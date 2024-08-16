French Women Know How to Make Jeans Look Chic—7 Autumn Outfits I'm Shamelessly Copying

French Girl Autumn Jeans Outfits
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Maxine Eggenberger
By
published
in Features

Is anyone else excited at the prospect of wearing jeans again? It's the same sort of excitement I had back in May when the concept of wearing, well, anything other than jeans became an option again. However, after a few months of favouring linen and cotton over denim, I'm once again looking forward to the ease of wearing jeans for autumn. That said, coming up with new ways to style them can sometimes feel monotonous—there are only so many tops and jackets you can wear them with that feel "new", after all. So, ahead of next season, I decided to do some research and stockpile some chic jeans looks to inspire me this autumn. Being a self-confessed Francophile, I turned my attention to French women.

With a climate not too dissimilar to our own, I've already spotted French women—especially those in Paris—wearing jeans again, in place of the white dresses and skirts that have otherwise dominated this summer. In fact, after some recent forecast fluctuations, I'm finding that many are were wearing jeans in very autumnal ways early.

Scroll on to see seven French-girl autumn jeans outfits that are incredibly stylish and, for the most part, very easy to re-create with pieces you already own. However, should you find yourself in need of a top up, I've also shopped out each look with current pieces. Enjoy!

7 French-Girl Autumn Jeans Outfits I've Stockpiled for Inspo

1. Leather Jacket + Belt + Jeans

French Girl Autumn Jeans Outfits

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: Few textures look as good together as leather and denim. Go beyond the typical biker and opt for a more refined leather jacket style, and belt it for even more styling prowess. While this jeans look works with any shoe, I appreciate how Anne Laure Mais has opted for a very cool white shoe to finish off this outfit. Unexpected and very, very chic.

Shop the Look:

Massimo Dutti, Nappa Leather Jacket
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Jacket

Skinny Leather Belt
COS
Skinny Leather Belt

Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans

So Nude 50 Satin Slingback Pumps
AQUAZZURA
So Nude 50 Satin Slingback Pumps

2. Bouclé Jacket + Jeans + Slingbacks

French Girl Autumn Jeans Outfits

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

Style Notes: It's not just blue jeans that French women are wearing this autumn—black pairs also feature heavily in the Parisian rotation. Make like Aïda Badji and keep thinks especially slick by sticking with a black palette—her bouclé jacket instantly smartens up her skinnies, as do her slingback shoes.

Shop the Look:

Pocket Tweed Jacket
MANGO
Pocket Tweed Jacket

Chunky Curved Earring
Whistles
Chunky Curved Earring

Phase Eight Sara Slim Fit Cropped Jeans, Black
Phase Eight
Sara Slim Fit Cropped Jeans in Black

Tia Flat, Black Patent
Dear Frances
Tia Flat in Black Patent

3. Trench Coat + Jumper + Jeans

French Girl Autumn Jeans Outfits

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Style Notes: Trench coats might feel Brit-coded but French women have just as much of a soft spot for them as we do! Of course, you can always opt for classic beige but I enjoy the array of different colours we now see on the market. This khaki green works so well with the blue denim and burgundy accessories.

Shop the Look:

Cotton Lapel Trench
MANGO
Cotton Lapel Trench

Relaxed Knit Jumper
& Other Stories
Relaxed Knit Jumper

Danielle Stretch High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
KHAITE
Danielle Stretch High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans

Gillian Ankle Boot
Reformation
Gillian Ankle Boot

4. Shirt + Roll Neck + Jeans

French Girl Autumn Jeans Outfits

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: What do jeans always look best with? Other wardrobe basics. While you can never go wrong with a timeless white shirt, when temperatures dip, get inventive with your layering like Sylvie Mus.

Shop the Look:

Oxford Shirt
H&M
Oxford Shirt

Black Cotton Blend Knit Top
Mint Velvet
Black Cotton Blend Knit Top

COS, Arch Jeans Tapered
COS
Arch Jeans Tapered

Pointy Sock Boots
& Other Stories
Pointy Sock Boots

5. Blazer + Breton Top + Jeans

French Girl Autumn Jeans Outfits

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Style Notes: Nothing will smarten up a jeans outfit quite like a blazer—this is something French women know all too well as they wear the combination regularly. For more French-girl-appeal, why not add a Breton stripe top into the mix.

Shop the Look:

Oversized Wool Blend Twill Blazer - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Oversized Wool Blend Twill Blazer - Black - Arket Gb

Fine Crew Stripe Knit
Whistles
Fine Crew Stripe Knit

The Doozy Cotton-Blend Mid-Rise Flared Jeans
MOTHER
The Doozy Cotton-Blend Mid-Rise Flared Jeans

Toteme, Heeled Leather Boots
Toteme
Heeled Leather Boots

6. Cardigan + Jeans + Loafers

French Girl Autumn Jeans Outfits

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Style Notes: Of all the items I see French women wearing, cardigans are easily one of (if not the) most common. Naturally, they pair pretty seamlessly with jeans. While any colour of cardigan works, note that we're again seeing khaki green and blue denim being worn together. Potentially that's a thing in itself! As for shoes, you can never go wrong with a timeless loafer.

Shop the Look:

Nili Lotan , March Cashmere Cardigan
Nili Lotan
March Cashmere Cardigan

Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper
M&S Collection
Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper

High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Abercrombie
High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

Leather Moccasin
MANGO
Leather Moccasin

7. Suede Coat + Jeans + Pointed Boots

French Girl Autumn Jeans Outfits

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Style Notes: Suede jackets are coats are going to be a huge trend for autumn, and French women are already dusting off theirs and wearing them with—yep, you guessed it!—jeans. There's just something about tan and indigo that works so well together; it's little wonder this pairing has been a fashion person-favourite since the 1960s.

Shop the Look:

Massimo Dutti, Suede Leather Trench Coat
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Trench Coat

Clean Cut T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt

Abi Wide Leg Jeans
Hush
Abi Wide Leg Jeans

Patent-Trimmed Leather Ankle Boots
ACNE STUDIOS
Patent-Trimmed Leather Ankle Boots

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.

Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.

Latest