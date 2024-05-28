Exclusive: Pritika Swarup Shares Cannes GRWM Diary

The closing ceremonies at the annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals promise two things: A celebration of great cinema—this year, Sean Baker's Anora was awarded the prestigious Palme d'Or, while the female stars of Emilia Perez, including Selena Gomez, collectively won Best Actress—and a star-studded red carpet to match. It's a glamorous event to be sure, one we keep a close eye on for future award season hopefuls and the stunning fashion moments too.

Speaking of the latter, model and beauty entrepreneur Pritika Swarup made quite the impression at the finale event in a shimmering Zuhair Murad Couture number accompanied by Boucheron jewels. It was the founder and CEO of the award-winning brand Pratki Beauty's third appearance at the international fest, and while her itinerary this year included the Marcello Mio premiere and a stop at the annual amfAR Gala, it was her third look, a silver saree dress, a nod to her South Asian heritage, that really stole the show.

So when Swarup agreed to document her getting ready process exclusively for Who What Wear, we were over the moon. Not only would we be getting an up-close look at the beautiful Zuhair Murad Couture design and Boucheron jewelry, but she would share all the details on her glowy beauty look which happens to be perfect for warm summer nights ahead.

(Image credit: Pritika Swarup)

"Glam prep! Before glamming for a big red carpet event, I always make sure my skin is prepped and moisturized. I love Prakti’s SundaSkin essential hydrating serum, which is my favorite all-in-one serum. It leaves my skin incredibly smooth and radiant. In the summer heat, I love keeping my makeup fresh and dewy, letting the natural glow take center stage. It’s also a great base for makeup, which was something I prioritized when formulating it. Starting with a healthy base makes all the difference!"

(Image credit: Pritika Swarup)

"I love working with my incredible glam team, Andrew Dylan and Soo Park . We wanted a look that felt both polished and effortless, so we went with a high ponytail with a textured wave and a light, shimmery eye that perfectly complements my Zuhair Murad Couture saree dress."

(Image credit: Pritika Swarup)

"My product line up. Tom Ford eyeshadows are so luxe; Their rich colors blend beautifully and last all night. No matter what kind of look I'm going for, these shadows always deliver. Detangling can be such a hassle, but the gentle bristles of the Mason Pearson brush effectively remove knots without pulling or damaging my hair. To keep my hair looking flawless throughout the night, we finish off styling with Hair by Sam McKnight hairspray . This lightweight formula provides a strong hold without leaving my hair feeling stiff or crunchy. It's the perfect finishing touch!"

(Image credit: Pritika Swarup)

"Fitting before the carpet. My stylist, Kristina Askerova , and I put a lot of effort into choosing the perfect look that reflects my personal style and truly feels special. Fashion holds profound cultural significance and has the potential to make a powerful statement by celebrating diversity—I always keep this in mind. I chose to wear this stunning Zuhair Murad Couture dress with silver embroidery and draped one shoulder detail inspired by the saree with Lori Blu shoes, perfect for the Palme d'Or ceremony."

(Image credit: Gabriele Di Martino)

"A moment for the jewels. I was so excited to work with the amazing team at Boucheron for all of my looks during the Cannes Film Festival this year. These white diamond jewelry pieces are sophisticated, timeless, and elegant."

(Image credit: Gabriele Di Martino)

"I love my final look! The glam was sophisticated, fresh, and all about glowing skin. It perfectly complements this stunning Zuhair Murad saree dress. Soo nailed the light metallic, wet shimmery eye, which felt so perfect for a Cannes summer night. Andrew does an amazing chic textured ponytail, it's sleek and polished but still has a touch of movement.

(Image credit: Pritika Swarup)

"Stopped by the Kering Suite at the Majestic Hotel before heading to the closing ceremony. It was so lovely to meet the Boucheron team and spend some time together. I’m also in love with this breathtaking view!"

(Image credit: Gabriele Di Martino)

"This look is everything. I had a quick shoot with Gabriele Di Martino before heading to the red carpet. Working with my dear friend Zuhair and the incredible team at Boucheron on this felt so special."

(Image credit: Laurent Hou)

"Obsessed with how this Zuhair Murad Couture saree dress and Boucheron jewelry catch the light so beautifully on the red carpet, making the whole look shimmer."

(Image credit: Gabriele Di Martino)

"The diamonds from Boucheron were perfectly paired with my saree dress - the jewelry elevated the look with its bold and modern aesthetic."

