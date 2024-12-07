Hailey Bieber Wore Trendy Jeans With the Flat Shoe Style Fashion People Quietly Collect

In case you haven't noticed, Hailey Bieber has very sophisticated taste in shoes—especially flat shoes. Her picks are often sleek and elegant enough to effortlessly dress up even the most casual of outfits. And she just donned a flat shoe trend while out to dinner in L.A. that did just that—dressed up the most casual of denim trends.

The denim trend I'm referring to is frayed-hem jeans, which Sienna Miller also just signaled is making a comeback. Bieber paired her light-wash jeans with a button-up black leather jacket and the flat shoe trend fashion people quietly collect without many among us even noticing: Venetian loafers, also known as wholecut loafers. Venetian loafers lack adornments such as penny slots and tassels, and they typically have a slightly stacked heel and feature an apron-like upper part that exposes a bit more of the foot than traditional loafers. They're classic and subtle, while a bit dressier than the also-popular penny loafers.

If you're intrigued, keep scrolling to see how Bieber styled her Venetian loafers and shop similar pairs for yourself.

(Image credit: GAMR/Backgrid)

Shop Venetian Loafers

TOTEME The Venetian Suede Loafers $680 $408 SHOP NOW

Vince Naomi Loafer $350 $263 SHOP NOW

Everlane The Day Loafer $148 $74 SHOP NOW

G.H.BASS Weejun Venetian Loafers $175 SHOP NOW

Loulou Studio Black Carole Loafers $545 $409 SHOP NOW

STAUD Becks Leather Loafers $395 $237 SHOP NOW

The Row Canal Leather Loafers $990 SHOP NOW

Frye Kenzie Venetian Flats $198 SHOP NOW