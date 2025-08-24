6 Autumn Trends That Will Make Basic Jeans Look Incredibly Stylish

Jeans are at the heart of so many excellent outfits, but autumn is when the staple really comes into its own. Here are six chic autumn 2025 trends people in the know are already wearing with denim.

If there’s one item that never leaves my wardrobe, no matter the season, it’s a good pair of jeans. They’re the anchor of so many outfits and the piece I come back to when I want to try something new-season or trend-led. I always approach anything that fits into the latter category with trepidation—I spent some of my formative years in fashion chasing trends thinking they'd make me look more stylish, and I know firsthand that doesn't always end up being the result. That said, when I do see a trend I'm interested in, I know that, with a trusty pair of jeans, it has the potential to slot right into my capsule wardrobe rotation.

That brings us to autumn. Autumn, in my opinion, is the best time for trying new jeans looks—it’s the season of layering, texture, and polish, which gives jeans a whole new life beyond their warm-weather uniform of white T-shirts and suede sandals. Autumn is when jeans come into their own, be it an ecru, camel, indigo or faded black pair.

This year, I’ve noticed that a many of the biggest autumn/winter 2025 trends and pieces pair especially well with jeans. Some are classic, others feel fresher, but they all prove just how versatile jeans can be. From outerwear updates to key accessories and knitwear silhouettes, here are the pieces already shaping up to be perfect partners for your favourite jeans.

6 Autumn 2025 Trends That Look Great with Jeans

1. Frock Coats

@johannapiispa wears a cream frock coat with blue jeans and a tennis necklace

(Image credit: @johannapiispa)

Style Notes: Elegant, tailored maxi coats—sometimes referred to as frock coats—are making a comeback for autumn 2025. Their longline, structured silhouette looks especially sleek layered over jeans, bringing instant polish to the everyday staple.

@iliridakrasniqi wears a brown frock coat with jeans and a white shirt

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

2. Lace Slips

@oliviasshoppingdiary wears a black lace slip, grey jumper and ecru jeans

(Image credit: @oliviasshoppingdiary)

Style Notes: Sheer fabrics are still trending, and lace is proving to be the most elegant take. Lace slip dresses layered over jeans has been one of the biggest outfit trends of the early days of autumn, and I can only see it ramping up as we get farther into layering season.

@holliemercedes wears a denim jacket, cream lace minidress, baggy jeans and flip-flops

(Image credit: @holliemercedes)

3. Something Red

@nlmarilyn wears a red jacket with dark barrel leg jeans and pointed toe heels

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Red is already proving itself to be one of the biggest colour trends of the season, and it’s one of the easiest ways to update a jeans outfit. Whether it’s a knit, shirt, jacket, or even a shoe, a pop of red against denim feels directional without trying too hard.

@johannapiispa wears a red shirt with pale blue flared jeans and black heeled sandals

(Image credit: @johannapiispa )

4. Suede Loafers

@mimi.orere wears a faux fur coat, blue jeans and brown suede loafers

(Image credit: @mimi.orere)

Style Notes: Loafers are firmly back on the agenda, and suede versions feel particularly right for autumn 2025, especially in rich chocolate tones, which are set to dominate the accessory agenda this season, too. Casual but more elevating than your typical kicks, this is a flat shoe you can rely on again and again.

@hannahlewisstylist wears brown Saint Laurent loafers, grey socks and blue straight-leg jeans

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

5. Plaid Shirts

@_jessicaskye wears a black and white checked shirt tucked into dark blue jeans and finished with Khaite's studded Benny belt

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: Plaid shirts might sound like a classic item, but they’re feeling particularly relevant again for autumn 2025 thanks to The Row, whose relaxed flannel shirt continues to be highly covetable. Worn open over a vest, tied around the waist or buttoned up, the common denominator in their styling is a pair of jeans.

@kimturkington_ wears a tan suede jacket, blue flared jeans and a red and navy shirt tied around the waist

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

6. Waisted Cardigans

@claradyrhauge wears a grey waisted cardigan with dark indigo jeans and black pointed-toe flats

(Image credit: @claradyrhauge)

Style Notes: Forget jumbo knits—this season’s cardigans are more defined, with silhouettes that cinch or skim at the waist. Paired with jeans, they make for an easy outfit combination you can turn to when the weather dips.

@annabelrosendahl wears an olive green waisted cardigan with blue jeans and a black woven Bottega Veneta leather bag

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

