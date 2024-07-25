70+ WWW Readers Told Us Their Summer Destinations—I Made a Shopping List for 5 Chic Spots

I've heard on several podcasts that this is the "summer of outside." First of all, I'm obsessed with this phrase because it can be interpreted in so many different ways. Over the years, especially in a post-pandemic world, I myself have slowly but surely become a homebody. I decided to challenge myself this summer by traveling more than ever and spending time abroad solo . This has led me to step into my version of summer of outside. Being out and about, meeting new people, and visiting new places is the theme of this summer. I had a feeling Who What Wear readers were chasing a similar vibe for this season, so I asked you all on our Instagram Stories where you're traveling to. The results were extensive.

After sifting through over 70 destinations that you have plans to visit this summer, I decided to do some research on a select few to help you get shopping. For me, each destination provides the opportunity to dabble in an exciting, new aesthetic and play dress-up. Below, find five destinations that some of you are visiting this summer and what to pack. Don't forget these packing lists all apply to other global destinations.

1. Porto, Portugal

My first trip to Portugal was as a college student, and in an attempt to try something off the beaten path for other people who've studied abroad, my friends and I found ourselves in Porto. If you've never tried port wine, you're in for a treat. Dress for the tastings and explorations of your dreams with these pieces below.

Pack this:

TNA Medalist Jersey $55 SHOP NOW

Little Moon Nicoya Skirt $63 SHOP NOW

Reformation Beauden Print V-Neck Dress $178 SHOP NOW

Maygel Coronel Castaño Bikini Set $300 SHOP NOW

Free People One Matilda Tie Tank $78 SHOP NOW

2. Nantucket, Massachusetts

To me, there is no town more worthy of the numerous Elin Hilderbrand books that have been dedicated to it than Nantucket. It's one of those places where you feel like you enter another secluded world when you visit. It's easier to visit from NYC than you think, and the food is incredible everywhere you go. If I could return again this summer, I would pack the items below.

Pack this:

Vince Vivian Ballet Flat $275 SHOP NOW

Reformation Bess Button Front Linen Top $168 SHOP NOW

House of CB Vivien Gingham Midi Sundress $269 SHOP NOW

Nocturne Stone Embroidered Dress $219 SHOP NOW

Mother Lil Spitfire Wide Leg Cuff Jeans $268 SHOP NOW

Lioness Amour Top $49 SHOP NOW

3. Sardinia, Italy

I recently attended a dinner hosted by my luxury fragrance brand of choice, Parfums de Marly. The president of the brand is a very well-traveled French man, and when I asked him where my European travels should take me next, he introduced me to Sardinia. This tiny Italian island floats in the Mediterranean Sea and feels like an insider secret. While I haven't been able to find a time yet to visit myself, I'm excited to hear one of you will be visiting soon. Here's what to pack.

Pack this:

Free People Berry Kiss Mini Dress $128 SHOP NOW

Dippin Daisys Lola Top $50 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Rive Gauche Logo Crochet Tote $2150 SHOP NOW

COS Gathered-Waist Midi Dress $135 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Corinth Gladiator Sandal $64 SHOP NOW

4. Medellín, Colombia

Medellín has been popping up everywhere lately and is quickly becoming known as a must-see destination in South America. Naturally, it's at the top of my list. It's a great place for dancing, exploring, and picking up some Spanish. If you're lucky enough to visit the home of Karol G or a similar coastal destination, let's shop these pieces together.

Pack this:

ViX Swimwear Solid Basic Bra Top $178 SHOP NOW

SNDYS Fate Mini Dress $65 SHOP NOW

Vince Josie Slingback Sandal $295 SHOP NOW

Ten Speakeasy Dress $168 SHOP NOW

5. Bali, Indonesia

There's a reason that Bali turns one-time visitors into digital nomads in just one trip time and again. I've heard so many stories from people who fell in love with this place quickly and found themselves visiting again and again for long seasons. The tropical nature and spiritual elements would have me obsessed too, so I look forward to visiting one day. These are the chic items I'd bring right along with me.

Pack this:

Silvia Tcherassi Sherry Tie Dye Dress $1600 SHOP NOW

La DoubleJ Doric Bikini Top $190 SHOP NOW

Rip Curl Premium Linen Button-Up Blouse $69 SHOP NOW