Ashley Graham Told Me the Top Watch Trend of Fall 2024

(Image credit: Michele)

"Big Mama" and "Little Mama's Special Little Lady" are the hilarious nicknames Ashley Graham gave to two watches she wore on her recent Michele campaign shoot. In a phone interview, I asked Graham about her favorite watch from the brand's latest launch, and she realized she didn't know the timepiece's actual moniker. A quick confirmation with PR revealed it was, in fact, the Deco Two-Tone 18k Gold Diamond Watch ($2995).

"Honestly you can't go wrong with this watch," Graham told Who What Wear. "It's mixed metals and has a little bit of bling on it. I am a sparkly blingy girl. I have 18 holes in my ears and I love to load up on jewelry on the ear, so it's nice to do the same on my wrist as well. I think mixed-metal look is just incredibly chic—it can go high, it can go low. It's the best."

Scroll down to read my full interview with Ashley Graham, which covered her favorite fall watch trend, her experience shooting the campaign, and more.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What's your favorite watch trend for fall?

I'm really excited about blue dials. The Deco Two-Tone Watch ($2995) is something that I gravitated towards immediately. I really like the blue dial because it's a little bit funky. It's a little bit different and it can jazz up any kind of outfit. It's the one to look out for for the fall season I think. We're seeing lots of aqua comeback this fall and a little bit of a Western theme as well. And that watch is going to go with everything for fall.

Why is working with Michele a good fit for you?

I love what Michele stands for. They stand for empowerment, encouragement, and boldness. When you look at the history of the watch and the company and what they stand for, then you sign me right up. Especially because the watches are so beautiful and gorgeous and the price range is so vast. It really is for every type of woman who wants to wear a watch and wants to add something really special to her wardrobe.

Why do you think a watch is a good investment?

For me, when I'm purchasing key pieces in my wardrobe, I'm always looking for something that's going to last, that's going to appreciate, or something that I can pass down to my kids. Something I can definitely still wear in 20 years. I watched my mother shop that way and collect things over time. That's exactly what the Michele watches are. They're legacy pieces, which is also the campaign name: "Legacy Redefined." No matter what generation you are, no matter where you come from, and how you were raised, this is all about your legacy being redefined and how you buy, wear, and take care of your watch—the pride that you have in it.

(Image credit: Michele)

The campaign shoot was photographed and styled by women. Did you enjoy being on a set led by women?



Sets are always a lot more fun with women. My stylist Emily Evans, who I've been working with for a few years now, [was on the shoot]. We got to be really creative. I've been working with the photographer [Coliena Rentmeester] for dare I say a decade and a half, maybe fifteen years. It was just a really fun set and then my kids showed up too one day and we got to shoot with them, which is always a joy. I've shot with my kids a bunch of times and they've been on two billboards already and they're only two-and-a-half and four-and-a-half years old. We might be adding another billboard. They're the biggest joy of my life.

What's a timeless outfit you're excited to wear for fall?

I'm really excited to wear bootcut jeans because I was a bootcut-jean girl in middle school and high school. I'm excited those are back. And for me, it's always a classic oversized white button-down with a really sheer black tank top and a black lacy bra. Then load up the wrist with bangles and a big chunky Michele watch with big hoop earrings. And then either we're either going to go with boots or sneakers—depends on where we're headed. If we're going to the zoo, we're wearing a sneaker. If we're going to brunch, we're wearing a boot.

Shop Michele Watches

