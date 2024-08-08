Ritu Arya Isn't Quite Ready to Say Goodbye to Her Umbrella Academy Character

(Image credit: Chelsea Gehr)

Ritu Arya isn't a fan of endings. When we speak over Zoom two weeks shy of the premiere of the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy, she admits she still hasn't quite processed that this significant chapter in her life is coming to a close. After a few long pauses and moments of deep reflection, it becomes clear that she still isn't ready to say goodbye—not just yet. It's bittersweet, to say the least. I can see the immense joy on Arya's face as she reflects on the last five years and talks about the final season, which she says is her favorite and the best one yet. There's a bit of sadness there, too, as reality sets in for the 35-year-old English actress.

Based on the comic book series of the same name, The Umbrella Academy follows a dysfunctional family of adopted superheroes as they attempt to solve the mysterious death of their father and save the world from an imminent apocalypse. Making its debut on Netflix in February of 2019, it proceeded to become one of the streamer's most watched series of the year. Season two premiered the following summer, and Arya joined the cast as Lila Pitts, a superpowered assassin and love interest to Diego Hargreeves. Season three followed a year later with additional accolades for the show, including multiple Emmy nominations. Shortly thereafter, it was announced that the show's fourth season would also be its last, a decision made by creator Steve Blackman. Going out on your terms is a luxury in Hollywood, and the cast and crew of The Umbrella Academy are making sure to end things on a high note as we see our favorite siblings team up one last time for the good of the planet.

If it were up to Arya, she'd happily play Lila for a few more seasons. However, all good things must come to an end, and when one door closes, another door opens. In Arya's case, it was many. Ahead, we delve into the emotional roller coaster of filming season four, the mark Lila has left on Arya, and what the future holds for the actress.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I'm excited to talk to you about the final season of The Umbrella Academy. I have been loving it so far.

That's so awesome to hear. I've been sent all [the episodes], but I can't bring myself to watch the last one. I don't like endings.

It makes it more real that it's over.

I know! I'm not good at finishing the end of a book that I'm attached to either. I need some therapy about this.

How was it filming the final season?

I was an emotional wreck. You know what was crazy? My first day of filming was actually one of our last scenes. We hadn't even been sent the scripts for the whole season yet. I was like, "I don't know why this is happening, but I'm sure I'll figure that out later." When it's all jumbled up like that, it doesn't feel quite as real.

This is the fourth and final season—I'm sure it's a bittersweet moment. What was your reaction to hearing this season was going to be the last?

Steve [Blackman] asked us at the premiere of the previous season, "How do we feel about one or two more seasons?" He said he thinks just one more season would tie it up really nicely. Everyone kind of agreed and was really happy about that. Because I joined a season later, I was like, "I don't want it to end!" But you know, with so many shows finishing after three seasons, I think we're all so grateful that we got to have that fourth season, to be honest. I think everyone was just happy to know that it was the fourth and final. It wasn't [a situation of] will it continue or not because it made us all go, "Great, let's finish with a bang. Let's connect with each other and not take it for granted." It felt like there was a different energy like no other this time. We all wanted to stay on set. We all wanted to hang out. It was a lot of love.

(Image credit: Chelsea Gehr)

At the end of season three, Lila is pregnant with her and Diego's first child. When we open up on season four, it's six years later, and they now have three kids and are still powerless. How would you describe Lila's mental state at the beginning of this season?

She is just doing her best as a stressed-out mom living that suburban life. She's always been a chameleon, so I think she's just playing the part like she often does. But she definitely needs adrenaline. She needs a thrill, so she's finding her own ways to get that.

She's been working with Number Five on undercover CIA missions but keeps it a secret from Diego, who suspects she is cheating. Why do you think she keeps this information from him?

Maybe a few reasons. One, she finds it exciting being independent and having something separate from him and the family in her life. Another is because he'd just be jealous. … He wants to be out being a vigilante, and he misses having his powers and his old life too. They're just not very good at communicating. Keeping secrets like that, what's that going to do to your relationship? They're in a little bit of a sticky situation with that.

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally are amazing new additions this season, playing villains Gene and Jean, respectively. What was it like working with them?

I adored working with them. They're such kind-hearted, generous humans. It was an amazing surprise when I heard they were going to be on the show because I'm such a big fan of both of them. … When you are a fan of someone and they're also really, really nice and also funny, every day on set with them was just an absolute delight. They add so much to the season. We're so lucky to have them.

Without spoiling anything, how do you feel about how things have wrapped up for the series, especially with Lila's story?

It's so different from the seasons before because it's so much later on, and that was very fun to play. I loved playing Lila. She's got the most amazing traits. She's so mischievous and playful and unpredictable. And the writing, they poured love into these characters this season. There is so much where we're all together. For me, it's my favorite season yet. So much happens. It goes so quickly, and then it ties up in a really beautiful way. Lila goes on a huge journey this season. Now, she's a mom, and she's got family, and she gets torn in many different ways. There's a depth that she hadn't had before. She's really put through the wringer this season.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What kind of mark has Lila left on you?

In all characters that I play, I'm really pulling aspects of myself and leaning into them. I'll carry her with me. She's very powerful, and I loved getting to be her. She just doesn't care what people think about her, and that's so nice playing that. I'm not ready to grieve her.

That's the beauty of television. Sometimes, you get the opportunity to be with a character for a long time, and they become such a part of you.

It's been five years that she's been a part of my life. I have never been in a series that long before. The whole experience has changed my life. It's been such a "pinch me" experience that I'll forever be grateful for.

Looking back, what has been your favorite Lila moment?

One of my favorite moments was season two, the last episode when you find out that Lila has powers. I watched it with my family, and just getting to see their reactions, I wish I recorded it because that was just so fun to experience. To be honest, I don't really like watching myself, but I love watching the show with my family because they give the best reactions. I loved the montage where Lila's in Berlin in season three. This season, I love the stuff with Lila in all the episodes, to be honest. Lots of things happen with her.

Are you looking forward to reuniting with the cast at the premiere?

Yeah, it will be so amazing to be together and get to celebrate all our work. There was a time when it was just this pipe dream of being an actor, so I can't believe now I'm going to go and do a premiere for this show I'm so proud and grateful to be a part of. Life is mad.

With this chapter coming to an end, what are you looking forward to next professionally?

Well actually, I've got another show coming out called Paris Has Fallen, which I actually filmed straight after filming Umbrella. That's an action-packed thriller which I've watched some of, and I can't wait for it to come out. I play this undercover agent. I've also been working on my debut album. It's my solo project, which is super, super exciting.

You just love kicking ass.

I love stunts. I love fighting, but I'm kind. I promise you!

The Umbrella Academy season four is now streaming on Netflix.