The French Shoes Selena Gomez Owns in Two Different Colors
While I'm over here ordering a $15 cape from Amazon a mere 24 hours before a Halloween party, Selena Gomez is getting professionally styled with designer pieces for her costume. Dressed as Alice and the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland, Gomez and Benny Blanco might have already won Halloween—and it's not even October 31st yet.
While Gomez typically works with stylist Erin Walsh for red carpets and other press events, she also tapped the wardrobe whiz to help with her Halloween costume this year. Perfectly capturing Alice's essence, Gomez wore a Rodarte dress, a Jennifer Behr Rochel Headband ($298), and Sézane Paula Babies Shoes ($215). I wanted to call out her shoes because I know that Gomez also owns the same pair in white. Now that Gomez has worn the same shoes in two different colorways, I have a feeling the French brand's stock will be quickly depleted. Shop them below.
On Selena Gomez: Jennifer Behr Rochel Headband ($298); Rodarte dress; Sézane Paula Babies Shoes ($215)
Shop Selena Gomez's Headband and Shoes
Gomez wore the all-white versions in a Vogue video last month.
