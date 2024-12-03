There’s a certain magic to getting ready for an event like The Fashion Awards; it’s a whirlwind of fabulous outfits and the sort of chaos that only comes with walking a red carpet—not that you’d know it speaking with actor Shalom Brune-Franklin, who attended the 2024 proceedings with Miu Miu. When I catch up with her the morning after, she is bright and cool, though perhaps tinged with the exhaustion of someone who’s barely had time to process the previous evening. Fresh off a flight from Bogotá, Colombia, Brune-Franklin tells me she went straight to London’s Peninsula Hotel to prepare for what is one of fashion’s most prestigious nights. So, did her evening live up to expectations?

“The awards were lovely,” she says. “It was such a nice evening all around.” With her friend Sara as her date, Brune-Franklin arrived at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in what many would class as a dream outfit—a pale pink Miu Miu mini dress, complete with tiny crystals placed delicately across the fabric, that was a standout from her fitting. “We had a few options, but this dress was the one. It fit perfectly and just felt right.” Finishing her look with a smattering of diamond jewels, black brushed-leather platform heels and Miu Miu’s covetable Arcadie bag, she was the epitome of a seasoned fashion girl.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

That said, getting red carpet-ready isn’t as simple as slipping into a dress and stepping into heels—it’s a collaborative production with many of moving parts. “I think we had about an hour to pull it all together,” Brune-Franklin admits. “It was a bit of a whirlwind trying to get dressed, finish hair and makeup and making sure I ate something before heading out—lots of coffee was consumed!” She credits Miu Miu for making the entire experience—even the rush to get ready—feel effortless: “The hardest part was choosing what to wear because everything was beautiful. That’s the thing with Miu Miu—you just want to be able to wear it all!”

For her beauty look, Brune-Franklin worked with Zoe Taylor on makeup and Olivier de Vriendt on hair, to create something that complemented her dress, as opposed to overpowering it. “We wanted to keep it fresh and simple,” she explains. “The hair was very natural—loose and textured—while the makeup was all about glowing skin with a subtle wing. Nothing too heavy or overdone.”

Her beauty look aligned seamlessly with her overall aesthetic for the night: polished but not elaborate or contrived. “It’s always lovely having some help getting ready—a glam squad is something I never take for granted, they really do work magic!,” she says.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Miu Miu)

When she’s not on the red carpet, Brune-Franklin leans into the casual side of her style repertoire. “My everyday wardrobe? It really is pretty simple,” she shares. “Lots of jeans and baseball caps. It’s definitely more laid-back than what you’d see from me at an event—really it’s just far less glamorous!” Indeed, if you were to peek into her closet, you’ll find a collection of denim she refuses to part with. “There’s probably 3,000 pairs of jeans in there. It’s getting ridiculous at this point.”

Though the sparkle of The Fashion Awards red carpet feels like a brief departure from her day-to-day life, Brune-Franklin tells me she relishes the change. “It’s fun to work with stylists to create a moment—it’s definitely a team effort.” For me, The Fashion Awards marks the start of the festive season and, with it, the annual wind down. As her year comes to a close, it’s clear Brune-Franklin has plenty to celebrate. “I just wrapped on an Amazon Prime series called The Assassin, and Dune: Prophecy is now streaming on HBO, so it’s been a busy but rewarding time.”

Make-up: Zoe Taylor

Hair: Olivier de Vriendt

Photographer: Courtesy of Miu Miu

Stylist: Abisoye Odugbesan

Look: Shalom Brune-Franklin wore a dress, shoes and bag, all by Miu Miu.