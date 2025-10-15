Explore More:
-
Chelsea Frei Is a Comedy Legend in the Making
It's only a matter of time.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Mia Goth Told Us Why She Got Emotional Seeing Jacob Elordi's Frankenstein Costume for the First Time
Watch our exclusive interview.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
Mia Goth's Monster of a Moment
With Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, and soon a galaxy far, far away, everyone’s favorite indie horror star hits the big time.
By Alessandra Codinha
-
We Can't Stop Talking About Sydney Chandler, Sci-Fi's Newest Heroine
The star of the big, fun, and very scary Alien: Earth proves she's one to watch.
By Jessica Baker
-
Justine Skye Is Embracing Her New Era by "Making Music People Want to Dance To"
Plus, a peek into her personal camera roll!
By Chichi Offor
-
Becky G Channeled a "Latin Telenovela Vibe" for Carolina Herrera's Madrid Show
An exclusive behind-the-scenes look.
By Jessica Baker
-
The Conjuring: Last Rites Breakout Mia Tomlinson Is Scary Good
The star of this month's must-see horror film talks about her terrifying new role.
By Jessica Baker
-
Paris Hilton's World: Her Pink Motorola Razr, Favorite Y2K Looks, and What 11:11 Media Means to Her
A glimpse into the life of this savvy entrepreneur.
By Josephine Hadjiloucas