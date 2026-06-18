Whatever Claudia Sulewski Is Selling, We're Buying It

Three years in, Cyklar—the multisensory beauty brand offering a range of bodywashes, lotions, oils, and fragrances—is not just hitting milestones. It's blowing past them. Since its launch in 2023, the brand has been an Allure Best of Beauty and Who What Wear Beauty 100 winner and a recipient of Marie Claire's 2025 Prix D'Excellence Award, and it was included on Oprah's 2025 Favorite Things list. This spring, it announced its first major retail distribution deal with Sephora, rolling out in roughly 450 U.S. stores, a game-changing next step for the brand.
If you look at the Venn diagram of Sulewski's career, you'll see that great storytelling is at the intersection. Through her many successful endeavors, we've come to learn that Sulewski is a master storyteller. It dates back to 2009, when she launched her YouTube channel, BeyondBeautyStar, at 13. The platform—where she shared makeup tutorials, product hauls, brand reviews, and unedited vlogs—taught her how to build a powerful community and, in many ways, informed the launch of Cyklar 14 years later. And then there's the more literal version of storytelling as an actress and director. It's all to say Sulewski knows how to speak authentically to audiences and consumers, making her an anomaly in an oversaturated market.
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"My years of making YouTube videos have really taught me how to tell a story, both in a small way and also in a big-picture way," Sulewski tells me over Zoom on a beautiful spring morning in Los Angeles. "And so much of owning a brand is telling a story through your product launches, through your marketing, your imagery, everything."
Sulewski likens her YouTube content-creation days to beauty boot camp. Not only did she watch some of her favorite brands evolve and grow and see what worked and what didn't for them, but experimenting and talking about other brands also allowed her to better speak on her own. "YouTube has been such a great, great vehicle to help transition into this next chapter of my life," she adds.
From the beginning, Sulewski set out to create a brand that combined high-performing formulas with a luxury feel. The decision to launch bodycare over a cosmetic or skincare line is explained by Sulewski's personal relationship with taking care of herself and listening to her body. "There is something so inherently intentional and luxurious about putting on body cream or a body oil. Oftentimes, we're so focused on the face, the hair, the nails, the things that you see, but underneath your clothes, our skin is our largest organ," she says. Sulewski was answering the question of, How do we turn those rituals into moments of nourishment and stillness? Thus, Cyklar was born.
Coupled with a sleek, gender-neutral design; a "luxury feel for less" approach; and tight product launches, like its recent Rose Bud scent, the brand immediately appealed to Gen Z and millennial consumers, leading to an estimated $15 million in generated revenue in 2025, according to Forbes.