Cynthia and Pamela Wore the One Shoe Trend I Always See On Elite Fashion People to the BAFTAs
There's nothing fashion people love more than taking an item or trend that was once considered a little bit dated looking and giving it their unequivocal backing until its history is rewritten and it becomes a hallmark of style. And no piece has undergone such a metamorphosis of late as the white shoe.
I'm not talking trainers—instead I'm referencing the serious uptick in white heeled and flat shoes that have become an industry favourite once more. I remember a time, not so long ago, that they were widely considered to be, for a lack of a better word, tacky. I know the towering platforms I wore in my late teens and early twenties (complete with unsightly scuff marks) definitely fell under that category. But, lately, white shoes have taken a refined turn thanks to an evolution of silhouettes and fabrications . Now, they permeate the footwear collections of some of my favourite dressers, and I've just invested in a pair for spring, too.
One place, however, that you still don't see a lot of white shoes is the red carpet. That was until I clocked two very high profile guests at the BAFTA Film Awards 2025 wearing pairs of striking white shoes.
Enter Cynthia Erivo and Pamela Anderson. On paper the two actors have very different aesthetics, yet they each opted for full white looks for their turn on the BAFTAs red carpet complete with matching shoes.
Interestingly both opted for closed toe (open toes are usually the order of the day at awards ceremonies but given the London chill, this was an especially wise decision), though the rest of the execution varied.
Anderson chose the same bow-adorned pointed toe mules that were paired with her Jacquemus dress when it was first showcased on its spring/summer 2025 runway, while Erivo selected a multi-strap mary jane with a distinguishable round toe—another key shoe trend for 2025.
While their shoes inevitably complimented their matching dresses, white shoes will bring your jeans and simple trousers outfits back to life for spring. Scroll below to shop my favourite new-season picks.
SHOP WHITE SHOES
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.