Margot Robbie Just Went Pantsless at the Oscars After-Party
Tonight has been a monumental night for fashion. The 96th annual Academy Awards red carpet was nothing short of extraordinary, with Anya Taylor-Joy, Zendaya, Carey Mulligan, Greta Lee, and America Ferrera pulling out all the stops with their dresses and jewels. However, the fun didn't end there. As we've been reporting all night long—I'm currently writing this at 11:30 p.m. PST—the after-parties were a treasure trove of style hits. Sydney Sweeney, for instance, brought back Angelina Jolie's 2004 Oscars dress, and Jennifer Lawrence revived an ethereal Givenchy gown from 1996 originally worn on the runway by Kate Moss.
Then came Margot Robbie. The Barbie star changed out of the subdued Versace number that she wore on the main red carpet, stepping out in a pantsless Mugler S/S 96 look for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Scroll down to see all the photos.
On Margot Robbie: Mugler S/S 96 look
