6 Autumn Trends That Will Make Basic Jeans Look Incredibly Stylish

If there’s one item that never leaves my wardrobe, no matter the season, it’s a good pair of jeans. They’re the anchor of so many outfits and the piece I come back to when I want to try something new-season or trend-led. I always approach anything that fits into the latter category with trepidation—I spent some of my formative years in fashion chasing trends thinking they'd make me look more stylish, and I know firsthand that doesn't always end up being the result. That said, when I do see a trend I'm interested in, I know that, with a trusty pair of jeans, it has the potential to slot right into my capsule wardrobe rotation.
That brings us to autumn. Autumn, in my opinion, is the best time for trying new jeans looks—it’s the season of layering, texture, and polish, which gives jeans a whole new life beyond their warm-weather uniform of white T-shirts and suede sandals. Autumn is when jeans come into their own, be it an ecru, camel, indigo or faded black pair.
This year, I’ve noticed that a many of the biggest autumn/winter 2025 trends and pieces pair especially well with jeans. Some are classic, others feel fresher, but they all prove just how versatile jeans can be. From outerwear updates to key accessories and knitwear silhouettes, here are the pieces already shaping up to be perfect partners for your favourite jeans.
6 Autumn 2025 Trends That Look Great with Jeans
1. Frock Coats
Style Notes: Elegant, tailored maxi coats—sometimes referred to as frock coats—are making a comeback for autumn 2025. Their longline, structured silhouette looks especially sleek layered over jeans, bringing instant polish to the everyday staple.
ZARA
Limited Edition Frock Coat
This will make every outfit you wear look more premium.
Autograph
Wool Rich Double Breasted Longline Coat
Look for styles that skim the ankles to really channel that frock coat feel.
The Frankie Shop
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
A bestseller for a few years now, I expect to see a lot of this coat come autumn.
MANGO
Matilda Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans
The optimum faded blue.
2. Lace Slips
Style Notes: Sheer fabrics are still trending, and lace is proving to be the most elegant take. Lace slip dresses layered over jeans has been one of the biggest outfit trends of the early days of autumn, and I can only see it ramping up as we get farther into layering season.
ZARA
Asymmetric Lace Dress Zw Collection
The perfect layering item.
Free People
In This Groove Mini Slip
This cute dress comes in so many colours—take your pick.
Reformation
Cleodora Dress
Pair this with a cashmere cardigan, jeans and slingbacks.
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Cream jeans look great worn with camel and olive tones in autumn.
3. Something Red
Style Notes: Red is already proving itself to be one of the biggest colour trends of the season, and it’s one of the easiest ways to update a jeans outfit. Whether it’s a knit, shirt, jacket, or even a shoe, a pop of red against denim feels directional without trying too hard.
Prada
Canvas Jacket
I just know this will become one of the most iconic buys of the season.
H&M
Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
An affordable way to try on the red colour trend.
Massimo Dutti
100% Wool Multi-Way Knit Cardigan - Studio
This cardigan is a major conversation starter.
Hush
Cordelia Barrel Leg Jeans
Barrel leg jeans are a key autumn 2025 trend.
4. Suede Loafers
Style Notes: Loafers are firmly back on the agenda, and suede versions feel particularly right for autumn 2025, especially in rich chocolate tones, which are set to dominate the accessory agenda this season, too. Casual but more elevating than your typical kicks, this is a flat shoe you can rely on again and again.
AEYDE
Lana Suede Loafers
These also come in a gorgeous caramel colour.
Mint Velvet
Gigi Brown Suede Penny Loafers
A style that won't date in a hurry.
SAINT LAURENT
Le Loafer Logo-Embellished Suede Loafers
You had me at the YSL emblem.
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans
COS denim washes incredibly well.
5. Plaid Shirts
Style Notes: Plaid shirts might sound like a classic item, but they’re feeling particularly relevant again for autumn 2025 thanks to The Row, whose relaxed flannel shirt continues to be highly covetable. Worn open over a vest, tied around the waist or buttoned up, the common denominator in their styling is a pair of jeans.
COS
Checked Flannel Shirt
This went straight into my COS basket, which is overspilling at this point.
6. Waisted Cardigans
Style Notes: Forget jumbo knits—this season’s cardigans are more defined, with silhouettes that cinch or skim at the waist. Paired with jeans, they make for an easy outfit combination you can turn to when the weather dips.
M&S Collection
Soft Touch Crew Neck Peplum Fitted Cardigan
This looks so high end thanks to the matching covered buttons.
