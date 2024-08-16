French Women Know How to Make Jeans Look Chic—7 Autumn Outfits I'm Shamelessly Copying

Is anyone else excited at the prospect of wearing jeans again? It's the same sort of excitement I had back in May when the concept of wearing, well, anything other than jeans became an option again. However, after a few months of favouring linen and cotton over denim, I'm once again looking forward to the ease of wearing jeans for autumn. That said, coming up with new ways to style them can sometimes feel monotonous—there are only so many tops and jackets you can wear them with that feel "new", after all. So, ahead of next season, I decided to do some research and stockpile some chic jeans looks to inspire me this autumn. Being a self-confessed Francophile, I turned my attention to French women.

With a climate not too dissimilar to our own, I've already spotted French women—especially those in Paris—wearing jeans again, in place of the white dresses and skirts that have otherwise dominated this summer. In fact, after some recent forecast fluctuations, I'm finding that many are were wearing jeans in very autumnal ways early.

Scroll on to see seven French-girl autumn jeans outfits that are incredibly stylish and, for the most part, very easy to re-create with pieces you already own. However, should you find yourself in need of a top up, I've also shopped out each look with current pieces. Enjoy!

7 French-Girl Autumn Jeans Outfits I've Stockpiled for Inspo

1. Leather Jacket + Belt + Jeans

Style Notes: Few textures look as good together as leather and denim. Go beyond the typical biker and opt for a more refined leather jacket style, and belt it for even more styling prowess. While this jeans look works with any shoe, I appreciate how Anne Laure Mais has opted for a very cool white shoe to finish off this outfit. Unexpected and very, very chic.

Shop the Look:

Massimo Dutti Nappa Leather Jacket £299 SHOP NOW

COS Skinny Leather Belt £35 SHOP NOW

Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans £168 SHOP NOW

AQUAZZURA So Nude 50 Satin Slingback Pumps £595 SHOP NOW

2. Bouclé Jacket + Jeans + Slingbacks

Style Notes: It's not just blue jeans that French women are wearing this autumn—black pairs also feature heavily in the Parisian rotation. Make like Aïda Badji and keep thinks especially slick by sticking with a black palette—her bouclé jacket instantly smartens up her skinnies, as do her slingback shoes.

Shop the Look:

MANGO Pocket Tweed Jacket £80 SHOP NOW

Whistles Chunky Curved Earring £35 SHOP NOW

Phase Eight Sara Slim Fit Cropped Jeans in Black £85 SHOP NOW

Dear Frances Tia Flat in Black Patent £420 SHOP NOW

3. Trench Coat + Jumper + Jeans

Style Notes: Trench coats might feel Brit-coded but French women have just as much of a soft spot for them as we do! Of course, you can always opt for classic beige but I enjoy the array of different colours we now see on the market. This khaki green works so well with the blue denim and burgundy accessories.

Shop the Look:

MANGO Cotton Lapel Trench £140 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Relaxed Knit Jumper £47 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Danielle Stretch High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans £460 SHOP NOW

Reformation Gillian Ankle Boot £378 SHOP NOW

4. Shirt + Roll Neck + Jeans

Style Notes: What do jeans always look best with? Other wardrobe basics. While you can never go wrong with a timeless white shirt, when temperatures dip, get inventive with your layering like Sylvie Mus.

Shop the Look:

Mint Velvet Black Cotton Blend Knit Top £69 SHOP NOW

COS Arch Jeans Tapered £85 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Pointy Sock Boots £95 SHOP NOW

5. Blazer + Breton Top + Jeans

Style Notes: Nothing will smarten up a jeans outfit quite like a blazer—this is something French women know all too well as they wear the combination regularly. For more French-girl-appeal, why not add a Breton stripe top into the mix.

Shop the Look:

Arket Oversized Wool Blend Twill Blazer - Black - Arket Gb £159 SHOP NOW

Whistles Fine Crew Stripe Knit £89 SHOP NOW

MOTHER The Doozy Cotton-Blend Mid-Rise Flared Jeans £261 SHOP NOW

Toteme Heeled Leather Boots £590 SHOP NOW

6. Cardigan + Jeans + Loafers

Style Notes: Of all the items I see French women wearing, cardigans are easily one of (if not the) most common. Naturally, they pair pretty seamlessly with jeans. While any colour of cardigan works, note that we're again seeing khaki green and blue denim being worn together. Potentially that's a thing in itself! As for shoes, you can never go wrong with a timeless loafer.

Shop the Look:

Nili Lotan March Cashmere Cardigan £700 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper £35 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean £75 SHOP NOW

MANGO Leather Moccasin £90 SHOP NOW

7. Suede Coat + Jeans + Pointed Boots

Style Notes: Suede jackets are coats are going to be a huge trend for autumn, and French women are already dusting off theirs and wearing them with—yep, you guessed it!—jeans. There's just something about tan and indigo that works so well together; it's little wonder this pairing has been a fashion person-favourite since the 1960s.

Shop the Look:

Massimo Dutti Suede Leather Trench Coat £499 SHOP NOW

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW

Hush Abi Wide Leg Jeans £95 SHOP NOW