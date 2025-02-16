Cynthia and Pamela Wore the One Shoe Trend I Always See On Elite Fashion People to the BAFTAs

There's nothing fashion people love more than taking an item or trend that was once considered a little bit dated looking and giving it their unequivocal backing until its history is rewritten and it becomes a hallmark of style. And no piece has undergone such a metamorphosis of late as the white shoe.

I'm not talking trainers—instead I'm referencing the serious uptick in white heeled and flat shoes that have become an industry favourite once more. I remember a time, not so long ago, that they were widely considered to be, for a lack of a better word, tacky. I know the towering platforms I wore in my late teens and early twenties (complete with unsightly scuff marks) definitely fell under that category. But, lately, white shoes have taken a refined turn thanks to an evolution of silhouettes and fabrications . Now, they permeate the footwear collections of some of my favourite dressers, and I've just invested in a pair for spring, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One place, however, that you still don't see a lot of white shoes is the red carpet. That was until I clocked two very high profile guests at the BAFTA Film Awards 2025 wearing pairs of striking white shoes.

Enter Cynthia Erivo and Pamela Anderson. On paper the two actors have very different aesthetics, yet they each opted for full white looks for their turn on the BAFTAs red carpet complete with matching shoes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Interestingly both opted for closed toe (open toes are usually the order of the day at awards ceremonies but given the London chill, this was an especially wise decision), though the rest of the execution varied.

Anderson chose the same bow-adorned pointed toe mules that were paired with her Jacquemus dress when it was first showcased on its spring/summer 2025 runway, while Erivo selected a multi-strap mary jane with a distinguishable round toe—another key shoe trend for 2025.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight / Jacquemus)

While their shoes inevitably complimented their matching dresses, white shoes will bring your jeans and simple trousers outfits back to life for spring. Scroll below to shop my favourite new-season picks.

SHOP WHITE SHOES

ZARA Leather Heeled Mules £50 SHOP NOW The white shoes I picked up for myself this week.

Jimmy Choo Love 85 £650 SHOP NOW Jimmy Choo shoes always feature heavily on the red carpet.

Reformation Maddox Slingback Heel £298 SHOP NOW Slingbacks always look so elegant.

GIANVITO ROSSI Carla Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £570 SHOP NOW The perfect pair of white flats.

ALAÏA Leather Mules £890 SHOP NOW Wait—we have another contender.

JW PEI Queena Floral Appliques Slingback Pumps £120 SHOP NOW If I didn't know better, I'd automatically assume these were designer.