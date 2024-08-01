Summer Is Off to a Chic Start for These 6 Celebs—the Trips They've Taken and Outfit Ideas I'm Borrowing
As I worked on the research for this story, I realized very quickly that celebrities don’t want us to know where they vacation. After navigating hidden geotags and tabloids, I simply couldn't place some of the celebrity vacations I saw on Instagram. Was Sabrina Carpenter in Bali or the South of France in her most recent Instagram post? I’ll never know, and that’s simply how she likes it.
Since A-listers prefer their privacy while traveling, you know when they show off their destination they really, truly adore it. I’m always looking for an excuse to book my next trip, and after a few celebrity destinations caught my eye, I decided to start doing some research. Between seeing Kylie Jenner's trip to Venice and Pamela Anderson in her home away from home in the South of France, I wanted to learning more. Most importantly, I started thinking about what I'd pack for the destinations. Below, find the six celebrity destinations I’d like to visit next.
Pamela Anderson in Provence, France
According to my research, Pamela Anderson isn’t just on vacation in the South of France—she has a house of her own in Provence. It makes sense that she’s adopted a no-makeup look and beachy attire in recent years. There’s nothing quite like fitting in with the locals while you’re traveling. If you’re looking to get the Pamela Anderson vibe during your next trip, try shopping these pieces I could see her wearing there.
Jasmine Tookes in Portofino, Italy
When Tom Ford calls and invites you to Portofino, you answer at the first ring. A brand trip brought Jasmine Tookes to this Italian seaside escape, and she made it look more luxe than any other Italian summer getaways I’ve seen. Her Instagram feed spilled over with handcrafted gelato, handbags I want to purchase ASAP, and a table of familiar faces that enjoyed the trip right along with her. Portofino is officially at the top of my bucket list. I’m sold.
Kylie Jenner in Venice, Italy
I’ve never seen a trip to Venice look so luxe. Jenner brought her little ones to ride gondolas and experience the magic of a city that floats on water. She spent this trip wearing predominately classic pieces. A long black dress was in the majority of her photos as well as raffia handbags and classic black jewelry—proof that all you need to pack are the basics.
Daisy Edgar-Jones in Miami, Florida
Daisy Edgar-Jones is having a working-girl summer, and the premiere of the movie Twisters brought her straight to a South Beach balcony. She's convinced me there's no better way to do Miami than dressed head to toe in Schiaparelli. Her entire wardrobe for this trip was classic and timeless, worthy of a modern-day Audrey Hepburn.
Gabrielle Union in Canouan
There’s something about a summer in the Caribbean that just gets me excited. Gabrielle Union looked as off-duty as could be dancing on beaches with her friends in Canouan. This destination is moving way up on my list thanks to her playful snaps.
Gigi Hadid in the Hamptons
Gigi Hadid has taken a break from vacationing with boyfriend Bradley Cooper, Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce. For this trip, she spent time in the Hamptons with her little one and best friend. Reconnecting with nature and enjoying water sports—we can't imagine a better summer.
