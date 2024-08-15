The Anti-Trend Outfit Every New Yorker Is About to Wear for Fall

I know, I know: It's still a million degrees outside, but that doesn't mean it's too early to start planning for fall. Soon enough, you'll be swapping your sundresses for sweaters and your jorts for jackets. As soon as the leaves start falling, you can be sure that New Yorkers will choose the exact outfit combo Zoë Kravitz just wore: an oversize blazer, a simple tee, baggy jeans, and pointed-toe heels. It's the perfect combination of polished, trendy, and laidback. What's not to love? While her pieces are all by Saint Laurent, rest assured you don't need a designer budget to re-create the cool look.

If you're familiar with my byline, you know I love a good celebrity press tour. I can't wait to see what else Zoë will wear while promoting her new film, Blink Twice. The movie is a psychological thriller and marks her directorial debut. Fun fact: She directed her fiancé Channing Tatum in the film. While we wait for the August 23 premiere date, scroll down to see Zoë's newest outfit and shop similar pieces.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Zoë Kravitz: Saint Laurent Jacket in Wool ($3450), Tank Top in Wool ($1050), Straight Jeans in Benjamin Blue ($1050), and L'Entracte Slingback Pumps in Satin Crepe ($1050)

Re-Create the Look:

Brown Blazer + Black Tee + Baggy Jeans

Mango Double-Breasted Blazer $100 SHOP NOW Heads-up—Mango has an excellent selection of blazers right now.

ASTR the Label Bellmere Jacket $178 SHOP NOW This jacket is so posh.

MANGO Micro Houndstooth Suit Blazer $130 SHOP NOW The styling options are endless.

Leset Classic Margo Tee $68 SHOP NOW Keeping it simple.

MANGO Textured Short-Sleeved T-Shirt $30 SHOP NOW Mango elevated this black tee with a textured fabric.

Sold Out NYC Cropped Perfect Tee $90 SHOP NOW A black T-shirt is truly a wardrobe staple year-round.

H&M Baggy Regular Jeans $30 SHOP NOW This $30 price tag is calling my name.

FRAME Low Slung Barrel Jeans $278 SHOP NOW Chic.