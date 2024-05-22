8 White-Dress Trends You're Guaranteed to See Out in the Wild This Summer
There's truly no clothing item that says summer quite like a white dress. Wearing a breezy white dress on a warm day is something many of us look forward to for months. White dresses aren't a trend, per se, but each summer we see a handful of white-dress trends that catch on like wildfire. And I'm here to talk about what they are this summer. (Yes, they've already emerged.)
Most of the current white-dress trends lean casual but are versatile enough to be dressed up or down. Fancy white dresses often look bridal, so if that's not what you're going for, these casual trends are the way to go. All the current trends feel fresh but also timeless, so consider them investments that can be worn year after year. Ready to see and shop them for yourself? Scroll to do just that—I think I found some pretty special options, if I do say so myself.
Corset-Inspired
Corset-inspired everything has been trending for several seasons now, so it's no surprise that the flattering trend has infiltrated the white-dress market as well.
Linen
A white linen dress is practically the mascot of summer. Bust out the nude undergarments and embrace the wrinkly fabric.
Fit-and-Flare
Another ultra-flattering, pretty style is fit-and-flare dresses. Full skirts are undoubtedly back, so this one makes sense.
Short and Swingy
Short and swingy dresses clearly look great with sneakers, but you can consider them a blank canvas to style however you choose. They're quite adaptable.
Drop-Waist
Drop-waist dresses skyrocketed to popularity last summer, and their popularity is continuing into summer 2024.
Crochet
No summer vacation is complete without a white crochet dress, period.
Shirtdress
Shirtdresses are quite classic, but they're suddenly quite trendy as well. And there are lots of cool options on the market right now, so pick your poison.
Strapless
If the '90s is your favorite fashion decade, you probably already love strapless dresses. The trendiest iteration this summer is a minimalist, simple one, so shop accordingly.
