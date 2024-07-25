70+ WWW Readers Told Us Their Summer Destinations—I Made a Shopping List for 5 Chic Spots

fashion creators traveling
(Image credit: @clemdelacreeme; @_sierramayhew; @lauravanessa_w)
I've heard on several podcasts that this is the "summer of outside." First of all, I'm obsessed with this phrase because it can be interpreted in so many different ways. Over the years, especially in a post-pandemic world, I myself have slowly but surely become a homebody. I decided to challenge myself this summer by traveling more than ever and spending time abroad solo. This has led me to step into my version of summer of outside. Being out and about, meeting new people, and visiting new places is the theme of this summer. I had a feeling Who What Wear readers were chasing a similar vibe for this season, so I asked you all on our Instagram Stories where you're traveling to. The results were extensive.

After sifting through over 70 destinations that you have plans to visit this summer, I decided to do some research on a select few to help you get shopping. For me, each destination provides the opportunity to dabble in an exciting, new aesthetic and play dress-up. Below, find five destinations that some of you are visiting this summer and what to pack. Don't forget these packing lists all apply to other global destinations.

1. Porto, Portugal

woman wearing polo shirt and denim skirt in portugal

(Image credit: @clemdelacreeme)

My first trip to Portugal was as a college student, and in an attempt to try something off the beaten path for other people who've studied abroad, my friends and I found ourselves in Porto. If you've never tried port wine, you're in for a treat. Dress for the tastings and explorations of your dreams with these pieces below.

Pack this:

Sports shirt
TNA
Medalist Jersey

black slip skirt
Little Moon
Nicoya Skirt

Beauden Print V-Neck Dress
Reformation
Beauden Print V-Neck Dress

Castaño Bikini Set
Maygel Coronel
Castaño Bikini Set

White cotton top
Free People
One Matilda Tie Tank

2. Nantucket, Massachusetts

Woman visiting a summer travel destination.

(Image credit: @_sierramayhew)

To me, there is no town more worthy of the numerous Elin Hilderbrand books that have been dedicated to it than Nantucket. It's one of those places where you feel like you enter another secluded world when you visit. It's easier to visit from NYC than you think, and the food is incredible everywhere you go. If I could return again this summer, I would pack the items below.

Pack this:

Vivian Ballet Flat
Vince
Vivian Ballet Flat

Bess Button Front Linen Top
Reformation
Bess Button Front Linen Top

Vivien Gingham Midi Sundress
House of CB
Vivien Gingham Midi Sundress

Stone Embroidered Dress
Nocturne
Stone Embroidered Dress

Lil Spitfire Wide Leg Cuff Jeans
Mother
Lil Spitfire Wide Leg Cuff Jeans

Amour Top
Lioness
Amour Top

3. Sardinia, Italy

Woman visiting a summer travel destination.

(Image credit: @anaasaber)

I recently attended a dinner hosted by my luxury fragrance brand of choice, Parfums de Marly. The president of the brand is a very well-traveled French man, and when I asked him where my European travels should take me next, he introduced me to Sardinia. This tiny Italian island floats in the Mediterranean Sea and feels like an insider secret. While I haven't been able to find a time yet to visit myself, I'm excited to hear one of you will be visiting soon. Here's what to pack.

Pack this:

Free People, Berry Kiss Mini Dress
Free People
Berry Kiss Mini Dress

Lola Top
Dippin Daisys
Lola Top

Rive Gauche Logo Crochet Tote
Saint Laurent
Rive Gauche Logo Crochet Tote

Gathered-Waist Midi Dress
COS
Gathered-Waist Midi Dress

Corinth Gladiator Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Corinth Gladiator Sandal

4. Medellín, Colombia

Woman visiting a summer travel destination.

(Image credit: @lauravanessa_w)

Medellín has been popping up everywhere lately and is quickly becoming known as a must-see destination in South America. Naturally, it's at the top of my list. It's a great place for dancing, exploring, and picking up some Spanish. If you're lucky enough to visit the home of Karol G or a similar coastal destination, let's shop these pieces together.

Pack this:

Solid Basic Bra Top
ViX Swimwear
Solid Basic Bra Top

Fate Mini Dress
SNDYS
Fate Mini Dress

Josie Slingback Sandal
Vince
Josie Slingback Sandal

Red slip dress
Ten
Speakeasy Dress

5. Bali, Indonesia

Women visiting a summer travel destination.

(Image credit: @leximars)

There's a reason that Bali turns one-time visitors into digital nomads in just one trip time and again. I've heard so many stories from people who fell in love with this place quickly and found themselves visiting again and again for long seasons. The tropical nature and spiritual elements would have me obsessed too, so I look forward to visiting one day. These are the chic items I'd bring right along with me.

Pack this:

tie-dye dress
Silvia Tcherassi
Sherry Tie Dye Dress

Doric Bikini Top
La DoubleJ
Doric Bikini Top

Surfin' Dress
Mirae
Surfin' Dress

Premium Linen Button-Up Blouse
Rip Curl
Premium Linen Button-Up Blouse

X Revolve Amari Top
Agua Bendita
Amari Top

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.

