So Many BAFTA Celebs Just Wore the Trending Colour I've Snapped Up at H&M

My mum always said she thought I'd work in the film industry because—when I was young and before streaming advances meant you could watch any TV show or film at any time, no matter how long ago it aired—I would always record the BAFTAs onto a blank video and watch the awards play out over and over again. However, which actor won which award wasn't my primary interest—what I loved most was seeing what the stars wore to the ceremony. It was probably earliest sign that a career in fashion lay before me.

Fast-forward to 2024 and fresh off our coverage from the latest ceremony, I decided to take another look at the outfits that had taken to the red carpet minutes before. It was upon this second look that I realised that so many attendees had opted to wear outfits in 2024's hottest fashion colour trend: Red. Between fiery hues and rich oxblood, this was by far the most dominant colour that celebrities wore to the EE BAFTA Film Awards this year.

This has made me feel a little smug, because I've just ordered a red blazer from H&M to tap into the red colour trend, which I've seen all over the street style scene at London Fashion Week this weekend, too (it's been a busy one!). A colour that signifies strength whilst also feeling distinctly classic, it always makes an appearance during awards season, but never before has the colour red been as predominant as it is now. And if the BAFTAs are anything to go by, it's still a wise investment for the season ahead.

Scroll on to see which celebrities wore the red colour trend to the 2024 BAFTAs, and then proceed to shop my edit of the chicest pieces on the market right now.

CELEBRITIES WEARING THE RED COLOUR FASHION TREND AT THE 2024 BAFTAS

India Amarteifio at the 2024 BAFTAs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Who What Wear cover star India Amarteifio was the first to step out in the hue,

Morfydd Clark at the 2024 BAFTAs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Nothing to see here! Just Morfydd Clark stepping out in the dream Emilia Wickstead dress.

Sunday Joy at the 2024 BAFTAs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Wednesday star Joy Sunday caught my attention for all the right reasons in this sculpting, vinyl number.

Daisy Edgar-Jones at the 2024 BAFTAs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Daisy Edgar-Jones proves red-carpet style doesn't have to centre around dresses in this Gucci ensemble.

Fantasia Barrino

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: I applaud how Fantasia Barrino has added to the drama of her red gown by styling it with long mesh opera gloves.

Cate Blanchett

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Cate Blanchett in Louis Vuitton was always going to work, but throw in the burgundy colourway and the outcome is even more elegant.

Dua Lipa at the 2024 BAFTAs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Showing her full commitment to the trend, Dua Lipa matched her new red hair with a red Valentino floorsweeper.

SHOP THE RED COLOUR FASHION TREND

