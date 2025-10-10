Loves of My Life: Frida Giannini

The best interviews are often the most personal. In Loves of My Life, we get to know the person behind their craft, asking them the important questions we're desperate to know—the restaurants and date-night spots, the piece of jewellery they're most attached to and what's lurking at the bottom of their handbag. In short, these are the true loves of their life.
Frida Giannini is an internationally acclaimed Italian designer best known for her decade-long tenure as Creative Director at Gucci (2005 - 2015). Beginning her career at Fendi in 1997, she rose quickly through the ranks before joining Gucci in 2002. Giannini is recognized for her influential work in fashion and her deep commitment to craftsmanship, heritage, and cultural preservation. She has collaborated with institutions such as UNICEF, LACMA, and the Martin Scorsese Foundation, supporting global education, film restoration, and the arts. In 2013, she co-founded Chime for Change alongside Beyoncé and Salma Hayek.
Her recent projects span fashion, interior design, and publishing, continuing to reflect her passion for timeless luxury and artistic innovation. Next on her list of accolades is a capsule collection with iconic London department store, Liberty, marking their 150th year. Titled HYPERNOVA 150, Frida's collection is a celebration of contrasts—elegance and edge, heritage and rebellion, British tradition and modern glamour.
Tell me about your experience with working with the Liberty design team and your inspirations behind that collection.
I was very honored to be considered for this project because not many companies can celebrate 150 years. Liberty has always been a very iconic part of British culture in London. I knew a lot about Liberty; when I lived in London, it was always a destination, so I looked into reference books, the history of all the artists collaborating with Liberty, and the art and crafts that surround it. In London and within British culture, I see a constant contrast between tradition, like the royal family, and a punkish attitude. That, to me, makes it one of the most energetic places I've ever lived. I lived in London for a couple of years, so I am immersed in the spirit of the city, and I still love the energy you can find there.
Do you have any hidden gems or favourite spots in London?
I love Hampstead Heath; I love Whitechapel. A special place to me is Leighton House, which has stood since the Victorian age. Its a museum with and all the Victorian, original furniture—a photographer brought me down once, and it's so beautiful.
Say you have 72 hours in London—what is your most favourite hotel and why?
I'm an advocate of Claridge's—I always go to the Claridges. They have known me for many years, and they know my favorite room. They have a tea room, where you can have breakfast, and I love the atmosphere and everything about the interiors.
When you do come to London, what are you buying or indulging in?
If I have time to do shopping, I will always bring a trunk home from London, because I always find something interesting to buy. I love stationery. I love buying vinyl records around Carnaby Street. And I love the area between King's Road and Chelsea, which is full of famous brands and more niche labels, which I am always interested in discovering.
What are your go-to handbag essentials?
The first thing I put in my bag is headphones, because I listen to a lot of music. I even sleep with the music—the music is my sleeping pill! Then, of course, earplugs, a book always, and a good candle. The first thing I buy at the airport or when I touch down in London is a good candle.
Who is your favourite musical artist of all time?
Bowie, of course, because I think he was pioneering in every single thing. He was pioneering as a performer. He was pioneering with electronic music. He was a pioneer with his own personal style. It was a pioneer in collaborating with the fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto. He was a pioneer in makeup, with his androgyny and fluidity.
What are some of your all-time favourite movies?
I love Blow Up (1966), The Shawshank Redemption (1994), Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992), Black Swan (2010), and American Gigolo (1980), the latter being an homage to Mr Giorgio Armani, who was a very good friend of mine.
What is your favourite scent?
BDK Parfums Rouge Smoking Extrait.
Are you a collector of anything in particular?
I collect photographs from Richard Avedon. I collect vintage furniture from the 70s, 50s, 60s. I collect everything regarding David Bowie, such as photos, vinyls, original covers, pictures, books.
I'd love to hear a piece of advice that maybe someone that you love gave you, that has always stuck with you.
I think that, in general, the best advice I have for me, myself, and to give to someone in their moments of struggle (because everyone sooner or later in life has a struggle moment) is to look and move forward. Stand up and find the energy, look at the scope of the life and look forward. This is the best advice I can give to everyone—to find the enthusiasm, to find the energy, to find a reason to wake up in the morning and to go to the bed at night with gratitude.
Who is the love of your life?
My daughter, of course, is my daughter. My life, I live for her. I love how she's growing up—she has a wonderful character, and I try to spend as much time with her as I can.
What is the love of your life?
Water. When I am at the seaside and when I am on my boat, I am in another dimension—I feel completely relaxed. I love swimming, diving, and doing everything I can in the water. It makes me feel serene. When l see the water and the sea, it is hypnotizing to me.
The HYPERNOVA 150 collection launches exclusively at Liberty London, which is available to shop online now.
Shop HYPERNOVA 150 Collection:
Liberty
Hypernova 150 || the Nelson Coat
Liberty
Hypernova 150 || the Hackney Velvet Peacoat
Liberty
Hypernova 150 || Crepe Turtleneck Dress
Liberty
Hypernova 150 || Heron Velvet Cape
Liberty
Hypernova 150 || Heron Velvet Trousers
Liberty
Hypernova 150 || the City Bucket Bag
Liberty
Hypernova 150 || the Covent Tote Bag
Liberty
Hypernova 150 || the Chelsea Bag
Liberty
Hypernova 150 || the Covent Trifold Wallet
Liberty
Hypernova 150 || the Double L Belt