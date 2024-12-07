Hailey Bieber Wore Trendy Jeans With the Flat Shoe Style Fashion People Quietly Collect
In case you haven't noticed, Hailey Bieber has very sophisticated taste in shoes—especially flat shoes. Her picks are often sleek and elegant enough to effortlessly dress up even the most casual of outfits. And she just donned a flat shoe trend while out to dinner in L.A. that did just that—dressed up the most casual of denim trends.
The denim trend I'm referring to is frayed-hem jeans, which Sienna Miller also just signaled is making a comeback. Bieber paired her light-wash jeans with a button-up black leather jacket and the flat shoe trend fashion people quietly collect without many among us even noticing: Venetian loafers, also known as wholecut loafers. Venetian loafers lack adornments such as penny slots and tassels, and they typically have a slightly stacked heel and feature an apron-like upper part that exposes a bit more of the foot than traditional loafers. They're classic and subtle, while a bit dressier than the also-popular penny loafers.
If you're intrigued, keep scrolling to see how Bieber styled her Venetian loafers and shop similar pairs for yourself.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.