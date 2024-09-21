Vittoria Ceretti Changed Into This Elegant Boot Trend Post-Runway in Milan
Vittoria Ceretti wears spring/summer designs on the runway right now, but off-duty, her style is a masterclass in fall dressing. Photographed in between shows during Milan Fashion Week today, the model wore a cozy long-sleeve sweater dress that screams autumn. It was her boots, however, that especially caught my eye. Her black leather knee-high boots are timeless, elegant, and easy to incorporate into your existing wardrobe. What's not to love?
Ceretti has already had a busy fashion month—and it's not over yet! So far in September, she's walked for Tory Burch and Michael Kors in New York and Max Mara, Gucci, and Versace in Milan. While she certainly stuns on the runway, I'm most looking forward to seeing the rest of her off-duty outfits as we close out fashion month in Paris. In the meantime, scroll down to see her newest look from the Italian fashion capital.
