you can never go wrong with a timeless white shirt, when temperatures dip, get inventive with your layering like Sylvie Mus.
Shop the Look:
5. Blazer + Breton Top + Jeans
Style Notes: Nothing will smarten up a jeans outfit quite like a blazer—this is something French women know all too well as they wear the combination regularly. For more French-girl-appeal, why not add a Breton stripe top into the mix.
Shop the Look:
6. Cardigan + Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: Of all the items I see French women wearing, cardigans are easily one of (if not the) most common. Naturally, they pair pretty seamlessly with jeans. While any colour of cardigan works, note that we're again seeing khaki green and blue denim being worn together. Potentially that's a thing in itself! As for shoes, you can never go wrong with a timeless loafer.
Shop the Look:
7. Suede Coat + Jeans + Pointed Boots
Style Notes: Suede jackets are coats are going to be a huge trend for autumn, and French women are already dusting off theirs and wearing them with—yep, you guessed it!—jeans. There's just something about tan and indigo that works so well together; it's little wonder this pairing has been a fashion person-favourite since the 1960s.
Shop the Look:
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.