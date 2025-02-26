5 Winter TV and Film Performances We Can't Get Over

Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog, saw his shadow earlier this month, predicting six more weeks of winter. Insert crying emoji face. On the bright side, the film and TV world is already heating up with plenty of new and returning offerings to make staying inside and waiting out the harsh weather much more pleasurable. With a new season of entertainment comes a brand-new installment of our Ones to Watch portfolio, a who's who of emerging talent to have on your radar now.

A comedy queen in the making. A kick-ass martial arts champion. A budding Spanish star making her stateside debut. An English rose stepping into the criminal underbelly of 1880s London. A scene-stealing Italian cinema star. We can't take our eyes off of the five ladies featured in today's story. With scene-stealing performances alongside industry legends, these rising stars have promising futures ahead. What better time is there than now to get to know them?

Keep reading to meet this season's class of Hollywood breakouts.

WHO: Keyla Monterroso Mejia

WHAT: We're not exaggerating when we say Keyla Monterroso Mejia is everywhere right now. The actress, known for her turn as Maria Sofia Estrada on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, kicked off her colossal 2025 in January with a viral performance in the Keke Palmer and SZA comedy One of Them Days. Shortly after, she flexed her comedic muscles once again in the Prime Video rom-com You're Cordially Invited, in which she plays a ferociously overprotective maid of honor. Then there are her appearances in this month's Netflix series Running Point, written by Mindy Kaling and starring Kate Hudson, and the highly anticipated Apple TV+ series The Studio. Basically, Monterroso Mejia continues to have us in stitches—more of that, please!

Who and/or what have been some of your biggest comedy influences while coming up in the industry?

To be completely honest, I didn't grow up thinking that I could be an actress, so I didn't watch comedy or have influences for the purpose of acting, but there were a lot of shows that I enjoyed when I was younger that are comedies. I grew up watching Raven-Symoné on That's So Raven and Shia LaBeouf on Even Stevens—their comedic timing is absolutely insane. Now that I am getting my foot in the door with comedy, I realize in retrospect that I was watching master class–level comedy at a young age. I'm also a huge fan of the deadpan style of comedy, and I'm really inspired by Michael Cera.

Your 2025 co-star list is full of industry icons. What have been some of your biggest lessons and takeaways from working alongside these other actors?

I still can't believe how lucky I am to have worked with such talented people. First and foremost … always be kind. As a newcomer, I can't tell you how incredibly nerve-racking it is to come into a movie or show that's already established or has huge stars attached. You feel really out of place, so being met with kindness makes a world of difference.

Another common denominator I've found is how open everyone is to the flow of the scene. I've noticed great actors in comedy aren't married to a choice but [are] more so open to playing with whatever happens in the moment. I have found time and time again that being open really elevates a scene and makes it 20 times better, so that's something I'm definitely putting in my back pocket as I hope to progress in this industry.

Is there a role of yours this year that stands out to you as being particularly noteworthy or having left a mark on you, and why?

Again, I've been really lucky to have worked on some incredible projects, but I would definitely have to say The Studio was one that really did a number on me. Throughout my career so far, I've only been able to showcase one style of comedy, which is very slapstick and big, so moving to a project like The Studio where I was able to play in a more subtle, deadpan-ish comedic style was really, really fun. Plus, I was in the company of some incredible people that I really admire, so it felt like a very surreal experience.

What would you call this era you are currently in career-wise?

Last year, I got to do a lot of cool cameos on projects with some incredibly talented people, and the feedback I'm receiving is, "Oh, I saw you in this project, and then you popped up in here" or "I was surprised when you came on-screen." So I think I would call this my popcorn era because I'm popping up in a lot of cool things.

What is your dream next role?

I really, really, really enjoy comedy more than I ever thought I would, so my dream role would probably consist of a more grounded, dry style of comedy mixed with some drama. I think a project where I can showcase different sides would be super fun.

What are your hobbies/passions outside of acting?

I really enjoy pottery and reading, specifically science fiction because it's fun to get lost in another world. I'm currently reading the Green Bone Saga by Fonda Lee, and I'm obsessed. I never want it to end. I'm also a huge fan of game nights with my family. I get very competitive, and anytime we're playing charades or mafia, it's always a good time. I know it's not really a hobby, but it's something that I enjoy doing outside of acting. I will never miss a family game night. Also, I'm getting really into poker. I'm not that good yet, but there's something very addicting about that game.

When it comes to personal style, who are some of your biggest fashion influences?

I would probably have to say Adam Sandler. I'm a big fan of comfort and owning your style and not giving a fuck about the "time and place" rule. Completely dressing how you want no matter the occasion and/or who's around? Yeah, I love that. I am also a huge fan of Taylor Russell's and Ayo Edebiri's style. They are both so iconic and hot. The clothes that they wear and how they style them [are] also iconic and hot.

What are your winter '25 fashion essentials?

Edyson Vincent High Rise Wide Leg Jeans $198 SHOP NOW "I just got a pair of Edyson jeans and have been wearing them nonstop. They fit like a glove. They are super high-quality and have a nice stretch to them. I'm obsessed specifically with the Vincent style—10/10, highly recommend!"

Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara $28 SHOP NOW "The Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara is amazing! I use it anytime I'm doing my makeup. If it's for full glam or a more natural look, it's always going to get used. It really lengthens and adds volume without leaving your lashes clumpy. I love it."

Skims Fits Everybody Long Sleeve T-Shirt $56 SHOP NOW "Skims' Long Sleeve T-Shirt is definitely an essential. It's super comfortable, cute, and a great basic to have. The material is so soft, and you can style it up or down and wear it with everything."

WHO: Rayna Vallandingham

WHAT: If it feels like Rayna Vallandingham is truly in her element in the final season of the hit Netflix martial arts comedy Cobra Kai, that's because she is. It's an "art imitating life" situation, and the real-life 13-time tae kwon do champion and mixed martial artist serves as the show's new antagonist and one-to-beat competitor vying for the world title against Tory Nichols (Peyton List). As villain Zara Malik, the cocky yet skilled co-captain of rival dojo Iron Dragons, Vallandingham is the true definition of a breakout talent, and with a few still-to-be-announced projects on the horizon, we're confident it's just the beginning of an exciting year for the action star.



What did it mean to you to join such a beloved show like Cobra Kai for its final season and to play a character like Zara Malik?

It meant the absolute world to me to be able to join the Cobra Kai cast. It was an incredibly full-circle moment because, ever since I was 2 years old, that entire realm of martial arts has been my entire life. I remember repeatedly watching Karate Kid as an adolescent competitor and actress and it motivating me to be the best I possibly could be. To have combined my love for acting and martial arts and to become Zara Malik in that same fictional world was an amazing moment.

What is your favorite part about playing a villain?

Specifically for Zara Malik, portraying her was so funny to me because, as a teenager, I had dealt with those types of characters on the real martial arts circuit. It was so much fun because there were no limits when it came to her, and I could really play around with the scenes. I also loved channeling her boundless confidence and strength in the ring.

What has been your biggest takeaway or lesson from working on this project?

Honestly, I am very in touch with my gratitude for martial arts, but working on Cobra Kai just further deepened it for me. To have watched these stories be told and to have been a part of it, filming the final season was an experience I'll always carry with me. I got to revisit my roots of martial arts in such a raw and real way, and it was such an incredible feeling.

You are a 13-time tae kwon do champion! What are you looking to accomplish next in the sport?

Taking it further with martial arts on the big screen is definitely the next step for me. I'm honored to be a female representation of martial arts and am so excited to portray all of the different styles and choreography that I've been training.

What is your dream next role?

I just wrapped a project that I am excited for the world to see, where I was able to go all out with on-screen fighting and stunts. I want to continue pushing those limits of doing my own stunts while portraying strong female characters and telling important stories.

When it comes to personal style, who are some of your biggest fashion influences?

I love baggy streetwear but also love combining feminine and masculine styles and accessories. I feel like Tyla has such a unique boho swag, but I also love Jesse Jo Stark for her badass vibes and Bella Hadid's cool-girl street style.

What are your winter '25 fashion essentials?

Acne Studios Baggy Fit Jeans in 1981M $800 SHOP NOW "These ACNE jeans are so uniquely cool and look so good with a solid-colored hoodie. Boom, fire outfit!"

Balenciaga Y2K Zip Up Hoodie $1590 SHOP NOW "This Balenciaga zip-up hoodie has such a fresh color for winter and looks amazing with baggy pants."

Miu Miu Logo Sunglasses $530 SHOP NOW "Just because it's winter doesn't mean you can't wear sunnies! I grab these to wear with a hoodie, and it makes the outfit so effortlessly cool."

WHO: Darci Shaw

WHAT: In this business, first impressions are everything, and Darci Shaw certainly made a great one playing a young Judy Garland in the 2019 award-winning biopic Judy, a performance Rolling Stone called "truly stellar." What has followed is a slew of noteworthy film and TV credits, including The Irregulars, but we have a feeling her latest project, A Thousand Blows, has the potential to be a star-making turn for the actress. From the creator of Peaky Blinders, the Disney+ and Hulu crime series takes viewers inside the gritty, bare-knuckle boxing scene of East End London in the 1880s as it follows a group of characters, including the real-life all-female gang the Forty Elephants, battling for survival in London's underbelly. Shaw plays Alice Diamond, a new recruit to the Forty Elephants who shows great promise under the guidance of the infamous queen of the Forty Elephants, Mary Carr. The show was handed a second-season renewal before its first season premiered. Need we say more?

What elements of A Thousand Blows piqued your interest early on in the project?

The story. It is heavily inspired by real people, real lives, women working in organised crime in Victorian London. It doesn't get much more exciting than that. Plus, the team behind it is immensely talented—Steven Knight, Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty, Malachi Kirby, Hannah Walters… I could go on and on. I feel so lucky to have been a part of it.

What surprised or stood out to you about the real-life all-female London gang the Forty Elephants?

When you read their stories and how many heists and raids they successfully performed, you realise how fearless they were. They were so inventive and clever—sewing huge pockets into their skirts, stealing jewellery with false arms. It's refreshing to see women in period drama who are genuinely tough and intimidating.

Can you tell us a little about your creative process bringing Alice Diamond to life?

Alice was a real person, so I had the luxury of reading about her life [and] where she grew up. She'd had a pretty hard life living in tenements with a big family, so I wanted to bring that hardness with me. She will do whatever it takes to get what she wants, and I really admire that about her. I find it quite a scary quality.

The show's Victorian-era costumes are spectacular. What was your favorite aspect of Alice's wardrobe, and are there fun details we should look out for?

Alice masquerades as different people to carry out jobs for Mary Carr. It was so much fun to play a character within a character. I was a shop girl, a maid, even a nun! There was a feather hat I wore a lot that I particularly loved. It was blue and rust orange—so cute.

What is your dream next role?

Something with music! I'd love to be able to sing in something Chicago-esque, a film with a classic musical feel. … Honestly, I'd be thrilled to carry on playing Alice or characters like her.

What are your hobbies/passions outside of acting?

My family all love history, so that's something I've always spoken a lot about from being a child. I love reading about the past. When we were filming on location, I think I asked a million questions. The V&A in London also has some amazing Victorian fashion pieces. There's an 1860s wedding gown that's very cool.

When it comes to personal style, who are some of your biggest fashion influences?

I would say my style is quite classic. I love Audrey Hepburn, Jackie O, Jean Shrimpton. Everything '60s is a dream to me—sophisticated, elegant, cool.

What are your winter '25 fashion essentials?

COS Cavatelli Mini Clutch Bag $135 SHOP NOW "I'm loving COS right now. This is the perfect everyday bag and pairs so well with my winter essentials."

COS Mohair Knit Vest $135 SHOP NOW "I've been wearing this with a white ruffle-neck shirt underneath. I love the baby pink."

Armani Beauty Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer $42 SHOP NOW "I've been using this from Armani Beauty all winter. The rosy pink … makes you look so healthy. It's the perfect subtle glow."

WHO: Carla Tous

WHAT: Is there any fictional character more beloved than Paddington Bear? If 30 million worldwide book sales and multiple highly successful television and film adaptations are any proof, we think not. Naturally, we were excited for Paddington in Peru, the third installment of the film franchise, but when we heard a captivating young Spanish actress was joining Antonio Banderas and Emily Mortimer in the project, our ears perked up even more. Carla Tous has been making a name for herself in her native country, starring in Spanish-language projects such as the Netflix series The Girl in the Mirror and the Through My Window movies, but she's officially making her English-language debut as sharp-minded treasure hunter Gina Cabot in the Paddington film. We thoroughly enjoyed her performance and have a hunch this won't be the last stateside project for the budding star.

How did you react to hearing that you would be a part of the third installment of the much-loved Paddington franchise, and what did being a part of this project mean to you?

Being a part of the third installment of the Paddington franchise is a dream I could have never even imagined. It was something so far from anything I ever saw in my near future. I am incredibly grateful and feel truly blessed. At first, I couldn't even believe it—it took me a while to process. This is such a beloved project with so much history, and being able to join it has been an incredible gift. For me, this experience meant a paradigm shift, the realization that I can now pursue roles on an international level and not just in Spain. It has completely changed my perspective on my career. Now, I see a much broader future than I did two years ago!

In what ways could you relate to your character Gina Cabot?

I relate to Gina Cabot in many ways. Like her, I've always been quite grounded and quick to figure things out. We are both sharp and have a good instinct, always staying one step ahead. Another aspect that really resonated with me is her deep love and priority for family. That feeling of always putting family first and being willing to do anything for them is something I deeply understand and carry with me in my own life. Also, Gina has a strong sense of curiosity and adventure, which I completely identify with. I love exploring new worlds and pushing myself beyond my comfort zone.

Paddington in Peru is your first English-language role. Are you interested in doing more English-language roles in the future? Who are the filmmakers on your radar?

Absolutely! Taking on English-language roles has opened up so many new possibilities for me, and I'd love to keep exploring them. Lately, I've been especially interested in working with female directors—like Greta Gerwig, who brings such a unique vision to her films. I'm also really excited about the idea of collaborating with emerging directors. There's something special about being part of a filmmaker's early work and seeing fresh perspectives come to life.

What is your dream next role?

I don't have a specific "dream role." For me, the dream is simply to keep telling stories that inspire me. I want to be surrounded by creative teams, taking on roles that challenge me, and working on projects that feel meaningful. More than anything, I hope to be part of stories that move audiences and make them feel something special.

What are your hobbies/passions outside of acting?

My passions outside of acting are cooking, practicing Pilates, and spending quality time with my friends and family. Cooking is something that relaxes me and allows me to be creative in a different way. Pilates has become an essential part of my routine. For me, it's more than just exercise—it's a way to take care of my body, mind, and spirit. It helps me feel centered, strong, and balanced, no matter how hectic life gets. Above all, I cherish spending quality time with my loved ones. Whether it's a long dinner, a deep conversation, or just sharing a good laugh, those moments recharge me and remind me of what really matters.

When it comes to personal style, who are some of your biggest fashion influences?

My biggest fashion influence is my mother when she was my age! She had such an effortless sense of style—always elegant but never overdone. I love looking at old photos of her and seeing how she mixed classic pieces with fun, unexpected touches. Her confidence and way of carrying herself are what truly inspire me when it comes to fashion.

What are some of your favorite Spanish brands that we should have on our radar?

There are so many amazing Spanish brands that it's really hard to choose just a few! Spain has such a rich and diverse fashion scene full of creativity and craftsmanship. Of course, I can't forget about Loewe and everything they're doing to bring Spanish fashion to an international stage. Their commitment to innovation while staying true to their heritage is something really special.

What are your winter '25 fashion essentials?

Maison Andes Milano Extra Soft Cashmere Socks in Black $24 SHOP NOW "These knee-high cashmere socks are really warm and comfortable, which is all I need in the colder months. I love wearing them with boots or even just at home to stay cozy."

Uniqlo Heattech Scarf $6 SHOP NOW "This scarf is super practical for keeping warm, and I like that [it adds] a little something extra to a simple winter outfit. Plus, [it's] really easy to throw on and style in different ways."

Calzedonia Sheer Effect Thermal Tights $29 SHOP NOW "These tights are a lifesaver when I want to wear skirts or dresses in winter. They make such a difference in keeping me warm, and I like having a few different colors and textures to change things up. Nothing fancy, just warm and comfy pieces that help me get through the cold season while still feeling good in what I wear!"

WHO: Emanuela Postacchini

WHAT: This might not be your first introduction to Emanuela Postacchini. The odds are good you're familiar with some of her past work. There's the 2023 sci-fi rom-com Robots with Shailene Woodley, the HBO political satire Who Is America? with Sacha Baron Cohen, and, of course, the Emmy-nominated series The Alienist with Dakota Fanning. The Italian cinema star has been making her mark in America for the last few years, but we were particularly enamored with her performance in this month's Riff Raff. The ensemble cast of this bonkers black comedy about a complicated blended family caught up in murder and mayhem is next-level—including Jennifer Coolidge, Bill Murray, Gabrielle Union, Pete Davidson, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris—and Postacchini more than holds her own as soon-to-be mother Marina. The film is a delightfully disorienting ride from start to finish, and we couldn't keep our eyes off of Postacchini.

What intrigued you about the Riff Raff script from the start?

It was one of the best scripts I've ever read! I loved the dysfunctional family dynamics and the balance of comedy and darkness.

What about the character Marina felt like an exciting challenge for you?

Playing a pregnant character for the first time was an interesting challenge, but I really loved Marina's edge. She has a big heart and loves family, but don't mess with her!

The talent in this film is second to none. What were some of your biggest takeaways and lessons from being on this set with this group?

I'm still pinching myself! Working with such legends, I'm just in awe of every single one of them! I certainly learned that humility and hard work are always the base of a successful acting career.

What is your favorite Bill Murray memory?

Bill and I leafing through a fashion magazine during a break on set [and] commenting on all the fashion trends!

Growing up in Italy, what were some of your early acting influences?

Italian cinema from the '60s and '70s, especially directors like [Federico] Fellini, [Michelangelo] Antonioni, and [Bernardo] Bertolucci. I've always loved Monica Vitti; she just inspired me with her performances and personality. She was so versatile, effortlessly shifting between comedy and tragedy, happiness and tristesse, drama and farce, and so on.

What is your dream next role?

Action movie! Why not?

When it comes to personal style, who are some of your biggest fashion influences?

I love vintage, anything from the '60s or '70s, mixed with contemporary pieces. I love the timeless elegance and grace of Audrey Hepburn. She will always be my fashion icon.

What are your winter '25 fashion essentials?

UGG Classic Ultra Mini Platform $160 SHOP NOW "They make you feel so cozy."

Patrick Ta Beauty Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo in She's That Girl $38 SHOP NOW "The makeup artist on the set of Riff Raff would use this on me. Since then, this is something I always keep in my purse!"