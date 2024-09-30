Selena Gomez Wore a Sheer Minidress to Sabrina Carpenter's NYC Concert
Selena Gomez hasn't toured since 2016, but that doesn't mean she's a stranger to a packed arena. She attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Texas, California, and London, and now she's in New York City to support Sabrina Carpenter's Short 'n' Sweet tour. In an Instagram video taken from a suite at Madison Square Garden, Selena danced along to Carpenter's song "Juno" wearing a Cong Tri black sequin minidress. In her caption, she tagged her boyfriend Benny Blanco, presumably the videographer. Referencing one of Selena's hit songs, Benny commented "Can't keep my hands to myself."
The dress's pleated skirt features risqué sheer panels, revealing her underwear. She styled the dress with sparkly tights and white boots. If you have tickets to an upcoming Sabrina Carpenter show and are wondering what to wear, why not copy Selena? I don't think she'll mind! Scroll down to watch Selena Gomez's video from Madison Square Garden and shop sequin black dresses for yourself.
Shop Black Sequin Dresses
I'm obsessed with this quirky brand.
This would look so cute with tights for fall and winter.
