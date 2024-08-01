Summer Is Off to a Chic Start for These 6 Celebs—the Trips They've Taken and Outfit Ideas I'm Borrowing

As I worked on the research for this story, I realized very quickly that celebrities don’t want us to know where they vacation. After navigating hidden geotags and tabloids, I simply couldn't place some of the celebrity vacations I saw on Instagram. Was Sabrina Carpenter in Bali or the South of France in her most recent Instagram post? I’ll never know, and that’s simply how she likes it.

Since A-listers prefer their privacy while traveling, you know when they show off their destination they really, truly adore it. I’m always looking for an excuse to book my next trip, and after a few celebrity destinations caught my eye, I decided to start doing some research. Between seeing Kylie Jenner's trip to Venice and Pamela Anderson in her home away from home in the South of France, I wanted to learning more. Most importantly, I started thinking about what I'd pack for the destinations. Below, find the six celebrity destinations I’d like to visit next.

Pamela Anderson in Provence, France

pamela anderson in the south of france

(Image credit: @pamelaanderson)

According to my research, Pamela Anderson isn’t just on vacation in the South of France—she has a house of her own in Provence. It makes sense that she’s adopted a no-makeup look and beachy attire in recent years. There’s nothing quite like fitting in with the locals while you’re traveling. If you’re looking to get the Pamela Anderson vibe during your next trip, try shopping these pieces I could see her wearing there.

Drawstring Midi Skirt

Mary Jane Flats

Sombrero Isadora

Jessi Linen Dress

Paper Straw Shopper Tote

Jasmine Tookes in Portofino, Italy

jasmine tookes in portofino

(Image credit: @jastookes)

When Tom Ford calls and invites you to Portofino, you answer at the first ring. A brand trip brought Jasmine Tookes to this Italian seaside escape, and she made it look more luxe than any other Italian summer getaways I’ve seen. Her Instagram feed spilled over with handcrafted gelato, handbags I want to purchase ASAP, and a table of familiar faces that enjoyed the trip right along with her. Portofino is officially at the top of my bucket list. I’m sold.

Bunch Earrings

The Darted Barrel-Leg Jean

Knitted Vest

Plunge Neck Stretch Sable Evening Gown

Patos Mule Sandals 25mm

Kylie Jenner in Venice, Italy

kylie jenner in venice italy

(Image credit: @kyliejenner)

I’ve never seen a trip to Venice look so luxe. Jenner brought her little ones to ride gondolas and experience the magic of a city that floats on water. She spent this trip wearing predominately classic pieces. A long black dress was in the majority of her photos as well as raffia handbags and classic black jewelry—proof that all you need to pack are the basics.

Smooth Stretch Halter Tunic

La Bambola Ring Tote Bag

Gold Vermeil Diamond Essential Tennis Bracelet

Tabi Ballerina Flat

Lulu

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Miami, Florida

diasy edgar jones in miami

(Image credit: @daisyedgarjones)

Daisy Edgar-Jones is having a working-girl summer, and the premiere of the movie Twisters brought her straight to a South Beach balcony. She's convinced me there's no better way to do Miami than dressed head to toe in Schiaparelli. Her entire wardrobe for this trip was classic and timeless, worthy of a modern-day Audrey Hepburn.

Grace Linen Two Piece

Oversized Metallic Ball Drop Earrings

Kietta Metallic Leather Stiletto Pumps

Gypsy Triangle Top

Gabrielle Union in Canouan

gabrielle union in canouan

(Image credit: @gabunion)

There’s something about a summer in the Caribbean that just gets me excited. Gabrielle Union looked as off-duty as could be dancing on beaches with her friends in Canouan. This destination is moving way up on my list thanks to her playful snaps.

Seaweed Beaded Brynn Halter

Side Tie Swimsuit

Plaited Straw Visor

Starlet Hoops

Short Dress With Shell Pendants

Gigi Hadid in the Hamptons

gigi hadid in the hamptons

(Image credit: @gigihadid)

Gigi Hadid has taken a break from vacationing with boyfriend Bradley Cooper, Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce. For this trip, she spent time in the Hamptons with her little one and best friend. Reconnecting with nature and enjoying water sports—we can't imagine a better summer.

Cola Underwire Gingham Bikini Top

Parker High Waist Cutoff Denim Shorts

Rib Racerback Tank Top

Animaux Bandana

Gabriella Skirt

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.

