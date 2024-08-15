The Anti-Trend Outfit Every New Yorker Is About to Wear for Fall
I know, I know: It's still a million degrees outside, but that doesn't mean it's too early to start planning for fall. Soon enough, you'll be swapping your sundresses for sweaters and your jorts for jackets. As soon as the leaves start falling, you can be sure that New Yorkers will choose the exact outfit combo Zoë Kravitz just wore: an oversize blazer, a simple tee, baggy jeans, and pointed-toe heels. It's the perfect combination of polished, trendy, and laidback. What's not to love? While her pieces are all by Saint Laurent, rest assured you don't need a designer budget to re-create the cool look.
If you're familiar with my byline, you know I love a good celebrity press tour. I can't wait to see what else Zoë will wear while promoting her new film, Blink Twice. The movie is a psychological thriller and marks her directorial debut. Fun fact: She directed her fiancé Channing Tatum in the film. While we wait for the August 23 premiere date, scroll down to see Zoë's newest outfit and shop similar pieces.
On Zoë Kravitz: Saint Laurent Jacket in Wool ($3450), Tank Top in Wool ($1050), Straight Jeans in Benjamin Blue ($1050), and L'Entracte Slingback Pumps in Satin Crepe ($1050)
Re-Create the Look:
Brown Blazer + Black Tee + Baggy Jeans
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.